Selena Gomez sparkles in white beaded gown on Emmys 2022 red carpet

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago

Only style stars in the building.

Selena Gomez attended the 2022 Emmys on Monday, September 12, wearing a classic white beaded halter gown by Celine.

Her hair was pulled back into a chic bun, and the star accessorized with green beaded tassel earrings and an emerald-colored manicure to match.

Though Gomez was late to hit the red carpet and headed straight into the ceremony, fans couldn’t help but gush over her elegant ensemble.

“Oh my lord she’s stunning,” said one fan on Twitter.

The halter design is handy for showing off the star’s huge floral back tattoo , which she had inked in December 2021 and later revealed is a matching design she shares with her BFF (and “Only Murders in the Building” co-star) Cara Delevingne, who calls her “rosebud.”

Selena Gomez wore a stunning white beaded halter gown and green tassel earrings, which she matched with her manicure.
NBC via Getty Images
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are all nominated for Emmys for their roles in producing the Hulu show.
NBC via Getty Images

The Rare Beauty founder, 30, is just as fashionable onscreen as she is off; her gold hoop earrings and covetable coats as Mabel in Hulu’s hit show are as notable as her character’s hijinks with fellow “OMITB” leads Martin Short and Steve Martin.

While Delevingne didn’t attend the awards show despite starring in the show’s third season, Gomez is nominated as an executive producer alongside Short and Martin – who play Oliver Putnam and Charles-Haden Savage, respectively.

The comedy duo are going head-to-head in the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category as well, while the former also picked up a writing nod.

Follow our up-to-the-minute coverage of TV's biggest night:

Tons of other stars hit the red carpet in all-white outfits on Emmys night, including Nicholas Braun, Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Andrew Garfield and John Legend.

#Emmys
