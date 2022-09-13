Steamboat Symphony Orchestra receives $500,000 donation

Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Fly-in celebrates airport appreciation day in Steamboat
The Steamboat Springs Airport – Bob Adams Field is celebrating the annual fly-in and Airport Appreciation Day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to a news release from the city. “The Fly-In & Airport Appreciation Day celebrates this aviation jewel that serves Steamboat Springs,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The Cat Pack to play free end-of-summer jazz concert at library
The Cat Pack will host an hourlong summer close-out concert and conversation at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19, in Library Hall at Bud Werner Memorial Library. The band, featuring Tim Cunningham, Neil Marchman, Johnathan Grenier, Mike Lewis and Ron Wheeler, is a frequent performer around Steamboat. However, Monday’s show will offer a chance to learn more about The Cat Pack’s jazz roots. Attendees will get to watch a live performance, as well as participate in a casual discussion about the music being played.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Post-facilitation survey at Steamboat high school shows improvement, work ahead
A survey of Steamboat Springs High School staff that participated in an effort to facilitate a better relationship with school administration shows staff are coming to school with a positive attitude, though transparency, collaboration and trust remain areas for improvement. Easing tensions at the high school that came to a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cattlemen’s classic a real trial for cattle dogs
The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials at Brent Romick Arena last weekend were an arduous test for the dogs and their handlers. “The course was maybe a little more challenging than I expected when I laid it out,” said Jeff Meyers, who designed the course and serves as co-chair of the event, along with his wife, Erika Murphy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New ideas, economic success just part of what business plan contest brings to area
When Andrew Beckler created a bamboo ski pole in his garage in 2014, he knew it was a great idea, but the founder said it was the lessons he learned developing a business plan the next year that built the foundation for Grass Sticks success. That’s where he developed a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat food truck park set to open on Yampa Street this week
It’s taken a little longer than expected, but this weekend, the owners of the Boat Yard food truck venue at 831 Yampa St. are planning to celebrate the completion of Steamboat Springs’ newest community gathering space. “On Saturday, we’re planning on having an event there to kind of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Parks and Rec waiting to learn more before altering Steamboat’s e-bike policy
Steamboat Springs has had regulations on e-bikes for years, strengthening the rules with an ordinance in early 2021. While it’s been relatively successful, enforcing the rules has been a challenge in Steamboat, as many e-bike users have been spotted in restricted areas such as the Emerald Mountain Trails Network.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Volunteers needed for creek restoration project in California Park
The Yampa Valley Climate Crew is looking for volunteers to help restore a 5-mile section of First Creek in California Park. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, participants will work alongside the climate crew and U.S. Forest Service officials to plant approximately 300-500 willows along the creek in an effort to provide bank stabilization and facilitate a more resilient native fish habitat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Who’s responsible for those weeds?
Per the Colorado Noxious Weed Act: “Noxious weeds have become a threat to the natural resources of Colorado, as thousands of acres of crop, rangeland, and habitat for wildlife and native plant communities are being destroyed by noxious weeds each year.”. Noxious weed control is a group effort. It...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Income requirements prevent some residents from moving in at Sunlight Crossing
About a third of the apartments at the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s Sunlight Crossing development are occupied, with more people expected to move in this week. By the end of the week, the 90-unit complex aimed at middle-income workers should be about 45% occupied with more lease agreements set to start Oct. 1, according to YVHA’s Regional Property Manager Alyssa “La La” Cartmill.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat schools rank No. 7 in state testing
State standardized testing scores show the Steamboat Springs School District is the seventh-highest performing district in Colorado, though district leaders say there is still room for improvement. The scores — the first time a complete set of achievement data has been collected since 2019 because of the pandemic — mean...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wolves could be released in South Routt, preliminary map shows
When gray wolves are reintroduced on the Western Slope, they could be released in South Routt County. A map presented to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission last week shows an area in the center of the state where CPW officials say they will release wolves, though the specific spots haven’t been chosen at this point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat mountain bike team earns 5 podiums in Leadville
The Steamboat Springs high school mountain bike team competed in the second race of the season in Leadville on Sunday, Sept. 11, and amassed five podiums between its 30 athletes. A first-place finish for the Steamboat Springs High School team in Division II was led by Aidan and Caleb Haack,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors golfers feel the pressure at home, take third
After being on the road since mid-August, the Steamboat Springs golf team hosted its home event at Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The boys started off strong with impressive performances on the front nine, but fell flat on the back nine and ultimately earned a third-place finish.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden Farmers Market hosts yo-yo contest
The Hayden Farmers Market, which takes place from 5-8 p.m. every Thursday at S. Walnut Street, is hosting a yo-yo contest on Thursday, Sept. 15. Luminate Broadband is sponsoring and offering the winner a $150 gift card, while the second-place finisher will earn $75 and third-place will take home $25.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Former national champion becomes newest SSWSC Nordic coach
The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club has officially added former U.S. cross country skiing national champion David Norris as one of the club’s new Nordic coaches. Norris, a former NCAA All-American, retired from full-time racing in the spring and will be working with the high school athletes at the SSWSC.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat water officials are confident users will meet limitations during treatment plant closure
Michelle Carr with the City of Steamboat Springs and Tyler Gilman at Mount Werner Water District are watching water-use levels carefully hour by hour as water users have been asked to stop outdoor watering and conserve more indoors. “Today is really where the proof is in the pudding,” said Carr,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Search and Rescue stays busy as group heads into big game hunting season
Routt County Search and Rescue has had a busy year, according to Jay Bowman. The volunteer group’s president said that in a typical year, search and rescue embarks on about 60 missions pretty consistently. “We have basically been averaging the same number of missions now for about the last...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Council will delay administering STR tax until after election
Steamboat Springs City Council indicated in its Tuesday, Sept. 13, work session that if the proposed tax on short-term rentals is approved by voters, it wouldn’t be imposed on reservations that are paid for prior to the end of the year. Council also decided to put off passing an...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Suspicious vehicle at the airport: The Record for Sept. 5-11
6:56 a.m. — Police responded to a liquor violation on Bob Adams Drive. 12:00 p.m. — Police responded to a bear call at Rotary Park. 2:02 p.m. — The Routt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of someone parked in a handicap parking spot without a placard at Haymaker Golf Course.
Comments / 0