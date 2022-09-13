Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson
Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
thecomeback.com
Chad Johnson has hilarious suggestion for Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are a little thin at wide receiver after star Tee Higgins suffered an injury during the team’s ugly season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. But former Bengals star receiver Chad Johnson has a unique and hilarious solution to the problem. In a Tweet on...
thecomeback.com
Joe Montana & Steve Young get honest about 49ers QB situation
When it comes to discussing a crowded San Francisco 49ers quarterback depth chart where you can make a case for both guys starting, there are perhaps no better experts on the subject than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Montana won four Super Bowls with the Niners, two of which he...
thecomeback.com
Cardinals respond to Andy Reid’s controversial accusation
During Sunday afternoon’s season-opening showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid blamed the Cardinals’ turf for injuries to kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie. But a day later, Arizona is denying the field conditions had anything to do with it. Reid claimed...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to cringeworthy Trevor Lawrence pregame talk
For a typical football team, the quarterback is the leader of the entire roster, whether it’s commanding a huddle, calling plays, making protection checks at the offensive line, or giving the team some pregame hype before kickoff. But based on a recent video of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he might not be very good at that last part.
thecomeback.com
Steelers sign linebacker following T.J. Watt injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to get a huge Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the debut game of new quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. But the win came at a huge cost for Pittsburgh. Star linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a devastating injury in the process, tearing his pectoral muscle...
thecomeback.com
Shannon Sharpe slams ‘sleazeball’ Brett Favre
Shannon Sharpe and Brett Favre met as opponents in Super Bowl XXXII. Now, they’re on opposite sides once more as the Denver Broncos legend unloaded on the former Green Bay Packers quarterback over the disturbing details emerging around a Mississippi welfare fund scandal. The former Packers star also wanted...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
thecomeback.com
NFL admits to crucial missed call in Eagles-Lions game
As much as NFL officials try, it’s nearly impossible to get every single call in a game 100 percent correct. And during Sunday afternoon’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, it looks like the NFL admits the officials made a blatant mistake on a pretty crucial play.
thecomeback.com
Potential Dallas Cowboys QB odds include surprising legends
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a conundrum. They won’t have Dak Prescott for at least a month if not two. In the meantime, they’re riding with Cooper Rush, which may or may not be a disaster. The Cowboys have said they won’t trade for another quarterback option, but if they lose a few more games, that could change. And it all has a lot of people wondering who they might want to try to sign if it comes down to it.
thecomeback.com
Chargers provide injury update on Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played through injury in the final minutes of Thursday night’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Herbert took a big hit to the ribs with just over five minutes remaining and was clearly in a lot of pain. He stayed down on the ground for a couple of minutes and was replaced by Chase Daniel at quarterback for one play, but stayed in for the rest of the game.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ cold WR comments
It’s no secret the Green Bay Packers are extremely thin at wide receiver this season. Two rookies, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs saw extended playing time in Week 1, along with journeymen Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. Missing from the equation, however, was second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The...
thecomeback.com
Former Pro Bowl running back blasts Bill Belichick
The New England Patriots have been one of the most accomplished franchises in all of sports in recent memory, winning six Super Bowl championships since 2002. Much of that was thanks to the pairing of longtime head coach Bill Belichick and former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Ever since the two...
thecomeback.com
Former AFC rival on Tom Brady: “He just pisses me off.”
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did not mince words about his former AFC East rival Tom Brady while appearing on Barstool Sports‘ Pardon My Take podcast. Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football, said Brady has been “pissing him off” for over a decade and that the current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has shown him “zero respect” over the years.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Nick Saban’s rant
Once a year, Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to have one rant that seems to go viral every time the Tide plays a lesser opponent. This season is no exception. This week it’s Louisiana-Monroe facing his Crimson Tide on Saturday. The Tide are 49-point favorites but that doesn’t seem to matter to the head coach, who went off on a rant when asked about how hard it is to gauge growth when playing a lesser opponent.
thecomeback.com
Sean Payton predicts QB change for Dolphins
Sean Payton knows a thing or two about quarterbacks, having worked for years alongside Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints. So when the Fox Sports NFL analyst tackled the topic of quarterback play around the NFL this week on Fox Sports’ “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Payton turned his crystal ball to the Miami Dolphins and made a bold prediction.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Brett Favre’s biographer’s comments
NFL legend and Mississippi native Brett Favre is engulfed in a national scandal involving his theft of millions of dollars from his state’s poorest residents to finance a new collegiate volleyball arena for his daughter. On Tuesday, Favre‘s biographer, venerable sports reporter Jeff Pearlman, tweeted an extensive missive against...
thecomeback.com
Mike McCarthy gets honest about Dallas Cowboys QB situation
“It’s very disappointing to lose your starting quarterback,” McCarthy said, via USA Today’s Jori Epstein. “It’s extremely disappointing to lose Dak. But the reality is we need to go beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cooper (Rush) has the reins.”. “Everyone feels good about the surgery...
thecomeback.com
Mike Martz clarifies Justin Fields, Trey Lance criticisms
Mike Martz turned heads around the NFL world earlier this week when the former coach bashed Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields after the Bears’ 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. “You can only go up because you can’t get any worse than what he did today,” Martz said...
