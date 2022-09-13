Read full article on original website
KPBS
Lessons learned from San Diego’s COVID misinformation panels
In July 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that misinformation — which he defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence” — was an “urgent threat” to public health. Given misinformation’s effects on the nation’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19 he offered several strategies that individuals, medical professionals, the media, tech and, of course, governments could implement in order to combat it.
KPBS
San Diego’s Black Arts & Culture District aims to empower and heal
Walk into the World Famous Imperial Barber Shop, and it's chock-full of paintings, photographs and artifacts that pay homage to Black history in San Diego and beyond. The shop sits in the heart of the recently designated Black Arts & Culture district in Encanto. “We’re wanting this community to actually...
KPBS
San Diego selects developer for Sports Arena redevelopment
Tuesday, the San Diego City Council selected Midway Rising to redevelop the Sports Arena site. Then, a new COVID booster shot that targets the highly-transmissible omicron variant is now available. Next, California has a new tool to provide information on abortion access for people both in and outside of the state. And, a new study from UC San Diego and researchers in Mexico finds extortion in Tijuana is more widespread than previously thought. Then, how 3D printing has brought innovation and flexibility to the creation of goods that was never possible in traditional factories. Finally, the Broadway-bound musical ‘Come Fall in Love’ opens Wednesday night at San Diego’s Old Globe Theater.
KPBS
San Diego Art Prize winners study the weight of colonization
The San Diego Art Prize exhibition opens at the Central Library Art Gallery this weekend, showcasing new works from the 2022 winners Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro and Cog•nate Collective. The San Diego Art Prize was established in 2006 by San Diego Visual Arts Network. As a...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Alexis Smith, zines, funk and kickball
This weekend, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus opens a new exhibition that chronicles the long career of Los Angeles artist Alexis Smith. Smith has two significant works on view at UC San Diego as part of the Stuart Art Collection: 1992's 560-foot-long "Snake Path," and the 1987 mural "Same Old Paradise," which was installed in 2021, and had served as the inspiration for "Snake Path."
KPBS
Ocean Beach Pier could face full reconstruction in coming years
Ocean Beach Pier first opened in July 1966 and now, 56 years later, it may get a full makeover. The initial steps to rebuild the pier started Wednesday with the city of San Diego exploring cost and reconstruction options. “Over the past number of years, there have been some studies...
KPBS
San Diego's mayor gets national spotlight in discussion of hate and extremism
San Diego mayor Todd Gloria was one of four mayors invited to the White House Thursday for a summit on combating hate and extremism, called United We Stand. Gloria joined one other Democrat and two Republican mayors at a panel discussion hosted by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The discussion centered on how to bring about unity. As an example of San Diego's efforts, Gloria cited the creation of one of the newest city offices.
KPBS
Health expert urges COVID boosters
Health experts hope the recent approval of the new COVID booster will lessen the burden of a fall and winter surge. In other news, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two incidents at Vista High School. Plus, the San Diego Black Arts & Culture District in the Encanto neighborhood is taking form.
KPBS
The Funky Coast P1.
Early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the map with their funky brand of "West Coast Boogaloo." Plus Euphoria Brass Band share their special blend of funky west coast second-line jazz. In the early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the...
KPBS
Depression among local youth
Rates of depression among local youth have been on the rise for the last decade, according to San Diego County’s Behavioral Health Services, and in many places there aren't enough mental health professionals to meet the needs of youth. In other news, California launched a website to provide information on abortion access. Plus, how 3D printing technology is changing manufacturing.
KPBS
Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County
A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service. It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995. It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature...
KPBS
Homeless outreach workers face uphill battle delivering aid, services
As San Diego's homeless population continues to rise, the demand for outreach services has risen with it. The efforts of the workers tasked with actually delivering these much needed services were profiled in a recent story published in The San Diego Union-Tribune. It’s a job that takes compassion, persistence and...
KPBS
Updated COVID booster shots are now available. Here's where to get them
Updated COVID-19 booster shots are beginning to become available in San Diego County, following the authorization of their use by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month. The new bivalent booster shot has been in the works since the summer following...
KPBS
KPBS Midday Edition special: Democracy Day
Sept. 15 marks International Day of Democracy, as designated by the United Nations. It comes at a time when democratic institutions are under threat worldwide, and with a growing sentiment that democracy is in danger. A recent poll from Quinnipiac University found 67% of Americans believe the nation’s democracy is...
KPBS
San Diego makes huge investment in stormwater infrastructure with EPA loan
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Tuesday signed off on a loan with the Environmental Protection Agency to fix up the city’s aging storm drain system. The loan will allow for up to $733 million to be invested in stormwater infrastructure projects over the next five years. It's one of the biggest infrastructure investments in recent years. The mayor's signature kicked off the first installment of $225 million.
KPBS
City council to vote on sports arena development as transparency issues arise
Mayor Todd Gloria’s top pick for the Sports arena redevelopment will be considered by the full city council Tuesday. The Midway Rising proposal contains the largest number of affordable housing units on the 48-acre site, in addition to retail, open space and a new sports arena. But recent information has shown that the head of the top development company in the Midway Rising plan, made significant contributions in support of Gloria’s 2020 mayoral campaign. Then, a key element of the city’s strategy to address homelessness is its $4.6 million outreach program. Being a homeless outreach workers takes compassion, persistence and patience to convince a sometimes reluctant population that there’s a better life for them off the street. Later, a look at how a lack of mental health professionals in schools is a big problem for today’s youth. And, last week, UC San Diego announced a $150 million gift for stem cell research not only here on Earth, but also aboard the international space station. And, a new rhino calf at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park represents another step in the effort to save a related rhino species that’s nearly extinct. Finally, we preview a new show coming to the fall line up on KPBS. This one will take you on adventures to wineries, restaurants and breweries from the comfort of your home to hear the stories of women and trailblazers of color, it's called “Fresh Glass.”
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 13th consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 13th consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.384. The average price has increased 16.2 cents over the past 13 days, including...
KPBS
San Diego venture capitalist makes $1 million gift to support rainforest preservation and to help women
Looking at video shot in the rainforests of Ecuador, words like otherworldly come to mind. But, the world cannot survive without these unique places. “There is no way for us to meet what the world requires without us keeping the standing forest standing," Niyanta Spelman said. Spelman founded the nonprofit...
KPBS
Supervisors take 1st step towards water management report
The Board of Supervisors directed the chief administrative officer Wednesday to update the county's water and drought- management strategies, including sustainability efforts, and deliver a final report within the next year. The overhaul, proposed by board Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas, will incorporate the entire region, including local municipalities, Imperial County...
KPBS
Matt Hoffman Named 'Roundtable' Host
KPBS has announced Matt Hoffman as the new permanent host of “KPBS Roundtable,” a weekly radio program discussing the week's top stories. Hoffman has been filling in as interim host of “Roundtable” for the past year. “I’ve long admired the ‘KPBS Roundtable’ as a platform for...
