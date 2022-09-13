ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, TN

newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith

Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Byrdstown Special-Called Meeting To Submit TDEC ARP Project

The Byrdstown Board of Aldermen have scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday to officially submit its sewer and water project for state approval. The work requires approval by November 1st in order to use federal COVID money for the project. Mayor Sam Gibson said the city and county need to get on the same page before time runs out.
BYRDSTOWN, TN
newstalk941.com

Clay Co. Mayor Dale Reagan Re-Elected As Commission Chair

Clay County Mayor Dale Reagan elected as commission chair for the 17th year in a row Monday night. Reagan said that this year marks the beginning of his 5th term serving as the County Mayor. He said he’s hopeful that the continuity of leadership helps the county to run as smoothly as possible.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
County
Cumberland County, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
1450wlaf.com

Ridenour elected as new school board chair

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Women are now leading Campbell County Board of Education meetings. See the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. Despite losing one female board member when Faye Heatherly retired, the board unanimously elected Sharon Ridenour as the new chair and Lisa Fields as the vice chair. Outgoing chairman Johnny Byrge announced at the onset of the meeting that he preferred to share board leadership with other members and would not accept another term a chairman.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Commission Tables Proposal To Move Meeting Location

The Overton County Commission’s meeting location will stay put after commissioners tabled a proposal to move to the Millard V. Oakley County Services Building. Commissioner Greg Nivens said he thinks the tradition of holding business on the top floor of the county courthouse should remain. “I remember ole Lib...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT

The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
CROSSVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes

Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
COOKEVILLE, TN
#Mayor#Chairman#Politics Local#Lowe Appoint#Your County Commission
newstalk941.com

Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision

Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons

Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid

The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
ALGOOD, TN
News Break
Politics
newstalk941.com

Van Buren BOE Approves Bid For School Improvements

The Van Buren County School Board approved some $260,000 of capital improvements that include a roof repair at the pre-k school. Director of Schools Cheryl Cope said the project would also replace some doors and windows at the school and the CTE building. “These are older buildings that sometimes leak...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county

Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Former American Legion National Commander Attends Local Fundraiser

Cookeville American Legion held a dinner Thursday evening in honor of Consitution Day, which celebrates the adoption of the United States Constitution. The event also served as a fundraiser to help send Upper Cumberland young men to the annual Boys’ State Convention. Former American Legion National Commander Dale Barnett said he was invited by the local legion to speak on the importance of both the Constitution and Boys’ State.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Celina/Clay Building Codes Office Moves To W. Lake Avenue

Building permit services for Celina and Clay County are now under one roof. Codes and Building Inspector Anthony Blakely said he moved the office from Guffey Street to 112 West Lake Avenue. “I’ve got the lounge and everything set up for that,” Blakely said. “As far as the books, the...
CELINA, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Ag Extension Highlighting Solar Water System Through Field Day

An Alpine Farmer has created a solar powered water system that will be highlighted by the Overton County Ag Extension Office Thursday. Chuck Anderson of Anderson Farms said the system works through 12-solar panels on a pump house at a natural spring. Anderson said it keeps the water line charged and pumps water across the farm to fill cattle waterers.
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Putnam Schools Rebidding Work For Upperman High Baseball Field

Putnam County School System will revisit work to fix flooding issues for Upperman High School’s baseball fields. The school board previously rejected a $330,000 bid to explore more economical routes. Deputy Director Tim Martin:. “While some of those people were out there looking at the field, they felt like...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Jere Whitson And Capshaw Named Reward Schools

Two Putnam County Schools achieved a 2021-2022 reward school status. Jere Whitson Elementary and Capshaw Elementary improved their academic growth, academic success, and attendance. According to the Department of Education, this is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. Director of Schools Corby King:. “We are proud of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville To Consider Updated Hazard Mitigation Plan

Cookeville City Council will consider approval of an updated Putnam County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the last plan was approved in July 2017. The plan details how the city will undertake hazard mitigation actions before natural disasters occur to reduce the potential for harm to people and property.
COOKEVILLE, TN

