COVID-19 transmission rates are no longer surging around the country, global deaths have hit their lowest rates since 2020, and while an end is in sight, “We are not there yet,” according to World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Last week, the federal government suspended its free, at-home testing program. If you missed out, you may still be able to get a test for free, depending on where you live. States like Minnesota, Massachusetts and North Carolina are offering residents free, at-home, self-tests through the mail and at participating pharmacies, food banks, health centers and other locations. If you’d rather...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO