Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Sept. 12

By Melanie Laughman, Shelby Dermer, James Weber, Brendan Connelly and Alex Harrison, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health , for the week spanning Sept. 5-11.

Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour.

Deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday.

More: How to add names to Cincinnati Enquirer's high school athletes of the week ballots in 2022

Athletes of the Week voting occurs each week during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports.

Please do not email your votes; they will not count.

Athletes are on this week's ballot based on information made available to The Enquirer and nominations made over the past week, including scores emailed to prepsports@enquirer.com.

Readers can join The Enquirer's Preps Plus Facebook group to get into the high school sports conversation.

Twitter hashtags for fall: Football, #cincyfb; Soccer, #cincysoccer; Tennis, #cincytennis; Golf, #cincygolf; Cross country, #cincyxc; volleyball, #cincyvb; field hockey, #cincyfh; Water polo, #cincypolo.

The Enquirer reserves the right to remove teams/individuals from the ballot based on voting irregularities at any point up to and after final votes.

Vote: Top Ohio football team of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND football team of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio boys fall team of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio girls fall team of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys fall team of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls fall sports team of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top boys cross country runner of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio girls cross country runner of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys cross country runner of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls cross country runner of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top field hockey of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio big school football player of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio small school football player of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND football player of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio boys golfer of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio girls golfer of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys golfer of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls golfer of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio boys big school soccer player of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio boys small school soccer player of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio big school girls soccer player of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio girls small school soccer player of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND boys soccer player of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls soccer player of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top singles tennis players of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top doubles tennis players of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top Ohio big school volleyball player of week

Vote: Top Ohio small school volleyball player of week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top NKY/IND girls volleyball player of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top boys water polo players of the week, Sept. 12

Vote: Top girls water polo player of the week, Sept. 12

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Vote: Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Sept. 12

Comments / 0

