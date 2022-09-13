Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Wants to Fully Fund the Police to Keep Criminals Behind BarsTom HandyTexas State
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Pledges $15 Million to Build Juneteenth MuseumLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
New Fountain and Splash Pad Opens in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected
Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended. "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation,"...
Former Arlington Football Standout, Finds His Place at UCA
“To say I was excited is an understatement. I’ve been dreaming my whole life to play football at the next level.”. Jake Golday, former Arlington football standout, and starting tight end, linebacker, wide receiver, and captain of the varsity football team. Jake Golday is now 19 years old and goes to the University of Central Arkansas on a D1 full football scholarship. Golday plays outside linebacker and plays on the special teams for UCA. Golday has lived in Arlington his whole live until the end of his high school years where he now goes to the University of Central Arkansas and lives in Conway Arkansas. Golday says he enjoys golfing, playing basketball, and spending time with his friends and family when he can. Golday started playing football 12 years ago when he found out he loved the sport. He says the thing that inspired him to play was “one day when I was 7 years old all my friends were playing and telling me how fun it was so that made me want to play and as soon as I started to play I fell in love with the game.” Jake Golday made his high school football years amazing, memorable, and truly showed how good he is at the sport he loves.
Texas High School Football GameTurns Into All-Out Brawl Between Teams and Fans
A game between Dallas Roosevelt High School and Fort Worth Eastern Hills High School turned into a brawl on Friday night in the final minutes of the fourth quarter... “The UIL is aware of the incident involving Fort Worth Eastern Hills and Dallas Roosevelt high school students during a football game on Thursday September 8, 2022," the Dallas Independent School District said in a statement. "The school and the local district executive committee are investigating and have the authority to impose penalties for involved students. The UIL will continue to gather information.”
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
Police escort Italy High School to Dallas Roosevelt football game due to safety concerns after fight
ITALY, Texas - Italy High School had police escort its high school football team to its game against Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday after a massive fight between Roosevelt and Fort Worth Eastern Hills ended their game early last week. Italy ISD says "due to safety concerns" an officer from the...
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Dallas Sting coach responds to Hollywood backing out of project
RICHARDSON, Texas — The first inkling Bill Kinder had that Hollywood producers were becoming hesitant to tell the story of his 1980s version of the women's soccer team the Dallas Sting came in a phone call on Aug. 29. "The Sting evolved out of the Spring Valley Athletic Association,"...
Celebrating The Legacy Of Gymnast Kurt Thomas
American gymnastics can be divided into two time periods: Before Kurt Thomas and after him. Thomas revolutionized the sport with inventive moves, dogged determination and championship medals. He was a showman. A trailblazer. An American original. His legacy lives on in the training center and the foundation he created. “Kurt...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize won near Fort Worth
North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.
XFL Announces Arlington Team Full Coaching Staff, Who Is Returning, Who Is New
With the XFL season five months away, Arlington fans found out the full coaching staff leading the team onto the field starting February of 2023. The league announced the news on Tuesday morning with all eight teams releasing their full coaching staffs. This marks the first significant news the XFL announced since their town hall in July when they released the cities and stadiums.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
There's one more top prize left to be claimed in the Ultimate 7s game!
A Different Kind of ’Cue
Four years ago, when I first visited Smoke’N Ash BBQ for this magazine, I found an old-fashioned barbecue joint doing a formidable job of making old-fashioned barbecue. I’d go back a couple more times whenever I was in the south Arlington area and had a hankering for lean brisket soaked in sauce or huge baked potatoes topped with sausage with a snap.
Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
DALLAS - Dallas and Fort Worth claimed the top two spots on a new list of the Most Unfaithful Cities in the United States. The website MyDatingAdviser.com put together what it calls the Infidelity Index. The website studied 200 major U.S. cities, looking at marriage, divorce and separation rates. It also factored in addition to the number of places to meet for an affair and the Google searches for the word "affair" and the affair hookup website Ashley Madison.
North Texas families closer to getting answers after RJ Construction bankruptcy hearing
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas families left with unfinished projects after a construction company filed bankruptcy last month are now one step closer to getting answers. Dozens attended a bankruptcy hearing for RJ Construction this week and said it lasted nearly two hours. "If you wrong the community, the community is going to fight back," said Josh Usry, an Arlington resident who says he put down a $30,000 deposit with RJ Construction for a remodeling project and has nothing to show for it. RJ Construction filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, many other clients have come forward with similar stories, claiming they're...
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr arrested in Collin County
Former Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr has been arrested and jailed in Collin County but the Sheriff’s Office is not saying what the charge is. Carr was booked into the county jail Thursday.
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood
DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
Auditor says she was fired for uncovering ‘grade and attendance manipulation’ within Dallas ISD
DALLAS, Texas — A former Dallas Independent School District auditor asked to be reinstated after alleging the district terminated her for uncovering 'grade changing and attendance manipulation' within its classrooms. The former auditor and manager of Investigative Services within the district's Office of Internal Audit, Andrea Whelan, appealed her...
Finishing home projects 'not probable,' RJ Construction customers told in bankruptcy hearing
The hearing gave more than 190 creditors listed on Robert Jordan's bankruptcy filing the chance to ask questions and hear Jordan's side of the story. Josh Usry, who says Jordan owes him $30,000, said the hearing lasted two hours when it normally would take 15 minutes. Turnout Tuesday exceeded his expectations.
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
