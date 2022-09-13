Read full article on original website
Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court
Two men accused of having committed felonies within the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Wednesday, once again receiving future court dates to appear. A Canyon Country man accused of killing his child was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. Marcel Taylor, 26,...
Man arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false name
A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted store employees while trying to leave with stolen goods, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported “robbery in progress” at a business at the 26000 block of McBean Parkway.
Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country
One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal Street. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21 a.m....
City Parent Resource Symposium to inform parents about drug issues
The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Sept. 23 to present the 2022 Parent Resource Symposium titled “Chasing the High.”. Parents, guardians, teachers and youth are invited to attend the free event at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The event will commence with a Parent Resource Fair at 5:30 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room of City Hall, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. Spanish translation will be provided during the event. Additionally, the symposium will be livestreamed on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page.
Fashion event to help caregivers take a day off
Everyone deserves a break, even those helping loved ones in need. According to Stevenson Ranch resident Carletta Cole, founder of the local nonprofit Caregiver Safe Place — which provides resources and short-term relief for primary caregivers — people who care for those aging or those with disabilities often can’t afford a break or they feel guilty about doing something for themselves when a loved one requires their assistance.
Traffic collision on 14 causes heavy traffic
A traffic collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, causing heavy traffic, according to Officer Moises Marroquin with the California Highway Patrol. Marroquin said that several lanes were initially closed but that as of 10:30 a.m., lanes were beginning to open back up....
City partners with mental health nonprofit during Suicide Prevention Month
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the city of Santa Clarita announced Tuesday that it would be partnering with a local nonprofit to spread awareness regarding mental health and community resources for those in need of help. Officials from the local nonprofit, Be the Difference SCV, said following the announcement...
Working their way back To Santa Clarita: The Spinners
The Spinners are one of the most iconic and enduring groups in R&B history. With a towering legacy spanning over six decades, The Spinners have never lost their universal appeal — and they’re bringing it to a live performance at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Oct. 7. The...
New pedestrian signage coming to Soledad Canyon Road
A new pedestrian signage system has been installed at the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Valley Center Drive, according to a statement released by the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday. The new application is designed to increase pedestrian safety and improve the flow of traffic by using a...
Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital
A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
Pickleball, the new Santa Clarita staple
Pickleball is described as the fastest-growing sport in the United States — and apparently, in the Santa Clarita Valley, too. Pickleball reached a spike in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has actually been around for some time. According to USA Pickleball, the first unofficial game of pickleball was...
Patti Rasmussen | An Endorsement for Teresa Todd
This is my endorsement of Teresa Todd for the William S. Hart Union High School District – Trustee Area 3. I have known Teresa for many years. My relationship with her started with her position as a board member for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. She then went on to become the first media liaison for the Hart district. She has served on PTAs, nonprofit boards, been nominated for Woman of the Year and works to keep her neighborhood safe by serving on the Placerita Canyon Property Owners Association.
Salvation Army feeding those in need
There are starving people in Santa Clarita, area Salvation Army officials said. They’re trying to help. Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the Salvation Army Santa Clarita Valley Corps Food Pantry on Lyons Avenue in Newhall offers food and goods to those in need. The local charitable organization collects items on a regular basis from local grocery stores, restaurants and warehouses, and, according to the SCV Corps Capt. Rafael Viana, is very successful in getting it to a wide range of people who might otherwise go without meals.
In the hands of the voters
Saugus Union School District officials clarify how board member’s resignation affects November election. After Laura Arrowsmith announced her resignation Tuesday from her position as representative of Trustee Area No. 2, Saugus Union School District officials clarified how her decision will impact voters in November. In short: It’s too late...
Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day
Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
Supes discuss rent communication, new gun regulations
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to recommend staff to establish a countywide communications strategy informing residents about the possible end of the county’s eviction moratorium in December, and to increase gun regulations in the county. Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, motioned for staff to establish...
College Briefs for Sept. 15, 2022
7 local students graduate from Oregon State University. Oregon State University graduated more than 7,300 students during ceremonies June 11 and 12, including seven local students. Local students graduating this June from Oregon State included:. • Castaic: Tiffanie Murcia, bachelor of science, bioengineering. • Santa Clarita: Sylvie Blancot, bachelor of...
Circle of Hope’s 18th Annual Tea: A Walk Through the Secret Garden
The Circle of Hope Annual Tea is one of Santa Clarita’s most anticipated fundraisers bringing awareness of breast cancer and raising funds to help those in the local community fighting this disease. This year’s event promises to be an enchanting and magical experience with the theme A Walk Through...
Local dentist, entrepreneur has reason to smile
Her parents wanted her to be a doctor, a lawyer or an engineer. She said she liked the idea of being in the medical field, but she’s artistic, too. Harleen Grewal, founder of Skyline Smiles on La Madrid Drive in Santa Clarita, started her business in connection with the adjoining Mind Body Infusion Med Spa, which she founded with her husband, Yuvyaj Grewal. As she was opening the doors, she ran head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olive Branch Theatricals invites community to open house
Olive Branch Theatricals, a performing arts organization based in Santa Clarita, is inviting the public to attend an open house 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at OBT’s rehearsal space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 3412. The open house is free to the...
