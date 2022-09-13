ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Former Arlington Football Standout, Finds His Place at UCA

“To say I was excited is an understatement. I’ve been dreaming my whole life to play football at the next level.”. Jake Golday, former Arlington football standout, and starting tight end, linebacker, wide receiver, and captain of the varsity football team. Jake Golday is now 19 years old and goes to the University of Central Arkansas on a D1 full football scholarship. Golday plays outside linebacker and plays on the special teams for UCA. Golday has lived in Arlington his whole live until the end of his high school years where he now goes to the University of Central Arkansas and lives in Conway Arkansas. Golday says he enjoys golfing, playing basketball, and spending time with his friends and family when he can. Golday started playing football 12 years ago when he found out he loved the sport. He says the thing that inspired him to play was “one day when I was 7 years old all my friends were playing and telling me how fun it was so that made me want to play and as soon as I started to play I fell in love with the game.” Jake Golday made his high school football years amazing, memorable, and truly showed how good he is at the sport he loves.
Texas High School Football GameTurns Into All-Out Brawl Between Teams and Fans

A game between Dallas Roosevelt High School and Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School turned into a brawl on Friday night in the final minutes of the fourth quarter... “The UIL is aware of the incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt high school students during a football game on Thursday September 8, 2022," the Dallas Independent School District said in a statement. "The school and the local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties for involved students. The UIL will continue to gather information.”
Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project

RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas

American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
XFL Announces Arlington Team Full Coaching Staff, Who Is Returning, Who Is New

With the XFL season five months away, Arlington fans found out the full coaching staff leading the team onto the field starting February of 2023. The league announced the news on Tuesday morning with all eight teams releasing their full coaching staffs. This marks the first significant news the XFL announced since their town hall in July when they released the cities and stadiums.
A Different Kind of ’Cue

Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2

DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August.  Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood

DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
