Steamboat Symphony Orchestra receives $500,000 donation

The Routt County Cattlemen’s Classic Cattle Dog Trials at Brent Romick Arena last weekend were an arduous test for the dogs and their handlers. “The course was maybe a little more challenging than I expected when I laid it out,” said Jeff Meyers, who designed the course and serves as co-chair of the event, along with his wife, Erika Murphy.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO