ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kenan trolls Zendaya for being ‘too old’ for Leonardo DiCaprio at Emmys 2022

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Even Kenan Thompson is trolling Leonardo DiCaprio over his recent breakup from Camila Marrone.

During the Emmys 2022 on Monday night, the “SNL” cast member and host of the award show wished Zendaya a happy 26th birthday before taking a shot at the “Wolf of Wall Street” star.

“Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday. Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood,” Thompson said as the cameras flashed to a blushing Zendaya, who is nominated for her role in “Euphoria.”

“I mean you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio,” he quipped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcE4x_0hsnSt8C00
Kenan Thompson is hosting the Emmys 2022.

The Emmy-nominated actress, who is currently dating Tom Holland, hid her face in her hands while the rest of the crowd awkwardly laughed at Kenan’s jab.

DiCaprio was trolled last month after breaking up with Camila Morrone just months after she turned 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFBZ1_0hsnSt8C00
Zendaya is nominated for her role in “Euphoria.”

The pair split after four years of dating, which the internet attributed to the model aging out of the Oscar winners typical age range.

“Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age,” one Twitter user captioned a clip of a woman throwing a baby into a fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j5E7y_0hsnSt8C00
Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split after four years together.

“maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you,” a second suggested.

“there’s no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking,” someone else wrote.

DiCaprio and Morrone began dating in 2017 when she was just 20 years old. The model defended their 23-year age difference in the past, telling the Los Angeles Times in 2019, “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Follow our up-to-the-minute coverage of TV’s biggest night:

Other A-list women DiCaprio has dated who were 25 or younger at the time of their relationships include Kate Moss, Helena Christensen, Naomi Campbell, Bar Refaeli, Nina Agdal and Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated for six years until 2005.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n3EQm_0hsnSt8C00
Zendaya is currently dating Tom Holland.

The actor has reportedly moved on from Morrone and is “getting to know” model Gigi Hadid, 27— a big step for the actor.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has been dating her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star for years, with reports of their relationship first coming out in 2017. In 2021, the pair were caught kissing in a car, confirming their relationship.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Nina Agdal
Person
Helena Christensen
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Zendaya
Person
Bar Refaeli
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Kate Moss
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Emmys#Snl#The
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
shefinds

We Still Haven't Recovered From These Sheer Dresses Bella Hadid Wore For Paris Fashion Week

As we look forward to seeing Bella Hadid strut her stuff in future Paris Fashion Week shows with anticipation, we’re looking back at our favorite 2022 runway looks from her as that time of year approaches once again. Back in March, the supermodel, 25, donned not one, but two sheer dresses for the Coperni Womenswear Fall/Winter show and the Ludovic De Saint-Sernin runway, taking our breath away in the process and helping ignite the major sheer trend that lead us through the summer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy