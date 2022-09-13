ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

DOJ issues 40 new subpoenas, seizes phones in Jan. 6 probe: report

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlH6X_0hsnWzZO00

The Justice Department issued roughly 40 subpoenas over the past week and seized the phones of two top Trump advisors — a dramatic move in the criminal probe into the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 riot.

The department issued the subpoenas to close allies of former President Donald Trump and seized the phones of longtime Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and campaign strategist Mike Roman, the New York Times reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the probe.

Federal agents seized the two men’s phones as evidence last week, the sources said.

Both are suspected to have been involved in an alleged scheme to use false slates of electors to overturn the state’s 2020 election results and keep former President Donald Trump in office.

Neither responded to the Times’ request for comments.

The Justice Department subpoenaed a varied group of Trump allies from low-level aides to his most senior advisors, the report said.

Trump’s former social media director Dan Scavino and former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik — who promoted baseless claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election — were among those reportedly subpoenaed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bx1rE_0hsnWzZO00
The Justice Department issued roughly 40 subpoenas in the criminal probe into the former president’s role in the Jan. 6 riot.
Getty Images/Samuel Corum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGvqi_0hsnWzZO00
Boris Epshteyn served as a former special assistant to former President Donald Trump.
AP/Andrew Harnik
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1Xf3_0hsnWzZO00
Former NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik was subpoenaed as well.
AP/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Many of the subpoenas seek information regarding the 2020 “fake electors” plot to submit slates of electors supporting Trump from swing states that were actually won by President Joe Biden.

Prior subpoenas related to the scheme sought information on lawyers allegedly involved like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark. Federal investigators seized the phones of Eastman and Clark around the same time.

They also subpoenaed Republican legislators in Pennsylvania last month related to the fake electors plot .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mr945_0hsnWzZO00
Former social media director Dan Scavino was reported to receive a subpoena.
Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla

However, some of the subpoenas focus on the activities of the Save America political action committee created by Trump following the election and its fundraising actions, the Times reported. The new development invites speculation about money Trump collected under the guise of fighting unfounded election fraud.

The Justice Department probe into Trump and his camp’s actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2020, comes as the department also investigates the former president for his removal of classified documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

It’s also separate from the special House committee’s investigation of Jan. 6 — though at least some of the 40 new subpoenas also requested records that turned over to the House committee be turned over in the criminal probe, according to the Times.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the paper’s findings, the publication said.

Comments / 5

Related
Business Insider

Trump didn't formally declassify Mar-a-Lago documents because he 'wanted these secrets to still have value,' legal analyst suggests

A legal analyst has weighed in on Trump's claim about having declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. She posited that Trump didn't formally declassify them so as to retain their value as secret files. Trump's claim amounts to an "incredibly damning admission," wrote former FBI agent Asha Rangappa. For weeks, former President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
abovethelaw.com

Trump Lawyers Promise To 'Come Out Swinging' ... And It Only Took Them Two Short Weeks!

Two weeks ago, the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president’s private club to retrieve government property wrongfully retained after American voters sent Donald Trump packing. Since then, we’ve seen conservative group Judicial Watch sue to gain access to the search documents, followed by every major media outlet in the country piling on to successfully kick loose the warrant, inventory, and soon a redacted version of the underlying affidavit.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernard Kerik
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Nypd#Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#The New York Times#Ap
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NBC News

Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say

Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Another Trumpster in the Dumpster

Steve Bannon, another key player in Donald Trump’s coterie of corruption and his top strategy advisor, surrendered to state authorities in New York late last week and was “handcuffed and flanked by officers” as he was led into court. He is charged with money laundering, conspiracy and fraud related to an online scheme to raise […] The post Another Trumpster in the Dumpster appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy