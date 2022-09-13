ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS Scores 9/12: Highland girls clip Thunder Ridge, West Side VB wins WJ Invite

By JOURNAL STAFF
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

GIRLS SOCCER

Highland 2, Thunder Ridge 1

Rams improve to 6-2-1 on the season.

VOLLEYBALL

(Results from Saturday)

West Side wins West Jefferson Invitational Tournament

The Pirates did not drop a set throughout the tournament. They topped Watersprings, Butte County and West Jefferson in pool play. Then they beat West Jefferson again and Malad in the first two rounds, then downed Salmon in two games for the title.

