Sheryl Lee Ralph brought down the house at the Emmys during her acceptance speech with an impromptu performance that got a standing ovation
Sheryl Lee Ralph serenaded the Emmys crowd with Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species" when she won for her performance in "Abbott Elementary."
BET
Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel After His Quinta Brunson Emmys Disturbance, Comedian Issues Apology
Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph did not give her stamp of approval to Jimmy Kimmel who decided to awkwardly disturb Abbott Elementary creator and costar Quinta Brunson while she accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series at the 7th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12).
Iconic '90s R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Died at the Age of 51
The R&B world has officially lost another talent. Singer Jesse Powell, best known for his hit song “You,” has passed away. He was only 51 years old. Jesse, who had four amazing albums under his belt (one of which was RIAA-certified platinum), had his death announced by his sister, Tamara Powell.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer and Grammy Nominee, Dead at 51: 'The Best Big Brother Ever,' Says Sister
On Tuesday, R&B singer Jesse Powell's sisters Trina and Tamara Powell shared messages on social media announcing their older brother had died at age 51 R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced. On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Appearance With Her Mom at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere: Photo
A family affair! Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the premiere of her new movie Do Revenge on Wednesday, September 14 — and brought daughter Charlotte along for the ride. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, and Charlotte, 12 — whom Gellar shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – stepped out for a mommy-daughter date night at the Hollywood Roosevelt […]
NME
Here are all the winners from the Emmys 2022
The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards took place last night (September 12), with a number of big shows vying for the most coveted awards in TV. Returning to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, the show was hosted by Kenan Thompson and featured memorable moments from Lizzo and Zendaya. Here’s...
Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
Did Ryan Reynolds Just Film His Own Colonoscopy? Yes, and Here's Why
Throughout Ryan Reynolds' decades-long career in film and television, he’s truly made a name for himself as a talented actor. With several impressive movie titles and awards under his belt, it’s easy for millions of people to have respect for him. In fact, he even has over 44.8 million followers on Instagram who are interested in the details of his personal life — and it can't get any more personal than a colonoscopy.
Quinta Brunson helps broadcast break through at TV's Emmy awards
LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Network sitcoms have rarely won Emmy awards in recent years as Hollywood has showered honors on shows at streaming outlets. On Monday, Quinta Brunson helped change that when she won the prize for best comedy writing for ABC show "Abbott Elementary."
‘The View’: Meghan McCain Gives Take On Alyssa Farah Griffin; Ana Navarro Takes Jab At Former Co-Host
Meghan McCain left The View at the end of Season 24 in 2021 and the search to fill the conservative chair was extensive, a fact that the former daytime talk show host relishes. Following McCain’s departure from the ABC program, producers auditioned women over the course of the season landing on Alyssa Farah Griffin and upping Ana Navarro to permanent co-host. During an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, McCain gave her take on the two co-hosts that ultimately replaced her. “It took a year and two people to replace me, which makes me feel good and I get to take that,” she...
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson Have a Grey's Anatomy Reunion at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Sandra Oh Shares Advice to "Squid Game" Star Jung Ho-Yeon. It's a great day for a Grey's Anatomy reunion. Sandra Oh reunited with Grey's Anatomy co-star Chandra Wilson and creator Shonda Rhimes Sept. 13 at the 2022 Emmys. The Killing Eve star commemorated the occasion by sharing a sweet selfie of the three from the ceremony.
Nick Cannon Has Been Struggling With Lupus for Over a Decade
It's no secret that Nick Cannon is a man of many titles. He's not only a comedian, rapper, and TV personality, but he's also a very busy father. In fact, the Wild 'N Out star just welcomed his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with model Lanisha Cole. This is...
Rita Moreno Is 1 of 16 EGOT Winners—Find Out Who Else Is in the Prestigious Club!
Returned to her cinematic roots in 2021 with a role in director Steven Spielberg's hugely anticipated West Side Story remake. A lot has changed since she played the musical's firecracker character of Anita back in 1961—including how many awards she's racked up since winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her powerhouse performance. (She made history as the first—and still only—Latina to win in an Oscar acting category.) In fact, the 90-year-old Moreno is one of the very few people in the history of showbiz to rack up an "EGOT."
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
[SPOILER] Has Been Crowned the Winner of 'AGT' Season 17! Did the Right Act Win?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of America's Got Talent Season 17. Three-and-a-half months after it began with dozens of new, hopeful, and talented contestants, Season 17 of America's Got Talent crowned its newest winner on Sept. 14. Throughout the season, judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi...
Henry Silva Dies: Prolific Actor In ‘Manchurian Candidate’, ‘Ocean’s 11’ & ‘Johnny Cool’ Was 94
Henry Silva, who starred in Johnny Cool, fought Frank Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate and was one of Sinatra’s fellow thieves in Ocean’s 11, among dozens of screen roles spanning a half-century, died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Fund Hospital in Woodland Hills, CA. He was 94. An actor whose distinctive face often led to typecasting as the heavy, his 130-plus film and TV credits also include The Bravados, starring Gregory Peck (1958); Cinderfella, with Jerry Lewis (1960); the Rat Pack-led Western Sergeants 3 (1962); Buck Rogers in the 25th Century (1979); Sharkey’s Machine (1981) and Cannonball Run II...
Blake Lively Is Pregnant and Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Album — Coincidence? We Think Not
Green Lantern actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s love story is straight out of a rom-com. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the two revealed that they're stepping into a new chapter. At the 10th Annual Forbes Power Woman’s Summit, the actress debuted her baby bump, confirming that she and her husband are expecting baby number four.
Rick Beato Made a Gibson Guitar by Players and for Players
If you've ever searched for guitar-related content on YouTube before, odds are that you've stumbled across Rick Beato's account. The internet personality, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and educator has been working tirelessly behind the six strings for the better part of the last four decades and in that time has amassed a following numbering in the millions online.
