newstalk941.com
Jere Whitson And Capshaw Named Reward Schools
Two Putnam County Schools achieved a 2021-2022 reward school status. Jere Whitson Elementary and Capshaw Elementary improved their academic growth, academic success, and attendance. According to the Department of Education, this is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. Director of Schools Corby King:. “We are proud of...
newstalk941.com
Van Buren BOE Approves Bid For School Improvements
The Van Buren County School Board approved some $260,000 of capital improvements that include a roof repair at the pre-k school. Director of Schools Cheryl Cope said the project would also replace some doors and windows at the school and the CTE building. “These are older buildings that sometimes leak...
newstalk941.com
Putnam Schools Rebidding Work For Upperman High Baseball Field
Putnam County School System will revisit work to fix flooding issues for Upperman High School’s baseball fields. The school board previously rejected a $330,000 bid to explore more economical routes. Deputy Director Tim Martin:. “While some of those people were out there looking at the field, they felt like...
newstalk941.com
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
newstalk941.com
Former American Legion National Commander Attends Local Fundraiser
Cookeville American Legion held a dinner Thursday evening in honor of Consitution Day, which celebrates the adoption of the United States Constitution. The event also served as a fundraiser to help send Upper Cumberland young men to the annual Boys’ State Convention. Former American Legion National Commander Dale Barnett said he was invited by the local legion to speak on the importance of both the Constitution and Boys’ State.
newstalk941.com
Reflecting On The Leslie Town Centre As It Approaches 20 Years
The Leslie Town Centre approaches 20 years as the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce’s home and community hub. Dwight Henry served on the Cookeville City Council during the inception of the Centre. He said city leaders at the time wanted to fill a need in the community that would provide the chamber with more space as well as more opportunities for community events.
thunder1320.com
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
newstalk941.com
Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT
The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith
Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
fox17.com
Wilson County Schools struggling to find staff amid housing shortage, drug testing
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County Schools says they are continuing to look candidates to fill more than 80 open positions across the system. But they are running into issues with some of the people are they are interviewing. Cost of living is a big one. Teachers who want to work for Wilson County Schools can't find anywhere to actually live in the county.
newstalk941.com
Eric Walker: City Will Need To Keep Eyes On Hospital Finances Moving Into The Next Quarter
Cookeville Council Member Eric Walker says the city will need to keep an eye on CRMC’s financials going into the next quarter as well as the rest of the year before next budget season. However, he said he does not have drastic concerns about Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s recent...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
newstalk941.com
Putnam Awarded Broadband Grant For Twin Lakes To Expand Internet Access
The state awarded Putnam County a broadband grant that would expand internet services to some 2,400 residents. Mayor Randy Porter said the $14.8 million dollar project lead by Twin Lakes would mean that every Putnam County resident and business would have internet access. “They agreed to lock their pricing in...
newstalk941.com
Overton Commission Tables Proposal To Move Meeting Location
The Overton County Commission’s meeting location will stay put after commissioners tabled a proposal to move to the Millard V. Oakley County Services Building. Commissioner Greg Nivens said he thinks the tradition of holding business on the top floor of the county courthouse should remain. “I remember ole Lib...
newstalk941.com
Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid
The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
newstalk941.com
Byrdstown Special-Called Meeting To Submit TDEC ARP Project
The Byrdstown Board of Aldermen have scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday to officially submit its sewer and water project for state approval. The work requires approval by November 1st in order to use federal COVID money for the project. Mayor Sam Gibson said the city and county need to get on the same page before time runs out.
newstalk941.com
Twin Lakes Anticipates Broadband Project To Be Completed In 30-Months
Twin Lakes General Manager and CEO Jonathan West said the company is ready to start work on a some 30-month project to expand internet access to underserved and unserved Putnam County homes. The state awarded Putnam County over $10 million to install fiber internet to some 2,400 addresses. West said...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Spring Street Sidewalk Project Officially Begins
The first phase of the Spring Street sidewalk project has started construction. Cookeville City Manager James Mills said the city received grant funding for the project over eight years ago. “Originally, we were going to get the whole thing done from Old Kentucky Road to downtown for 1.2 million,” Mills...
newstalk941.com
UC Regional Airport Striping Project Ahead Of Schedule
Upper Cumberland Regional Airport closing its runway for the rest of the week while the new striping project is underway. Airport Manager Dean Selby said the closure will have a major impact on business, missing out on up to 800 operations. “And that was one of the reasons that TDOT...
