International Business Times
India's August Wholesale Inflation Eases As Commodity Prices Fall
India's wholesale price inflation slowed in August helped by a fall in commodity prices, but double-digit price gains for the 17th month raise the chance for more rate hikes this month. The wholesale price index climbed 12.41% in August from a year earlier, lower than a forecast of 13% in...
International Business Times
U.S. Tech-focused Hedge Funds Brace For Heavy Losses Amid Market Slide
U.S. hedge funds that focus broadly on technology investments are bracing for heavy losses this year as gloomier economic data sparked a fresh selloff this week, shrinking hopes of clawing back any significant ground in coming months. For fund managers, including those gathered at one of the industry's biggest conferences...
International Business Times
US Now Among Countries Confirmed With Circulating Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus: CDC
The U.S. is now among the countries confirmed to have circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV). Authorities are urging people to get immunized to prevent the "debilitating" disease. The confirmation comes amid the detection of polioviruses in New York, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in a statement Tuesday....
International Business Times
'A 51% Attack On ETH 2.0 Has Already Happened,' Hedge Fund Partner Claims
Jason Williams, one of the founding partners of the hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital Assets, has a contentious claim about the upcoming Ethereum Merge. "A 51% attack on ETH 2.0 has already happened," Williams said in a tweet Tuesday. "A small group of early insiders and founders already control more than 51% of stakeable ETH."
International Business Times
How to Navigate a Bitcoin Crash in 2022
This digital currency is highly volatile, with a track record of boom and bust cycles that have left many questioning whether it is a safe investment. This digital money does not have an underlying asset, meaning that price movements are based purely on speculation among investors on whether the price will rise or fall. On the other hand, predictable factors influence the price movements of traditional currencies. Perhaps you can create an account with the Immediate Edge and start investing in this digital money.
International Business Times
UK Inflation Eases From 40-year High
UK inflation has eased on lower motor fuel costs but remains close to 40-year peaks, official data showed Wednesday as the nation faces more strikes over a cost-of-living crisis. The Consumer Prices Index slowed to 9.9 percent in August, the Office of National Statistics said. CPI for July had stood...
International Business Times
Russians 'In Trouble' After Weaknesses Were 'Exposed,' Ukraine Victory Too Early To Tell: Expert
Ukraine's counteroffensive could prove to be a turning point in the war against Russia as Moscow continues to suffer heavy military losses, but a victory for Kyiv may still be uncertain, according to an expert. In recent days, the Ukrainian army has retaken over 6,000 square kilometers of occupied territory...
International Business Times
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
International Business Times
Factbox-How Does The Xi And Putin 'No Limits' Partnership Work?
The last time Xi Jinping met Vladimir Putin face to face just before the Ukraine war, the two 69-year-old leaders sealed a "no limits" partnership between China and Russia that triggered anxiety in the West. Xi and Putin meet in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on...
International Business Times
Europe's Battle With Big Tech: Billions In Fines And Tough Laws
The European Union is on a mission to rein in US tech giants, which have been accused of tax avoidance, stifling competition, raking in billions from news without paying for it and spreading misinformation. In the past few years, the EU has slapped eye-watering fines on Apple and Google in...
International Business Times
Samsung Elec To Invest Over $5 Billion As It Targets Net Zero Emissions By 2050
Samsung Electronics will invest over 7 trillion won ($5.02 billion) by 2030 as part of sweeping environmental initiatives aimed at making the company carbon neutral by 2050, the world's largest chip and mobile maker said on Thursday. The tech giant will spend the money on research and development for technology...
International Business Times
Google's Long Battle With EU Antitrust Regulators
Google suffered one of its biggest setbacks on Wednesday after Europe's second-top court upheld an EU antitrust decision against the Alphabet company for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals. The company however had its fine reduced to 4.125 billion euros ($4.13 billion) from 4.34 billion after judges...
International Business Times
Trump Ally's Trial To Test Century-old U.S. Law On What Makes Someone A 'Foreign Agent'
Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack worked for the...
Billboard
Health Essentials: Where to Buy an At-Home COVID-19 Test Online for Cheap
COVID-19 transmission rates are no longer surging around the country, global deaths have hit their lowest rates since 2020, and while an end is in sight, “We are not there yet,” according to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Last week, the federal government suspended its free, at-home testing program. If you missed out, you may still be able to get a test for free, depending on where you live. States like Minnesota, Massachusetts and North Carolina are offering residents free, at-home, self-tests through the mail and at participating pharmacies, food banks, health centers and other locations. If you’d rather...
International Business Times
EU Plans 'Comprehensive Reform' Of Electricity Market
The EU plans a "deep and comprehensive" reform of the electricity market to cope with an energy crisis sparked by Russia's war in Ukraine, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. The measures include a cap on electricity producers' profits that would raise 140 billion euros ($140 billion)...
International Business Times
World Bank Earmarks $30 Billion To Help Offset Food Shortages Worsened By War In Ukraine
The World Bank is willing to provide up to $30 billion to combat global food shortages aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has so far disbursed almost $10 billion in financial aid pledged to Kyiv, a senior bank official said on Thursday. Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank's managing director...
International Business Times
Rio Tinto, China Baowu To Develop Australian Iron Ore Project For $2 Billion
Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday it would team up with its biggest customer China Baowu Steel Group to develop an iron ore project in Western Australia for $2 billion as it looks to prop up its production from the Pilbara region. The deal comes amid fraught ties between Australia...
International Business Times
Exclusive-Taiwan Hosts Dozens Of Foreign Lawmakers In Washington To Push China Sanctions
Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa at Taiwan's...
International Business Times
Shell CEO To Step Down, Hand Reins To Renewables Chief
Shell on Thursday announced the exit of chief executive Ben van Beurden as the British oil and gas giant looks to reinvent itself under group renewables boss Wael Sawan. Dutchman van Beurden, 64, will step down at the end of 2022 after nine years in charge of the energy major and nearly four decades as a Shell employee.
International Business Times
Putin, Xi Meet For High-stakes Talks In Challenge To West
Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping gather with other Asian leaders in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand from Thursday for a regional summit touted as a challenge to Western global influence. Xi and Putin will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several...
