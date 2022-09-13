Scores

Tuesday

Boys Soccer

St. Maria Goretti 2, Fellowship of Christian Athletes 1

Saint James 2, Georgetown Day 2

Girls Soccer

St. Maria Goretti 9, McConnellsburg 1

Monday

Boys Soccer

Spring Mills 7, Clear Spring 3

Oakdale 4, Williamsport 0

Cumberland Valley Christian 5, Heritage 1

Girls Soccer

Francis Scott Key 6, Williamsport 0

Volleyball

Grace Academy 3, St. Maria Goretti 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-20)

Clear Spring 3, Oakdale 0

Heritage 3, Cumberland Valley Christian 0 (25-19, 25-9, 25-22)

Northern Garrett 3, Hancock 0 (25-18, 25-12, 25-8)

Top performers

Tuesday

• Isaiah Hamilton, St. Maria Goretti boys soccer — Scored two goals in a 2-1 win over FCA.

• Mollie Rebuck , Peyton Miller, Halie Green, Danielle Fish and Jana Borchart, St. Maria Goretti girls soccer — Rebuck had two goals and three assists, Miller and Green each had two goals and an assist, Fish scored two goals and Borchart had a goal and two assists in a win over McConnellsburg.

Monday

• Emma Smith, Isabel Lear and Amanda Sweeney, Grace Academy volleyball — Smith had 13 kills, seven aces and 15 digs, Lear had nine kills and Sweeney added 14 assists in a sweep of Goretti.

• Bridget Dahn, Sydni Smith and Ava Poe, Heritage volleyball — Dahn had 25 digs, four aces and four kills, Smith had 16 assists, six kills and nine digs, and Poe added nine kills and nine assists in a sweep of CVCS.

• Conner Fedorko and Dillon Albowicz, Clear Spring boys soccer — Fedorko scored twice and Albowicz added a goal and an assist in a loss to Spring Mills.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for Sept. 12-17