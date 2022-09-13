HS Scores 9/12: Highland girls clip Thunder Ridge, West Side VB wins WJ Invite
GIRLS SOCCER
Highland 2, Thunder Ridge 1
Rams improve to 6-2-1 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
(Results from Saturday)
West Side wins West Jefferson Invitational Tournament
The Pirates did not drop a set throughout the tournament. They topped Watersprings, Butte County and West Jefferson in pool play. Then they beat West Jefferson again and Malad in the first two rounds, then downed Salmon in two games for the title.
Comments / 0