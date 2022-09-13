ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Skelly

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas came by East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off a very cute 5-month-old chihuahua. Skelly is a play full pup who was a part of a group 29 chihuahuas first taken in by a veteran. The SPCA stepped up and took in 19 of them, including Skelly.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
CBS19

Smith County Animal Shelter to offer free adoptions Saturday

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees this Saturday for four hours. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The location is 322 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler. People can contact the shelter at 903-266-4303, according to a Facebook post from the Smith County Animal Shelter.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas town revitalizes tourism by holding a weekend “living history” event. Like many small towns Gladewater marketed their small town charm to create tourist dollars, but the pandemic was a substantial loss of revenue for them. A non-profit group called the Gladewater...
GLADEWATER, TX
CBS19

'One Chip Challenge' sends 3 Tyler ISD students to hospital

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD said Tuesday three of its students were taken to the hospital and they blame a social media challenge. It's called the "One Chip Challenge," where the goal is to eat a dangerously spicy chip made by a company named Paqui. TISD is warning parents...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandparents Day#Gift Baskets#Hamptons#University Academy
KLTV

Palestine renovates historic library, revives its original purpose

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine is renovating their Carnegie Library, which is one of 12 in Texas and was built in 1914 for only $15,000. The city manager and tourism marketing manager gave KLTV a tour of the historic library and shared what the future plans for the building are.
PALESTINE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Hang Out With Melz Live At The Gregg County Fair In Longview, TX

Fair season as you know is officially underway in East Texas and I can't wait to see yall in Longview to get it started!. When you think of the fair so many things come to mind: the rides, the turkey legs, cotton candy, funnel cakes, corny dogs...I gotta chill, I haven't had lunch yet. The reason why is simple, because I'm keeping my stomach empty to pig out on all the delicious fair food that's going to be available at the Gregg County Fair!
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Jefferson prepares for antique tractor show

The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. The City of Palestine is renovating their Carnegie Library, which is one of 12 in Texas and was built in 1914 for only $15,000. The city manager and tourism marketing manager gave KLTV a tour of the historic library and shared what the future plans for the building are.
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
ketk.com

Free adoption day coming up at Smith County Animal Control

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve been wanting to adopt a dog, Saturday would be an excellent time because the Smith County Animal Shelter will be hosting free adoptions. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Smith County Animal Control announced they will be open for free dog adoptions Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at 322 E. Ferguson. You can reach them by calling 903-266-4303.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Jurassic Empire drive-thru adventure coming to Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Jurassic Empire, a dinosaur museum, is holding a drive-thru event in Longview starting Friday. The drive-thru features a tour of the dinosaur exhibit, and will be available at the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road, from Friday until Sept. 25. Tickets are sold in two hour time slot increments, and visitors […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
CARTHAGE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK News honored the Tyler Police Department on Thursday for their service to the community. Recently-promoted Assistant Police Chief Eddie Sheffield said he’s proud of his department. “I’m glad to work here, I’ve been here 28 and a half years and I appreciate the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy