Knicks’ RJ Barrett already jelling with Jalen Brunson: ‘Gravitate toward him’

RJ Barrett, in his first remarks about new signee Jalen Brunson , sounded more excited about that prospect than his new contract extension.

“Jalen’s great,’’ Barrett said at Monday’s season-ticketholder event at the Garden. “A really hard worker. He works on his game a lot. He has a natural leadership ability too. Being around him, I’ve gotten to gravitate toward him. When we’re together, we’ll play well, especially with us both lefties.’’

Barrett was somewhat subdued during an event that was closed to the media and hosted by MSG Network’s Monica McNutt. Knicks president Leon Rose, GM Scott Perry, senior adviser William Wesley and coach Tom Thibodeau sat in the front row.

This is the Knicks’ new offseason modus operandi to shut out the press, which was also banned from the Brunson press conference, too. Perhaps Barrett was low-key because he knows the Knicks frantically tried to trade him for Donovan Mitchell in July and August but failed.

RJ Barrett and MSG Network’s Monica McNutt. Knicks.com

The Post has reported when team brass knew it was losing Mitchell to Cleveland, it hiked up its contract talks with Barrett and leaked it so as to beat the Cavaliers’ news .

“It feels pretty good,’’ Barrett said. “I feel honored and blessed. This is a place I wanted to be. I was happy they first drafted me and now with the extension, to be here four more years, will be great and I’m excited to get to work.’’

The deal is for $120 million but there’s $13 million in incentives. The guaranteed part is $107 million and a source said it will start at $24 million in 2023-24.

see also

Each incentive piece is worth the same amount — between $1 million and $1.2 million — for making the All-Star Game, All-Defensive team and All-NBA. For instance, if Barrett makes the All-Star team in his final year, the bonus is $1.2 million, the source said.

The Knicks open training camp in two weeks and play their season opener in Memphis on Oct. 19.

“Starting in Memphis, I love starting in Memphis,’’ Barrett said. “It’s a good game and great test off the bat to see who we are.’’

The season-ticketholders briefly chanted “RJ’’ when he took the stage — which became a tradition at the Garden last season.

“It means a lot — they support us every game, win or lose, they’re always there,’’ said Barrett, who averaged 20 points per game. “They have their opinions, but it’s good. And to play in New York that actually knows about basketball and cares. And I care too.

“I’ll always remember that first playoff game we had [in 2021] and how loud it was. A thing I’ll never forget and hope to get more of that.’’