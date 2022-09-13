PLACER COUNTY — The Mosquito Fire is still growing, and evacuees are more anxious to return home. A small number of people inside the evacuation zone have refused to follow orders and have stayed. Greg Heller is the loan person on Foresthill street. He is surrounded by wildlife. "If you spend enough time with them, you become attached, and I just had to make sure," Heller said. "I see them in a panic mode you can read 'em." He says he is staying not only to help feed the deer but also to protect his neighborhood from looters."Everybody else left;...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO