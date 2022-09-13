Read full article on original website
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
Binghamton man sentenced for robbing cab driver
n January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver's cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
State Police of Wilton arrest three individuals
New York State Police arrest three in Moreau after a traffic stop. Jacqueline A. Rock, 32 of Hudson Falls, Leland T, Smith, 43 of Hudson Falls, and Daniel L. Larock, 48 of Kingsbury were the three individuals involved.
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
Officials search for dog missing after Brunswick crash
Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night.
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorcycle crash reported on Cranberry Highway
A pickup truck and motorcycle collided on Cranberry Highway in Wareham around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The crash happened near the 7-eleven convivence store at 3106 Cranberry Highway. Two ambulances were seen leaving the scene. No information about injuries was available as of press time. The Wareham Police...
25 Investigates: Local select board chair summoned in alleged road rage incident
WHITMAN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned Whitman Select Board Chairman Randy LaMattina is being summoned to court for an alleged road rage incident in the neighboring town of Abington. Abington Police filed a complaint against LaMattina with Brockton District Court listing four charges including impersonating a police officer and destruction of property, according to a copy of the summons obtained by 25 Investigates. A magistrate will decide if there’s enough evidence to send the case to arraignment.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
Driver Facing Drug Charges: Three-Car Crash with Injuries in Van Buren
Authorities are investigation a head-on crash involving three vehicles in Onondaga County. State Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills from Syracuse was driving a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck north on State Route 690 in Van Buren, New York at approximately 12:20pm on Monday, September 12, 2022 "when she struck a guard rail, drove through the center grass median and then traveled northbound in the southbound lane where she struck a 2019 Dodge Caravan head-on."
Fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Brunswick
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night.
Box truck overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash. Falmouth. Update...
Mass. State Troopers called to reported assault on cruise ship
Massachusetts State Troopers were called aboard a Norwegian cruise liner docked in Flynn Harbor Tuesday night after a reported assault occurred on board. A spokesperson from MSP told Boston 25 that troopers boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and that they were still on board as of 9:55 p.m.
Truck crashes into school van in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
Chenango Co. men arrested for ghost guns
Two Chenango County men have been arrested for possessing numerous ghost guns and illegal large-capacity magazines.
