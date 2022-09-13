Read full article on original website
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Meet Clay County Circuit Court Clerk Keshia Smith
Keshia Smith discusses her new role as the circuit court clerk in Clay County. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers visits with the new circuit court clerk in Clay County, Keshia Smith. Keshia talks about her background growing up in Clay County and when she decided to run for circuit court clerk, the daily services that the circuit court clerk’s office offers in Clay County, and anything that the office does that could be improved or updated.
Byrdstown Special-Called Meeting To Submit TDEC ARP Project
The Byrdstown Board of Aldermen have scheduled a special-called meeting Tuesday to officially submit its sewer and water project for state approval. The work requires approval by November 1st in order to use federal COVID money for the project. Mayor Sam Gibson said the city and county need to get on the same page before time runs out.
Clay Co. Mayor Dale Reagan Re-Elected As Commission Chair
Clay County Mayor Dale Reagan elected as commission chair for the 17th year in a row Monday night. Reagan said that this year marks the beginning of his 5th term serving as the County Mayor. He said he’s hopeful that the continuity of leadership helps the county to run as smoothly as possible.
Eric Walker: City Will Need To Keep Eyes On Hospital Finances Moving Into The Next Quarter
Cookeville Council Member Eric Walker says the city will need to keep an eye on CRMC’s financials going into the next quarter as well as the rest of the year before next budget season. However, he said he does not have drastic concerns about Cookeville Regional Medical Center’s recent...
Ridenour elected as new school board chair
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Women are now leading Campbell County Board of Education meetings. See the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. Despite losing one female board member when Faye Heatherly retired, the board unanimously elected Sharon Ridenour as the new chair and Lisa Fields as the vice chair. Outgoing chairman Johnny Byrge announced at the onset of the meeting that he preferred to share board leadership with other members and would not accept another term a chairman.
Overton Commission Tables Proposal To Move Meeting Location
The Overton County Commission’s meeting location will stay put after commissioners tabled a proposal to move to the Millard V. Oakley County Services Building. Commissioner Greg Nivens said he thinks the tradition of holding business on the top floor of the county courthouse should remain. “I remember ole Lib...
Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT
The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
Athens city council member files petition to oust mayor
A member of the Athens City Council has filed a petition seeking to oust Mayor William Bo Perkinson over claims that he knowingly prevented him from speaking or making motions at council meetings.
Wheaton: City Is Confident In CRMC’s Decision
Cookeville Mayor and Hospital Board Member Laurin Wheaton says the city has confidence in the Cookeville Regional Medical Center. That, after CRMC announced the elimination of six upper management positions due to financial constraints Wednesday afternoon. The six positions include four administrative directors, a hospital director, and the hospital’s Chief Strategy Officer.
Cookeville Regional Announces Elimination Of Six Upper Management Positions Due To Financial Reasons
Cookeville Regional Medical Center announced the elimination of six upper management positions via attrition or elimination in a statement released Wednesday evening. According to the release, the hospital made the decision due to financial hardships arising out of rising inflation, soaring labor costs, and the discontinuation of various financial assistance. CRMC said it has had no other choice but to undertake a deep and thorough review of all labor and operational expenses at the hospital.
Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid
The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
Van Buren BOE Approves Bid For School Improvements
The Van Buren County School Board approved some $260,000 of capital improvements that include a roof repair at the pre-k school. Director of Schools Cheryl Cope said the project would also replace some doors and windows at the school and the CTE building. “These are older buildings that sometimes leak...
Ben Lomand to receive nearly 24 Million in Grants – will expand broadband in unserved Coffee county
Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Ben Lomand as the recipient of nearly $24 million comprised of two broadband grants for unserved areas of Cumberland and Coffee Counties. The grants are part of the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund – American Rescue Plan (TEBF-ARP). Ben Lomand will be matching with a thirty percent contribution.
Former American Legion National Commander Attends Local Fundraiser
Cookeville American Legion held a dinner Thursday evening in honor of Consitution Day, which celebrates the adoption of the United States Constitution. The event also served as a fundraiser to help send Upper Cumberland young men to the annual Boys’ State Convention. Former American Legion National Commander Dale Barnett said he was invited by the local legion to speak on the importance of both the Constitution and Boys’ State.
Celina/Clay Building Codes Office Moves To W. Lake Avenue
Building permit services for Celina and Clay County are now under one roof. Codes and Building Inspector Anthony Blakely said he moved the office from Guffey Street to 112 West Lake Avenue. “I’ve got the lounge and everything set up for that,” Blakely said. “As far as the books, the...
Overton Ag Extension Highlighting Solar Water System Through Field Day
An Alpine Farmer has created a solar powered water system that will be highlighted by the Overton County Ag Extension Office Thursday. Chuck Anderson of Anderson Farms said the system works through 12-solar panels on a pump house at a natural spring. Anderson said it keeps the water line charged and pumps water across the farm to fill cattle waterers.
Putnam Schools Rebidding Work For Upperman High Baseball Field
Putnam County School System will revisit work to fix flooding issues for Upperman High School’s baseball fields. The school board previously rejected a $330,000 bid to explore more economical routes. Deputy Director Tim Martin:. “While some of those people were out there looking at the field, they felt like...
Jere Whitson And Capshaw Named Reward Schools
Two Putnam County Schools achieved a 2021-2022 reward school status. Jere Whitson Elementary and Capshaw Elementary improved their academic growth, academic success, and attendance. According to the Department of Education, this is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. Director of Schools Corby King:. “We are proud of...
Cookeville To Consider Updated Hazard Mitigation Plan
Cookeville City Council will consider approval of an updated Putnam County Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan. Community Development Director Jon Ward said the last plan was approved in July 2017. The plan details how the city will undertake hazard mitigation actions before natural disasters occur to reduce the potential for harm to people and property.
