Read full article on original website
Henry Eisemann
3d ago
lol a shot at the packagehurts lmaojund screamin just more hoodie bros acting up
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Man stabbed on East Main Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was stabbed overnight Friday. Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 2000 block of East Main Street where man was reportedly stabbed. When police arrived they found the 28-year-old man who was slashed in the arm. He was transported...
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
13 WHAM
RPD: Man in hospital after shooting near Hudson Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a man was shot near Merrimac Street and Hudson Avenue Wednesday night. Officers found a man,58, suffering from at least one gun shot wound. He was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and is in critical but stable condition.
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest 17-year-old for June fatal shooting outside of East End bars
Anthony Grimes was charged for the murder of 24-year-old Yasier Clark at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street. Rochester police said that Grimes and Clark got into an argument, then parted ways. Later into the night, Grimes shot Clark in the upper body as he was exiting a car, according to RPD. Clark died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
U.S. Marshals arrest 19-year-old for double shooting on Lexington in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal Task Force on Tuesday. The task force arrested 19-year-old Sergio Ponder on Jefferson Avenue. At the time, he was in possession of a loaded stolen handgun. Police say Ponder was identified as the suspect in a double shooting...
13 WHAM
Police presence upped at RGH after online threat
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are keeping an increased presence at Rochester General Hospital following a threat Wednesday. The man behind the threat was a 38-year-old veteran who received services from the Canandaigua VA. East Rochester Police say when they went to his De Paul Drive home Wednesday, the...
How RPD’s ‘ShotSpotter’ works and saves lives in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As Rochester continues to see high homicide rates across the City, there’s one tool police have that is credited with quick response times– and saving lives. It’s a set of microphones, in place, in key areas around the city. It’s called ‘ShotSpotter’. Lt. Greg Bello says the second a loud bang […]
13 WHAM
Police investigation underway in East Rochester
East Rochester, N.Y. — There is a large investigation happening Wednesday morning at an East Rochester home. East Rochester Police and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating on De Paul Drive. Residents have been told to stay inside. Crime scene tape is up around one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
16-year-old hospitalized after shooting on Wooden Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot on Wooden Street on Tuesday night. The Rochester Police Department said the teen was shot in the upper body, then rode his bike one block over to Genesee Street to look for help. He is expected to survive.
13 WHAM
Police investigating after Finger Lakes Welcome Center was vandalized
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department has released photos of two women they are looking to identify. The women might be connected to vandalized property at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Police say on Monday officers responded to the welcome center and learned that 11,000 dollars worth of...
16-year-old Rochester resident steals car, accidentally shoots self
According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.
16-year-old male shot overnight in Rochester
Investigators believe that the victim was shot on Wooden Street and then rode his bicycle to Genesee St. to look for help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Wooden Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a teen was shot on the city's west side late Tuesday night. Police responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street for the report of a male shot. When police arrived to the area, they learned a 16-year-old male was in...
State police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on Inner Loop
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
WHEC TV-10
Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
13 WHAM
Geneva man accused of punching officer
Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
rochesterfirst.com
Bomb squad called to East Rochester, suicidal male linked to RGH lockdown
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement discovered and neutralized a trip wire attached to a firearm pointed at the front door of the East Rochester residence on DePaul Street. The East Rochester Police Department announced that as of 12 p.m. DePaul Street is open to traffic, and the shelter-in-place is lifted.
iheart.com
RGH Lockdown Over, Suspect's Body Found in ER Home
Police say the lockdown that began overnight at Rochester General Hospital was prompted by a livestream on social media posted by a suicidal man that was traced to East Rochester. Rochester police Lieutenant Greg Bello says the FBI saw it first, and reported it to the RPD around 1 a.m.
WHEC TV-10
Crash on Inner Loop leaves motorcyclist dead
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a fatal crash on the inner loop Wednesday morning. State Police said that shortly after 1 a.m. a motorcyclist, traveling eastbound near the St. Paul Boulevard exit crashed into a guide rail. The operator was thrown from the bike, and pronounced dead at the...
Teen fugitive arrested, charged with 4 felonies for 2021 double shooting in Rochester
At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, officers responded to the 200 block of Lexington Avenue for the report of two males shot.
Comments / 1