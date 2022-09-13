ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

CBS LA

Mosquito Fire grows to 69,908 acres, containment holds at 20%

PLACER COUNTY - Days after winds caused the Mosquito Fire to flare up in size, spreading towards the town of Foresthill, the firefight is continuing. SIZE AND PROGRESS The fire is now estimated to be 67,669 acres in size and is 20% contained as of Friday. There are 3,873 people battling the fire. The Mosquito Fire started Tuesday, September 6 next to the Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County and has quickly spread in dense brush and steep terrain.  So far, Cal Fire says 73 structures have been destroyed and 9,236 remain threatened. Firefighters are challenged by...
KCRA.com

Researchers are using an underwater glider in Lake Tahoe to study the impact of Mosquito Fire smoke

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — This time last week, the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties had started to send huge plumes of smoke high into the air. Researchers in the Lake Tahoe area had been watching the fire carefully. When it became clear that smoke would soon cloud the Tahoe Basin, they moved quickly to deploy a special robotic glider, designed to track changes in the lake as smoke conditions worsened.
UPI News

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon. A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue." Power was expected to be restored during the...
KCRA.com

5 mph speed limit to hit Folsom Lake this weekend

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Boaters on Folsom Lake are enjoying their final days before a 5 mph speed limit is imposed on the entire lake. The California State Parks managers lower the speed limit once the lake's surface elevation drops below 400 feet above sea level. At that point,...
KCRA.com

Video: Large Mosquito Fire flare-up shoots column of smoke into air

FORESTHILL, Calif. — A large flare-up fromthe Mosquito Fire forcing evacuations in both Placer and El Dorado counties was captured on camera Tuesday afternoon. KCRA 3 Photojournalist John Breedlove caught the column of smoke burning near the community of Foresthill in Placer County. Find the latest on the Mosquito...
FOX40

Crew helping at Mosquito Fire forced to run for their lives

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A crew out of Placerville that operates heavy equipment to help fight the Mosquito Fire was forced to run from the flames. “Over on CAL FIRE radios, it came up to watch the smoke. And then it was, ‘Hey, get out of there now. Pull your crews now,’” Jeremiah “Bear” Schenck, […]
CBS Sacramento

Mosquito Fire: Man stays behind to feed deer and protect home from looters

PLACER COUNTY — The Mosquito Fire is still growing, and evacuees are more anxious to return home. A small number of people inside the evacuation zone have refused to follow orders and have stayed. Greg Heller is the loan person on Foresthill street. He is surrounded by wildlife. "If you spend enough time with them, you become attached, and I just had to make sure," Heller said. "I see them in a panic mode you can read 'em." He says he is staying not only to help feed the deer but also to protect his neighborhood from looters."Everybody else left;...
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire: Crews mop-up in Foresthill, but eastern front still aggressive

Wednesday for the town of Foresthill in Placerville is a completely different story from Tuesday when the Mosquito Fire was a stone's throw away from tearing through the area. Wednesday's winds were slightly lighter in comparison to Tuesday's, where a flare-up jumped the Middle Fork of the American River and made a run toward Foresthill, the situation for the town as of 5 p.m. Wednesday appears better, with video from LiveCopter 3 showing significantly less smoke for that part of the Mosquito Fire.
WSB Radio

Mosquito Fire: Photos, videos capture destruction left by California’s largest blaze of 2022

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Northern California’s Mosquito Fire, which erupted Sept. 6 near Foresthill, grew to nearly 106 square miles this week, surpassing the McKinney Fire as the state’s largest blaze of 2022, according to The Associated Press. The fire, which has destroyed at least 70 structures, is about 20% contained, Cal Fire said Thursday night.
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones

Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
