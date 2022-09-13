Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Japanese Dry Ramen - Menya HanabiDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Man arrested on suspicion of robbery, giving false name
A 33-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted store employees while trying to leave with stolen goods, according to law enforcement officials. The arrest stems from deputies responding to a reported “robbery in progress” at a business at the 26000 block of McBean Parkway.
Simi Valley man accused of manufacturing machine guns inside home using 3D printer, officials say
A Simi Valley man is accused of manufacturing machine guns inside his home using a 3D printer, authorities announced Thursday.
Suspects in custody, gambling machines recovered after police search illegal 'slap house' in OC
Police cracking down on illegal gambling dens sounds like something out of the Prohibition Era, but that's what happened in Westminster this week.
No evidence of active shooter found at Lancaster High School, authorities say
After receiving reports of an active shooter, Lancaster High School has been cleared with no signs of a shooting or any victims, sheriff's deputies announced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
signalscv.com
Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run incident in Canyon Country
One pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on Friday morning in Canyon Country, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, the incident occurred on Foxlane Drive and Nadal Street. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21 a.m....
Police: Arrest after teen ODs and dies in school bathroom
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles police on Thursday arrested two teenage boys in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who overdosed in a restroom at her high school after buying pills possibly laced with fentanyl on campus, authorities said. Police served a search warrant...
2 Shot, 1 Fatally, in Florence-Firestone Area
A shooting in the Florence-Firestone area left a man dead and a woman wounded, and the suspect or suspects remained at-large Thursday.
oxnardpd.org
SUBJECT: Passenger Arrested with Stolen Firearm, Second Passenger Arrested for Violating POST Release Offender Terms
SUSPECTS: Alina Garcia, 23-year-old Camarillo resident. On September 14th, at approximately 5:05 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop for a suspected traffic infraction. Officers made contact with the occupants and noticed open alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Officers conducted a record check and learned that one of the passengers, Jacob Steir, was on Post Release Supervision for committing an assault likely to produce great bodily injury. The Post Release Offender Program, created by Assembly Bill 109 – the 2011 Public Safety Realignment – mandates that individuals sentenced to non-violent, non-serious (irrespective of priors) or non-sex offenses will serve their sentences in county jails instead of state prison. The public should be aware that release under AB 109 is based on the offender’s most recent committing offense. Prior convictions are not considered. Steir is also a documented Oxnard criminal street gang member. A second passenger in the vehicle was identified as Alina Garcia. A records check revealed Garcia was on probation for providing false information to a peace officer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
aerotechnews.com
AV Wall trailer stolen from storage facility
A new trailer used by Point Man Antelope Valley and the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall was stolen recently from Life Storage on Palmdale Boulevard in Palmdale, Calif. The theft was discovered on Sept. 10. While the stolen trailer contained many items for the AV Wall display, “Fortunately, our beloved Wall...
DUI Solo Vehicle Rollover Crash Takes Out Signal Light Pole, Traps Driver
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A DUI driver was trapped after a single-vehicle rollover crash that knocked down a signal light pole at an intersection near an air force facility in the city of Pomona Thursday night, Sept. 15. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from Palmdale station and Los Angeles...
foxla.com
Illegal street racing event in Palmdale results in multiple citations
PALMDALE, Calif. - An operation by conducted by law enforcement to crack down on illegal street racing in Palmdale resulted in several vehicles being impounded and multiple citations issued, according to the Palmdale Sheriff's Station. It happened Tuesday in the area of 732 West Ranch Vista Boulevard. Officials said 8...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
glendaleca.gov
Four Arrested for Burglary
On September 9, 2022, at approximately 5:42 p.m., officers assigned to Glendale PD’s Special Enforcement Detail (SED) responded to the 4800 block of San Fernando Rd. regarding several storage units that had been broken into in the area. While enroute, officers obtained a suspect and suspect vehicle description and conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle travelling nearby that matched the description. The vehicle also happened to have expired registration. Officers contacted 32-year-old Christopher De La Rosa of Los Angeles and 34-year-old Maria Grijalva of Montebello in the vehicle while additional responding units located 32-year-old Jessica Tirado of Los Angeles who was walking away from the location and 32-year-old Erick Marin (who initially provided officers with a false name) of San Bernardino who was still inside of the building. During the investigation, officers learned that De La Rosa was on active parole, and a parole compliance check of the vehicle revealed miscellaneous mail, blank checks, and credit cards belonging to other individuals and two sets of bolt cutters. Inside of a purse belonging to Grijalva, officers located credit cards belonging to other individuals and a notebook containing personal identifying information of others. A search of Marin revealed a credit card in someone else’s name and a baggie of methamphetamine. Ultimately, De La Rosa, Grijalva, Marin, and Tirado were arrested and booked for burglary. De La Rosa and Grijalva were also arrested for identity theft and possessing burglary tools. Marin was also arrested for outstanding warrants.
Lancaster High School searched after report of person with gun
An investigation was underway at Lancaster High School today after an unconfirmed report of a person with a gun at the campus, officials said,
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened.It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant in Beverly Hills. According to a police report obtained by CBSLA, the LASD's newly promoted narcotics Lieutenant Howard Fuchs got into a "heated dispute" with a woman at the famed restaurant. As she left on foot, he allegedly got into his white SUV and used "Find My iPhone" to find her on the street....
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Girl Who Died of Apparent Drug Overdose at Bernstein High School
Police are continuing an investigation Thursday into the death of a 15-year-old girl from an apparent fentanyl overdose in the bathroom of a Hollywood high school. Three other students are recovering in hospitals after apparently ingesting the drug purchased in a nearby park. According to police and Los Angeles Unified...
theavtimes.com
Authorities ID man found dead in car in Palmdale
PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the man who was found dead Sunday morning inside a vehicle at a Park & Ride lot in Palmdale. He was 37-year-old Markquis Hayes, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Sheriff’s officials have released little information on the incident, which they...
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
signalscv.com
Two men accused of SCV felonies return to court
Two men accused of having committed felonies within the Santa Clarita Valley returned to court on Wednesday, once again receiving future court dates to appear. A Canyon Country man accused of killing his child was ordered to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28. Marcel Taylor, 26,...
Santa Clarita Radio
Wanted Man With Cane Sword Arrested In Canyon Country
A wanted man with an outstanding warrant was arrested in Canyon Country in possession of a cane sword. On Saturday, at approximately 7:05 p.m. deputies were patrolling the area of Shangri-La Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country where they conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Comments / 5