The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a conundrum. They won’t have Dak Prescott for at least a month if not two. In the meantime, they’re riding with Cooper Rush, which may or may not be a disaster. The Cowboys have said they won’t trade for another quarterback option, but if they lose a few more games, that could change. And it all has a lot of people wondering who they might want to try to sign if it comes down to it.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO