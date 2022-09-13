ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Henry Eisemann
3d ago

lol a shot at the packagehurts lmaojund screamin just more hoodie bros acting up

13 WHAM

Man stabbed on East Main Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight Friday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of East Main Street where man was reportedly stabbed. When police arrived they found the 28-year-old man who was slashed in the arm. He was transported...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Man in hospital after shooting near Hudson Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near Merrimac Street and Hudson Avenue Wednesday night. Officers found a man,58, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is in critical but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest 17-year-old for June fatal shooting outside of East End bars

Anthony Grimes was charged for the murder of 24-year-old Yasier Clark at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Rochester police said that Grimes and Clark got into an argument, then parted ways. Later into the night, Grimes shot Clark in the upper body as he was exiting a car, according to RPD. Clark died at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Police presence upped at RGH after online threat

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are keeping an increased presence at Rochester General Hospital following a threat Wednesday. The man behind the threat was a 38-year-old veteran who received services from the Canandaigua VA. East Rochester Police say when they went to his De Paul Drive home Wednesday, the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigation underway in East Rochester

East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police investigating after Finger Lakes Welcome Center was vandalized

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department has released photos of two women they are looking to identify. The women might be connected to vandalized property at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Police say on Monday officers responded to the welcome center and learned that 11,000 dollars worth of...
GENEVA, NY
Public Safety
13 WHAM

Teen shot on Wooden Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
13 WHAM

Geneva man accused of punching officer

Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
GENEVA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street. The East Rochester Police Department announced that as of 12 p.m. DePaul Street is open to traffic, and the shelter-in-place is lifted.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home

Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
ROCHESTER, NY

