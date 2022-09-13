ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
