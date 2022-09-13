ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purewow.com

The 9 Best 24-Hour Restaurants in Los Angeles

No matter if you’re a night owl with cravings for Mexican or an early bird who wants an omelet before sunrise, we’ve got you covered with our roundup of the best 24-hour restaurants in Los Angeles. And in this town, that’s not always easy to find. With the potential for some cities like West Hollywood to expand their bar hours from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., late-night eats may become more in demand than ever. At the moment, however, they are few and far between, but we’ve done the grunt work and gathered nine great ones for you to visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

An Inglewood Fish Fry Is Dedicated to Uplifting Formerly Incarcerated Community Members

2nd Chance Soul Food Fish Fry opened for business earlier this summer near the intersection of Centinela and Inglewood avenues, a stone’s throw from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood. The fast-casual restaurant brings together a traditional fish fry menu (fish, oysters, and shrimp) with scratch-made soul food sides (greens, mac and cheese, cornbread) and a do-good ethos.
INGLEWOOD, CA
yovenice.com

Venice Beach’s James Beach Closes After 27 Years

James Beach’s time in Venice has come to a close after 27 years. The restaurant ended its run on Labor Day weekend and according to a statement on the website, will be holding an “estate sale” on September 30 and 31 of the restaurant’s art, mementos and objects at the restaurant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Letter to the Editor: Don’t let the Grinch ruin Burbank Pride

As President of Elevate Burbank, I experienced how City Staff creates obstacles for community organizations who want to have events in Burbank. Unfortunately this whole problem is happening again. Towards the beginning of this year, Elevate Burbank Board members joined the Burbank Pride Committee to help plan and organize the...
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burbank, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
citywatchla.com

The Fall of Los Angeles

But now, for the first time in its history, the population of Los Angeles is in decline, falling by 204,000 between July 2020 and July 2021. LA was once a magnet for investors. But recently many of the area’s corporate linchpins – including aerospace giant Northrop Grumman, Occidental Petroleum and Hilton Hotels – have left, taking with them high-paying jobs and philanthropic resources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myburbank.com

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is One of Burbank’s Neighborhood Treasures

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners is a family owned and operated business attributing their successes to four generations of family involvement and many long-term employees. Together, they are committed to maintaining the highest standards, quality services and a welcoming atmosphere. The business is now run by Michael and Beth Shader,...
BURBANK, CA
myburbank.com

The Road Kings Of Burbank Donates $10,000 To Local Nonprofits

The Road Kings of Burbank offered a total of $10,000 to local groups at their general monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Bruce Borst, president of the Road Kings, spoke before members of the organization as he and Road Kings Community Relations Representative Don Baldaseroni presented the funds at the Burbank Elks Lodge. Four recipients were chosen to collect the donations: The Burbank Police Foundation, The Boys & Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley, the Burbank Temporary Aid Center, and the Burbank Historical Society. Representatives from each nonprofit were handed a large $2,500 check in front of the guests.
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art Show#Performance Info#Havingfun#Art Institute#Pop Culture
myburbank.com

Get Out Of Town!: Upper Newport Bay Kayak Tours

While Newport Beach may arguably be most famous for Arrested Development and the notorious Bluth family, one of our favorite activities in the tony enclave is getting out on the waters of Upper Newport Bay, with Newport Bay kayak tours hosted by the Newport Bay Conservancy. Upper Newport Bay consists...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
myburbank.com

City Clerk Candidate Profile: Viviana Garzon

Viviana Garzon first moved to the City of Burbank as a young teen, just as she was preparing to attend Burbank High School. Her local acts of service started around this time when she took part in the city’s Counselor-In-Training program. Garzon, who became a proud Burbank homeowner in 2017, is currently fulfilling the role of administrative analyst for the city. In our Q&A with the city clerk candidate, we were able to learn more about her love for travel, her passion for community-focused initiatives, and why she’s chosen to stay loyal to Burbank over the years.
BURBANK, CA
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger Day

Did you know the Cheeseburger was invited in Pasadena, California? According to SpuceEats, the year was 1924 and the inventor was a 16-year old boy working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot. While the restaurant has since been replaced with a plaque, you can celebrate the birth of this great sandwich on September 18th with National Cheeseburger Day! Here are the best spots for cheesing it up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

WATCH: LA Residents Stunned by Brutal Bear Brawl in Neighborhood Street

Residents in the Los Angeles County neighborhood earlier this week were stunned when a brutal bear brawl erupted in the street. According to Patch.com, the incident happened in Monrovia, California, which is supposedly known for animals from the San Gabriel Mountains stopping by to go through residents’ garbage. The bear brawl was caught by a security camera which showed the bears growling and swiping at one another in broad daylight. Eventually, one of the bears chased the other bear across the street and up a driveway.
MONROVIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
myburbank.com

Burbank Unified School District Board of Education Candidate: Larry Applebaum

Burbank School Board candidate Larry Applebaum has been a resident since he was an infant, and although he loves traveling, Applebaum has always found himself making his way back to Burbank. He previously served as a BUSD Board of Education member from 2005 to 2017. Now, Applebaum says he is once again able to devote the time and effort necessary for a role with the board. Read on to learn about Applebaum’s appreciation of Burbank’s “small-town feel” and which local dining locations the self-proclaimed foodie loves most.
BURBANK, CA
citywatchla.com

LA Has So Many Problems: Enough Is Enough

How much do we have to tolerate before the elected officials in our state, county and city begin to address and fix the many problems that are negatively impacting our daily lives as law - abiding tax-paying residents of California, L.A. County and the City of Los Angeles. I will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Larry Hernandez Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Los Angeles, California, United States. Kids/Children Name: Yes(4) Larry Hernandez is a mainstream TV character who has yearningly gained his fantasy vocation in the field of singing and, furthermore, in songwriting. Larry is most famous for his exceptional work in the territorial Mexican music kind. Larry is exceptionally roused by the Mexican vocalist ‘Chalino Sanchez’ who has given the world the absolute best sort of music in Mexican. Then again, Larry is a powerful music craftsman who has governed the music business with other prominent specialists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

20 Incredibly Delicious Things To Eat In Los Angeles

The BECA (bacon, egg, cheese and avo) with everything from Belle’s Bagels, Highland Park. Ube coconut soft serve pie from Magpie’s Highland Park. Korean BBQ at Kang Ho-Dong BaekJeong, San Gabriel Valley. DK’s Donuts, Santa Monica. Salsiccia E Broccoli ($7.90) – Eataly, Century City. Salmon kabob...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy