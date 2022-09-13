Read full article on original website
Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%
PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain. So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Cooler temperatures and rain in the forecast, but crews brace for stronger winds
After narrowly keeping the Mosquito Fire away from the town of Foresthill days ago, crews have taken advantage of overnight humidity recovery and winds blowing the smoke away to mop up. Meanwhile, the eastern front of the fire continues to advance. The fire has burned at least 69,908 acres and...
KCRA.com
Q&A: Cal Fire on response, timeline for residents reentering Mosquito Fire evacuation zones
FORESTHILL, Calif. — TheMosquito Fire continued to burn in El Dorado and Placer counties Wednesday. Following an intense day of firefighting Tuesday, an incident spokesperson said the response Wednesday was relatively quiet but that there is still much work to be done. Scott McLean, information officer for the Mosquito...
KCRA.com
Researchers are using an underwater glider in Lake Tahoe to study the impact of Mosquito Fire smoke
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — This time last week, the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties had started to send huge plumes of smoke high into the air. Researchers in the Lake Tahoe area had been watching the fire carefully. When it became clear that smoke would soon cloud the Tahoe Basin, they moved quickly to deploy a special robotic glider, designed to track changes in the lake as smoke conditions worsened.
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com
Despite most of Foresthill being saved, Mosquito Fire destroyed 3 businesses
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Fire crews battled Tuesday’sfast-moving flare-up of the Mosquito Fire to save the town of Foresthill in Placer County. The flames burned up the canyon and destroyed three businesses on the ridge of the south side of Foresthill Road, across from Foresthill High School. “This town...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire holds steady amid cooler temperatures, but weekend wind could be risky
After narrowly keeping the Mosquito Fire away from the town of Foresthill days ago, crews have taken advantage of overnight humidity recovery and winds blowing the smoke away to mop up. Meanwhile, the eastern front of the fire continues to advance. The fire has burned at least 67,669 acres and...
KCRA.com
5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
KCRA.com
Video: Large Mosquito Fire flare-up shoots column of smoke into air
FORESTHILL, Calif. — A large flare-up fromthe Mosquito Fire forcing evacuations in both Placer and El Dorado counties was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon. KCRA 3 Photojournalist John Breedlove caught the column of smoke burning near the community of Foresthill in Placer County. Find the latest on the Mosquito...
Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
Mosquito Fire: Man stays behind to feed deer and protect home from looters
PLACER COUNTY — The Mosquito Fire is still growing, and evacuees are more anxious to return home. A small number of people inside the evacuation zone have refused to follow orders and have stayed. Greg Heller is the loan person on Foresthill street. He is surrounded by wildlife. "If you spend enough time with them, you become attached, and I just had to make sure," Heller said. "I see them in a panic mode you can read 'em." He says he is staying not only to help feed the deer but also to protect his neighborhood from looters."Everybody else left;...
KCRA.com
Mosquito Fire: Crews mop-up in Foresthill, but eastern front still aggressive
Wednesday for the town of Foresthill in Placerville is a completely different story from Tuesday when the Mosquito Fire was a stone's throw away from tearing through the area. Wednesday's winds were slightly lighter in comparison to Tuesday's, where a flare-up jumped the Middle Fork of the American River and made a run toward Foresthill, the situation for the town as of 5 p.m. Wednesday appears better, with video from LiveCopter 3 showing significantly less smoke for that part of the Mosquito Fire.
Mosquito Fire: Photos, videos capture destruction left by California’s largest blaze of 2022
FORESTHILL, Calif. — Northern California’s Mosquito Fire, which erupted Sept. 6 near Foresthill, grew to nearly 106 square miles this week, surpassing the McKinney Fire as the state’s largest blaze of 2022, according to The Associated Press. The fire, which has destroyed at least 70 structures, is about 20% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday night.
foxla.com
Sierra Nevada 'Mosquito Fire' is now California's largest fire of 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Mosquito Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is now California's largest fire of 2022. The fire, burning northeast of Sacramento has burned more than 63,000 acres. And as of Thursday, containment is just 20%. New evacuation orders were issued on Tuesday and Wednesday in El Dorado...
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
Mosquito Fire map shows where homes were destroyed
Damage assessment teams are on the ground beginning to identify the homes destroyed by the Mosquito Fire.
Animal rescue risks lives to save animals left behind in Mosquito Fire
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — 'Have fire will travel' is what the Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation Response Team has been doing every year, and it is dangerous work. Not only does it mean finding a way to rescue a scared, unwilling animal, but it's all done in an active wildfire zone where rescuers risk their lives.
