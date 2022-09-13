Read full article on original website
Alvarez says city council's new agenda policy violates her rights
DOWNEY – The Downey City Council adopted an official policy on Tuesday regarding how council members may add items to its future meeting agendas. Council members will now be required to request a potential future agenda item publicly during meetings, and need to have the backing of at least one other member.
In the hands of the voters
Saugus Union School District officials clarify how board member’s resignation affects November election. After Laura Arrowsmith announced her resignation Tuesday from her position as representative of Trustee Area No. 2, Saugus Union School District officials clarified how her decision will impact voters in November. In short: It’s too late...
Jeff Ford | Gutzeit Worthy of Re-Election
Maria Gutzeit has dedicated her incredible knowledge and wisdom regarding water and environmental issues for the benefit of all the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. She is widely respected among her peers for her moderate temperament and her ability to work with other decision makers who hold differing views from her own. She is capable of weighing all sides of water issues, providing unique insight, and proposing solutions that win the acceptance of those with varied opinions. Her commitment to the valley has been demonstrated by her long tenure on numerous policy-making boards, her willingness to spend time in collaboration with other water experts statewide, and her crafting of policy to best address the latest developments in water issues.
Patti Rasmussen | An Endorsement for Teresa Todd
This is my endorsement of Teresa Todd for the William S. Hart Union High School District – Trustee Area 3. I have known Teresa for many years. My relationship with her started with her position as a board member for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. She then went on to become the first media liaison for the Hart district. She has served on PTAs, nonprofit boards, been nominated for Woman of the Year and works to keep her neighborhood safe by serving on the Placerita Canyon Property Owners Association.
Santa Clarita Radio
City Votes To Grant Funds To Preserve SCV History
The Santa Clarita City Council voted to help with funding for upgrades to the SCVHistory.com site, a critical move to preserve Santa Clarita’s historical archives. SCVHistory.com is a comprehensive digital history archive and repository for the Santa Clarita Valley, owned and operated by SCVTV. The site was established in 1996 and has grown in the last 26 years to house close to 100,000 archival items in various digital formats.
COC recognized for student voting by Washington Monthly Magazine
College of the Canyons is the only California community college named among “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting” by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions. To document the efforts of colleges and universities promoting civic engagement,...
Supes discuss rent communication, new gun regulations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to recommend staff to establish a countywide communications strategy informing residents about the possible end of the county’s eviction moratorium in December, and to increase gun regulations in the county. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, motioned for staff to establish...
Castaic district adopts 5-year strategic arts plan
The Castaic Union School District board of trustees voted 4-0 to approve a five-year strategic arts plan to implement a sustainable arts program for students across the district. Kim Tredick, assistant superintendent of educational services, presented “CUSD 5-Year Arts Plan” to the board of trustees on Sept. 8 during Castaic...
Olive Branch Theatricals invites community to open house
Olive Branch Theatricals, a performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3412. The open house is free to the...
Sheriff Candidate Robert Luna Struggles to Win Over Progressives
Retired Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna is heading into the runoff against incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in November. While he has wooed the Democratic establishment and all seven other challengers to the incumbent, progressives and critics of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) are not convinced he will hold the department accountable.
Letter to the Editor: The Times is full of horse crap and Sheila Kuehl is guilty
I am divorcing Steve Lopez, from the Times, because he is absolutely full of crap and their other reporter Alene Tchekmedyian is no better. I miss the old days of earnest and honest journalism because the Steve Lopez I fell in love with, the one who discovered musical genius Nathaniel Ayers has gone bat s*** crazy in attacking Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s department’s search of Sheila Keuhl, Patti Giggans, their offices and Metro.
Solis defends Kuehl in face of corruption probe; Sheriff Villanueva defends investigation
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Thursday came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff’s department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to “defame, harass and discredit” an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. “I...
City partners with mental health nonprofit during Suicide Prevention Month
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with a local nonprofit to spread awareness regarding mental health and community resources for those in need of help. Officials from the local nonprofit, Be the Difference SCV, said following the announcement...
Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day
Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
LA County to Consider Possible Local Rules to Control Gun Sales
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider a proposal Tuesday that would direct its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales in the county, including a ban on the sale of .50-caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated areas. Another proposed ordinance...
L.A. County moves forward on local rules to control gun sales
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors today directed its attorneys to draft a series of ordinances aimed at regulating gun sales and possession in the county.
FYI to hold training for foster allies
Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. A special training session will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for interested volunteers. Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact...
Burbank Planning Board Approves Sale of Alcohol at Poquito Mas Restaurant
On Monday, September 12th, the Burbank Planning Board held a meeting. The meeting’s agenda included three proposals for minor alterations by three different parties. First, representatives of a self-storage company requested the board approve a development review and conditional use permit to replace two existing single story self-storage buildings with two new three story self-storage buildings. The facility is located on 118 Graham Place and borders the city of Glendale to the east.
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
