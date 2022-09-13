ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
International Business Times

Man Claiming To Be King Charles, Camilla's Son Wants Court To Order DNA Test

A man claiming to be the secret son of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is considering taking the monarch to court for DNA testing after his repeated requests were ignored. Simon Dorante-Day, 56, has been claiming for years that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are his parents...
Daily Mail

King Charles grins as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle cracks joke about the Glorious Revolution that confirmed Parliament's supremacy over the monarch

The King appeared to see the funny side today as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about the Glorious Revolution during a ceremony. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, was at Westminster Hall to receive official condolences and deliver a speech to both Houses of Parliament. Sir Lindsay offered 'heartfelt sympathy'...
The Independent

Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
Daily Mail

Mystery over hour-long delay before RAF jet flew senior royals to Queen's bedside: Plane with William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie was held on the ground for 69 minutes before take-off

Prince William and other senior royals faced a mysterious hour-long delay as they rushed to see the Queen before she died on Thursday. The RAF jet - which also had Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on board - had taken off for Balmoral at 2.39pm despite being scheduled to leave at 1.30pm, The Sun reports.
International Business Times

Prince Harry Allegedly Insists To Drop Memoir In November But Publishers Are Uncertain: Royal Author

Prince Harry allegedly plans to release his memoir just weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. British investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" to talk about Prince Harry. During their conversation, the "Revenge" author weighed in on the Sussexes' and Cambridges' relationship following their walkabout Saturday and gave some updates about Prince Harry's anticipated memoir.
Cheryl E Preston

Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away

Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
AFP

Welsh turn against Prince William's new title

The faded photo shows two tiny but unmistakeable figures atop Wales' imposing Caernarfon Castle, a snapshot taken by a schoolgirl in 1969 that captured a moment in history. Selwyn Jones, who works at a bookshop, said holding the investiture in Caernarfon would be "much more toxic than in 1969" since the decision about William was "imposed on us by the new king".
Daily Mail

King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
The Independent

Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death.The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.Mr Johnson had his final audience with the Queen in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6 as he made way for Liz Truss to succeed him in Downing Street.The Conservative backbencher, who was the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign, said he was moved by...
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Staff ‘Livid’ Over Brutal Timing of Layoff News

King Charles’ staff at his former residence of Clarence House were slapped with news off potential mass layoffs as Charles and his wife Camilla prepare to move their offices to Buckingham Palace. But the news hit staff during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” an anonymous source told The Guardian “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.” Certain staff who provided “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla are expected to keep their jobs, according to a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide. A consultation period is set to begin Sept. 19 to decide which employees stay and which will go.
