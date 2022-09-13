Read full article on original website
‘He needs more prayers than ever’: Troup community making 1,000 t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The community gathered on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Troup to make t-shirts to honor Cooper Reid, a high school junior, who was hospitalized after a football injury on Sept. 9. Mandi Braswell, who is close to the family and other local residents helped organize the t-shirt event, and […]
Amidst shortage, TJC offers ASL Skills Certificate to get interpreters into community
Rose City Fiesta set to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month in Tyler. ”We want to continue to embrace this community, so not only the Hispanic and Latino community can showcase our culture, our traditions, our foods, our music, etc., but we also want to come together and really enjoy one another,” Rangel said.
GoFundMe raising money for East Texas family who lost 'dream home' in massive fire
BULLARD, Texas — An East Texas family was almost done building their dream home near Bullard when lightning struck and within an instant the whole property was engulfed in flames. "It's been a dream we've been working on for 10 years," Randy Ramey said. It was a home the...
SPCA of East Texas: Skelly
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
Smith County Animal Shelter to offer free adoptions Saturday
TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees this Saturday for four hours. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The location is 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler. People can contact the shelter at 903-266-4303, according to a Facebook post from the Smith County Animal Shelter.
WebXtra: Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas town revitalizes tourism by holding a weekend “living history” event. Like many small towns Gladewater marketed their small town charm to create tourist dollars, but the pandemic was a substantial loss of revenue for them. A non-profit group called the Gladewater...
'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
Mary Tyler Chapter receives $10,000 grant to build outdoor kitchen
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Constitution week is just around the corner and to celebrate, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) are kicking off a new project to help women veterans. The Mary Tyler Chapter received a $10,000 grant to build an outdoor kitchen at Camp V’s Woman’s Center “Our Place.” Texas DAR regent Marcy […]
‘It’s a family business just like we were’: Hughes Plant Farm sells to California company
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — What started out as a hobby for Terry Hughes and his dad, led to a successful 38-year plant farm business in East Texas. Hughes and his dad built their farm in 1984 and it has come to be one of the biggest farms in Tyler. Recently Green Acres Nursery and Supply […]
Palestine renovates historic library, revives its original purpose
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine is renovating their Carnegie Library, which is one of 12 in Texas and was built in 1914 for only $15,000. The city manager and tourism marketing manager gave KLTV a tour of the historic library and shared what the future plans for the building are.
Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX
Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
WebXtra: Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. The City of Palestine is renovating their Carnegie Library, which is one of 12 in Texas and was built in 1914 for only $15,000. The city manager and tourism marketing manager gave KLTV a tour of the historic library and shared what the future plans for the building are.
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
Free adoption day coming up at Smith County Animal Control
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve been wanting to adopt a dog, Saturday would be an excellent time because the Smith County Animal Shelter will be hosting free adoptions. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Smith County Animal Control announced they will be open for free dog adoptions Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at 322 E. Ferguson. You can reach them by calling 903-266-4303.
Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Police Department
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community. Recently-promoted Assistant Police Chief Eddie Sheffield said he’s proud of his department. “I’m glad to work here, I’ve been here 28 and a half years and I appreciate the...
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
