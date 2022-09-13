This is my endorsement of Teresa Todd for the William S. Hart Union High School District – Trustee Area 3. I have known Teresa for many years. My relationship with her started with her position as a board member for the Sulphur Springs Union School District. She then went on to become the first media liaison for the Hart district. She has served on PTAs, nonprofit boards, been nominated for Woman of the Year and works to keep her neighborhood safe by serving on the Placerita Canyon Property Owners Association.

