Camilla praised as 'total class' for styling it out after she slipped over during royal appearance
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
International Business Times
Meghan Markle 'Changing Her Tune' After Queen's Death, Removes Podcast Content Offensive To Monarchy
Meghan Markle is reviewing the upcoming episodes of her podcast "Archetypes," in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death. This is to prevent her content from being interpreted as offensive by any of her grieving relatives in the U.K., reports said. Royal commentator Neil Sean said "there's a lot of work...
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate
When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
International Business Times
Man Claiming To Be King Charles, Camilla's Son Wants Court To Order DNA Test
A man claiming to be the secret son of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is considering taking the monarch to court for DNA testing after his repeated requests were ignored. Simon Dorante-Day, 56, has been claiming for years that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are his parents...
King Charles grins as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle cracks joke about the Glorious Revolution that confirmed Parliament's supremacy over the monarch
The King appeared to see the funny side today as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about the Glorious Revolution during a ceremony. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, was at Westminster Hall to receive official condolences and deliver a speech to both Houses of Parliament. Sir Lindsay offered 'heartfelt sympathy'...
Pageantry and absurdity abound as the King comes to Westminster | John Crace
The more obsequious MPs and peers bowed and curtseyed while others just enjoyed the spectacle
Queen to be reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel
The Queen will be reunited with her beloved Duke of Edinburgh when she is interred alongside her husband in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family will gather for a “deeply personal” private burial service on Monday evening in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
The Queen made generous gesture to her most trusted confidant before she died
Queen Elizabeth II gave a generous gift to her most trusted confidant, Angela Kelly, before her passing. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday, 8 September, that Queen Elizabeth had died at age 96, following at 70-year reign. But it has since emerged that before she passed away, the Queen ensured that...
Mystery over hour-long delay before RAF jet flew senior royals to Queen's bedside: Plane with William, Andrew, Edward and Sophie was held on the ground for 69 minutes before take-off
Prince William and other senior royals faced a mysterious hour-long delay as they rushed to see the Queen before she died on Thursday. The RAF jet - which also had Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on board - had taken off for Balmoral at 2.39pm despite being scheduled to leave at 1.30pm, The Sun reports.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Allegedly Insists To Drop Memoir In November But Publishers Are Uncertain: Royal Author
Prince Harry allegedly plans to release his memoir just weeks after Queen Elizabeth's funeral. British investigative journalist and royal author Tom Bower joined Dan Wootton on "GB News" to talk about Prince Harry. During their conversation, the "Revenge" author weighed in on the Sussexes' and Cambridges' relationship following their walkabout Saturday and gave some updates about Prince Harry's anticipated memoir.
Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away
Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
Prince Edward Slammed For Military Uniform After Quitting Basic Training
Prince Edward has been criticized for wearing a military uniform and medals to events honoring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he only completed four months of basic training. On Monday, Edward was seen wearing a uniform as he joined his siblings King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince...
Welsh turn against Prince William's new title
The faded photo shows two tiny but unmistakeable figures atop Wales' imposing Caernarfon Castle, a snapshot taken by a schoolgirl in 1969 that captured a moment in history. Selwyn Jones, who works at a bookshop, said holding the investiture in Caernarfon would be "much more toxic than in 1969" since the decision about William was "imposed on us by the new king".
King Edward's dog enraging the Kaiser, sailors dragging Queen Victoria's coffin with ropes and the Imperial State Crown's 'bad omen': How ritual and mishaps have shaped royal funerals for centuries
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be an unforgettable moment in history as millions of mourners gather to say a solemn final farewell to Britain's longest reigning monarch. A royal funeral is enmeshed with centuries of traditions and the late Queen helped to plan almost every detail of her own before her tragic death on September 8.
Princess Anne Shares Emotional Statement About Her Mother's Last 24 Hours as Queen’s Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace
Princess Anne looked emotional as her mother’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London today, and this evening joined the rest of the family to receive the queen's body at Buckingham Palace. As the glass hearse drove slowly toward Buckingham Palace, clapping could be heard from people lining the...
Inside Queen’s private burial with three poignant final acts before coffin lowered into vault
THE Queen will be reunited with her beloved husband Prince Philip after an emotional private burial. But before her coffin is lowered into the vault alongside the Duke of Edinburgh, there will be three poignant final acts to mark the passing of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Following her state funeral, which...
International Business Times
Prince William's Public Reunion With Prince Harry, Meghan 'Wasn't An Easy Decision': Report
Prince William struggled with the decision to invite his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle on a royal walkabout last week in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, a report says. Despite the rumored ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, Prince William invited Prince...
Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death.The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.Mr Johnson had his final audience with the Queen in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 6 as he made way for Liz Truss to succeed him in Downing Street.The Conservative backbencher, who was the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign, said he was moved by...
King Charles’ Staff ‘Livid’ Over Brutal Timing of Layoff News
King Charles’ staff at his former residence of Clarence House were slapped with news off potential mass layoffs as Charles and his wife Camilla prepare to move their offices to Buckingham Palace. But the news hit staff during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. “Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team,” an anonymous source told The Guardian “All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it.” Certain staff who provided “direct, close, personal support and advice” to Charles and Camilla are expected to keep their jobs, according to a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the king’s top aide. A consultation period is set to begin Sept. 19 to decide which employees stay and which will go.
