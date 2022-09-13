ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
International Business Times

India's August Wholesale Inflation Eases As Commodity Prices Fall

India's wholesale price inflation slowed in August helped by a fall in commodity prices, but double-digit price gains for the 17th month raise the chance for more rate hikes this month. The wholesale price index climbed 12.41% in August from a year earlier, lower than a forecast of 13% in...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. Tech-focused Hedge Funds Brace For Heavy Losses Amid Market Slide

U.S. hedge funds that focus broadly on technology investments are bracing for heavy losses this year as gloomier economic data sparked a fresh selloff this week, shrinking hopes of clawing back any significant ground in coming months. For fund managers, including those gathered at one of the industry's biggest conferences...
STOCKS
International Business Times

'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims

Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
MARKETS
#Stock#Tokyo#Japan Airlines#Consumer Price Index#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Mizuho Securities#The Federal Reserve#Fed#National Australia Bank#Asian
International Business Times

How to Navigate a Bitcoin Crash in 2022

This digital currency is highly volatile, with a track record of boom and bust cycles that have left many questioning whether it is a safe investment. This digital money does not have an underlying asset, meaning that price movements are based purely on speculation among investors on whether the price will rise or fall. On the other hand, predictable factors influence the price movements of traditional currencies. Perhaps you can create an account with the Immediate Edge and start investing in this digital money.
CURRENCIES
International Business Times

UK Inflation Eases From 40-year High

UK inflation has eased on lower motor fuel costs but remains close to 40-year peaks, official data showed Wednesday as the nation faces more strikes over a cost-of-living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index slowed to 9.9 percent in August, the Office of National Statistics said. CPI for July had stood...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Factbox-How Does The Xi And Putin 'No Limits' Partnership Work?

The last time Xi Jinping met Vladimir Putin face to face just before the Ukraine war, the two 69-year-old leaders sealed a "no limits" partnership between China and Russia that triggered anxiety in the West. Xi and Putin meet in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on...
WORLD
International Business Times

Europe's Battle With Big Tech: Billions In Fines And Tough Laws

The European Union is on a mission to rein in US tech giants, which have been accused of tax avoidance, stifling competition, raking in billions from news without paying for it and spreading misinformation. In the past few years, the EU has slapped eye-watering fines on Apple and Google in...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Samsung Elec To Invest Over $5 Billion As It Targets Net Zero Emissions By 2050

Samsung Electronics will invest over 7 trillion won ($5.02 billion) by 2030 as part of sweeping environmental initiatives aimed at making the company carbon neutral by 2050, the world's largest chip and mobile maker said on Thursday. The tech giant will spend the money on research and development for technology...
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Google's Long Battle With EU Antitrust Regulators

Google suffered one of its biggest setbacks on Wednesday after Europe's second-top court upheld an EU antitrust decision against the Alphabet company for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals. The company however had its fine reduced to 4.125 billion euros ($4.13 billion) from 4.34 billion after judges...
BUSINESS
Billboard

Health Essentials: Where to Buy an At-Home COVID-19 Test Online for Cheap

COVID-19 transmission rates are no longer surging around the country, global deaths have hit their lowest rates since 2020, and while an end is in sight, “We are not there yet,” according to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Last week, the federal government suspended its free, at-home testing program. If you missed out, you may still be able to get a test for free, depending on where you live. States like Minnesota, Massachusetts and North Carolina are offering residents free, at-home, self-tests through the mail and at participating pharmacies, food banks, health centers and other locations. If you’d rather...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
International Business Times

EU Plans 'Comprehensive Reform' Of Electricity Market

The EU plans a "deep and comprehensive" reform of the electricity market to cope with an energy crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. The measures include a cap on electricity producers' profits that would raise 140 billion euros ($140 billion)...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Rio Tinto, China Baowu To Develop Australian Iron Ore Project For $2 Billion

Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region. The deal comes amid fraught ties between Australia...
WORLD
International Business Times

Shell CEO To Step Down, Hand Reins To Renewables Chief

Shell on Thursday announced the exit of chief executive Ben van Beurden as the British oil and gas giant looks to reinvent itself under group renewables boss Wael Sawan. Dutchman van Beurden, 64, will step down at the end of 2022 after nine years in charge of the energy major and nearly four decades as a Shell employee.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Putin, Xi Meet For High-stakes Talks In Challenge To West

Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping gather with other Asian leaders in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand from Thursday for a regional summit touted as a challenge to Western global influence. Xi and Putin will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several...
POLITICS

