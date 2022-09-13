“To say I was excited is an understatement. I’ve been dreaming my whole life to play football at the next level.”. Jake Golday, former Arlington football standout, and starting tight end, linebacker, wide receiver, and captain of the varsity football team. Jake Golday is now 19 years old and goes to the University of Central Arkansas on a D1 full football scholarship. Golday plays outside linebacker and plays on the special teams for UCA. Golday has lived in Arlington his whole live until the end of his high school years where he now goes to the University of Central Arkansas and lives in Conway Arkansas. Golday says he enjoys golfing, playing basketball, and spending time with his friends and family when he can. Golday started playing football 12 years ago when he found out he loved the sport. He says the thing that inspired him to play was “one day when I was 7 years old all my friends were playing and telling me how fun it was so that made me want to play and as soon as I started to play I fell in love with the game.” Jake Golday made his high school football years amazing, memorable, and truly showed how good he is at the sport he loves.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO