WDW News Today
Funnel Cloud Forms Near Walt Disney World, No Tornado Touchdown
Although Florida isn’t exactly known for its lack of extreme weather, tornadoes are still something of a rarity around the area. So it was extremely surprising to guests around Walt Disney World who spotted a funnel cloud, precursor to a tornado, forming near the resort this evening. Guests particularly...
WDW News Today
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
WDW News Today
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
WDW News Today
Sign Installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets at Disneyland
Last weekend at D23 Expo, we got a special look at a new accessories and cookware shop headed to New Orleans Square and themed to “The Princess and the Frog”. Now the first signs have been installed for Eudora’s Chic Boutique featuring Tiana’s Gourmet Secrets!. The...
WDW News Today
New Indiana Jones Voodoo Doll Replica Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Indiana Jones voodoo doll replica has been released at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The voodoo doll figurine first debuted at Disneyland earlier this month, alongside other replicas from the “Indiana Jones” franchise. Indiana Jones...
WDW News Today
Why You Should Be Optimistic About Josh D’Amaro & The Future of Disney Parks – An Editorial By The World’s Most Negative Disney Fan
I can’t even tell you how many comments I have seen that said this or something of the like over the years. WDWNT can be harsh and critical when we need to be, but we also dump fair amounts of praise on various Disney Parks projects worldwide. However, that hasn’t stopped internet discourse that we are “pure negativity”, instead of having an understanding that meticulous dissection of each new thing comes from a place of love and a nerdy need to completely cover every aspect of an attraction, show, hotel, or whatever at our favorite places on Earth. I have seen people have started referring to me as “Eeyore” online in response to my opinions and demeanor, a nickname to which I take no exception as he is, in fact, my favorite (and objectively the best) of the Pooh & friends family.
WDW News Today
New Walt Disney World Parks Starbucks Ornaments Arrive
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love for Walt Disney World and Starbucks this holiday season? These Starbucks ornaments are part of the newest collection based on Walt Disney World theme parks. We recently reported that the Starbucks Magic Kingdom ceramic tumbler and ornament were released. Now, the ornaments for Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have arrived at Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 9/12/22 (Dessert In A Jar, New Vans x Walt Disney World Shoes, & More)
Hello World Travelers, and welcome to EPCOT! Join us on our trip through the neighborhoods of EPCOT as we find new merchandise, try new treats, and more. It’s a toasty, September day, so grab your water bottle and lace up your sneakers, because here we go. FINALLY! The Spaceship...
WDW News Today
New ‘Pinocchio’ Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush – $19.99...
WDW News Today
October Hours Extended at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Walt Disney World has extended hours at EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom from October 2 through 29. EPCOT will open a half hour earlier, at 8:30 a.m., instead of at 9:00 a.m. Early entry for Walt Disney World hotel guests will begin at 8:00 a.m. It will close at 9:00 p.m.
WDW News Today
New Starbucks Ceramic Tumblers Featuring Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New Starbucks ceramic tumblers for each Walt Disney World theme park have begun to arrive. We first found the Magic Kingdom version, but now the Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios tumblers have debuted.
WDW News Today
TRON 40th Anniversary Merchandise Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the timeframe being announced for TRON Lightcycle / Run at D23 Expo 2022 in conjunction with the original film’s 40th anniversary, new TRON merchandise has been released on shopDisney. TRON 40th Anniversary Raglan T-Shirt –...
WDW News Today
Grad Nite Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2023 With Significant Price Increase
Grad Nite will be back at Disneyland Resort in 2023, but Disney has raised prices between 8% and 22%, Orange County Register reports. Grad Nite was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, but returned in 2022. Disney also held the first ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion.
WDW News Today
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (9/15/22): SEASON PREMIERE – Yelling About D23 Expo Park Announcements, Match Game Returns
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, The Fan-ly Feud, Disney Death Match, and more!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW News Tonight is a live, weekly program that combines the latest headlines, comedy, trending vacation topics, games, and in-depth discussions to bring Disney fans a one-of-a-kind show covering the Disney Parks.
WDW News Today
‘Alice in Wonderland’ Teacups Bag by Loungefly Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Take your tea party on the go with this new “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired teacups bag by Loungefly from Walt Disney World. This crossbody purse is part of the Fantasyland Teacups Collection, which originally debuted at D23 Expo.
WDW News Today
‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ Removed from Tokyo Disneyland Entrance and Bon Voyage Area Loops
After WDWNT broke the news last month that “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” was on its way out of music loops around Tokyo Disney Resort, it was only a matter of time before its removal came to pass. Thanks to social media users, we now have confirmation that it has indeed been removed from the Tokyo Disneyland Entrance loop as well as at Bon Voyage.
WDW News Today
EPCOT Forever to Return in 2023, Disney KiteTails Ending This Month, More Halloween Treats Coming to Walt Disney World, and More: Daily Recap (9/14/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Madame Leota Gravestone Pillow and More Haunted Mansion Merchandise at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More Haunted Mansion merchandise, including a Madame Leota gravestone pillow, continues to materialize throughout Walt Disney World for spooky season. Madame Leota Gravestone Pillow – $29.99. The gravestone-shaped pillow is bright purple, with green lettering and...
WDW News Today
Breakfast Returning to Crystal Palace With Winnie the Pooh Characters Next Month at Magic Kingdom
Breakfast with Winnie the Pooh characters will return to the Crystal Palace at Magic Kingdom on October 25, 2022. Breakfast reservations will open on September 22, 2022. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.travel. Crystal Palace has only been...
WDW News Today
Center Street Curbs Reconstructed at Magic Kingdom
Work has begun on reconstructing the curbs of Center Street, an off-shoot of Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom. The street has been partially blocked off since May for refurbishment. The previous pavement and curbs were quickly removed and new weatherproof sheathing was added. Curbs have been reconstructed on both...
