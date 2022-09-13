Maria Gutzeit has dedicated her incredible knowledge and wisdom regarding water and environmental issues for the benefit of all the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. She is widely respected among her peers for her moderate temperament and her ability to work with other decision makers who hold differing views from her own. She is capable of weighing all sides of water issues, providing unique insight, and proposing solutions that win the acceptance of those with varied opinions. Her commitment to the valley has been demonstrated by her long tenure on numerous policy-making boards, her willingness to spend time in collaboration with other water experts statewide, and her crafting of policy to best address the latest developments in water issues.

