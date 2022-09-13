Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Olive Branch Theatricals invites community to open house
Olive Branch Theatricals, a performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3412. The open house is free to the...
signalscv.com
In the hands of the voters
Saugus Union School District officials clarify how board member’s resignation affects November election. After Laura Arrowsmith announced her resignation Tuesday from her position as representative of Trustee Area No. 2, Saugus Union School District officials clarified how her decision will impact voters in November. In short: It’s too late...
signalscv.com
Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day
Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
signalscv.com
Patti Rasmussen | An Endorsement for Teresa Todd
This is my endorsement of Teresa Todd for the William S. Hart Union High School District – Trustee Area 3. I have known Teresa for many years. My relationship with her started with her position as a board member for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. She then went on to become the first media liaison for the Hart district. She has served on PTAs, nonprofit boards, been nominated for Woman of the Year and works to keep her neighborhood safe by serving on the Placerita Canyon Property Owners Association.
signalscv.com
City Parent Resource Symposium to inform parents about drug issues
The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Sept. 23 to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.”. Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be livestreamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.
signalscv.com
City partners with mental health nonprofit during Suicide Prevention Month
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with a local nonprofit to spread awareness regarding mental health and community resources for those in need of help. Officials from the local nonprofit, Be the Difference SCV, said following the announcement...
Granada Hills homeowner sued by LA County for hoarding
Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month's time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.Neighbors in the surrounding area have complained about the home for years, dating back to 2018, filing complaints and seeking court orders for the removal of the junk filling the yard of the home located in the 16500 block of Bircher Street. In November, the city of...
signalscv.com
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
signalscv.com
Supes discuss rent communication, new gun regulations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to recommend staff to establish a countywide communications strategy informing residents about the possible end of the county’s eviction moratorium in December, and to increase gun regulations in the county. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, motioned for staff to establish...
signalscv.com
FYI to hold training for foster allies
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact...
Judge Tosses Eatery Countersuit Over Outdoor Dining Ban
The former CEO and president of the now-closed Tinhorn Flats Saloon & Grill lost a round in court Wednesday when a judge dismissed his countersuit against Los Angeles County, which alleged the outdoor dining ban put in place in late 2020 was unlawful under the federal and state Constitutions.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood resident has safety concerns living in gated community next to SoFi Stadium
Inglewood residents living in the Renaissance, a residential gated community adjacent to SoFi Stadium continue to express their frustrations with the traffic and potential safety issues it brings. During the Sept. 13 city council meeting one of the residents came forward to speak on being “trapped” in the community on...
invisiblepeople.tv
Sweeps and Criminalization Are Pushing Homeless People Into the Desert
Where the Weather, Wildlife, and Isolation Can All Be Deadly. With the increase of homelessness criminalization and encampment sweeps that have continued during the pandemic in defiance of CDC guidance, unhoused people are being left with fewer and fewer places where they’re allowed to simply exist without risking arrest.
Westchester residents outraged at proposal to extend homeless protections
Dozens of Westchester are upset after seeing their beloved park turn into a homeless encampment.Their outrage has only grown after hearing about a potential extension of a 24-hour safe parking zone for the homeless at Westchester Park."We have done our part," said Tom Brewster, a member of the Westchester Park Tennis and Pickleball League. "We've had safe parking here for a while. Time to move on."During the pandemic, when many city facilities were shut down, some parking spaces at Westchester Park were designated as safe parking zone for the homeless. These pandemic-era regulations were set to expire within a month...
Santa Clarita Radio
A Nightmare Experience With A Santa Clarita Homeowner’s Association (HOA)
Homeowner’s Associations, better known as HOA’s are prevalent throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. While there are many benefits to an HOA, the potential exists for extreme challenges. This is the story of one such challenge. KHTS was approached by Steve Goodman, who resides in the North Park Community...
citywatchla.com
LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough
How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
foxla.com
Masking policies in LA County could start to ease soon
LOS ANGELES - Transmission of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County continues to fall, with the public health director saying Tuesday the plummeting rate will likely lead to a further loosening of the county's indoor masking recommendation. Barbara Ferrer told the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that the county averaged...
calcoastnews.com
LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation
Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday. Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.
knock-la.com
Sheriff Candidate Robert Luna Struggles to Win Over Progressives
Retired Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna is heading into the runoff against incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in November. While he has wooed the Democratic establishment and all seven other challengers to the incumbent, progressives and critics of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) are not convinced he will hold the department accountable.
2urbangirls.com
LA County Board to consider regulating gun sales
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that would direct its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas.
