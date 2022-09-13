ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sheryl Lee Ralph Brings Down House at Emmys With Stunning Singing Acceptance Speech

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pI5I_0hsnSlJc00

Leave it to Abbott Elementary to make us cry even in its off season. During the 74th Primetime Emmys, Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Not only that but Ralph sang her acceptance speech. The little ABC show that could is still continuing to give us hope even as we’re waiting for new episodes.

Ralph started her speech by belting out a few verses of Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.” Ralph was very specific in what she choose to sing, only singing the first part of the song and emphasizing each note. Below are the lyrics:

I am an endangered species

But I sing no victim’s song

I am a woman

I am an artist

And I know where my voice belongs

After Ralph finished her song to thunderous applause, she dove into the rest of her speech. “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought that dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like,” Ralph said. “And don’t you ever, ever give up on you. Because if you get a Quinta Brunson [Ralph’s Abbott Elementary costar], if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in my corner, and if you have friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me.”

Ralph ended her time on stage by yelling, “Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” into the audience. Twitter was quick to celebrate the moment.

It’s not surprising that Ralph won Outstanding Supporting Actress. She’s a supremely talented actor, and her role as the wizened and endlessly kind Barbara Howard is one of Abbott Elementary’s many highlights. What’s surprising is that the Television Academy recognized her expertise in such a packed category. The Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category included nominations from awards favorites such as Ted Lasso, Saturday Night Live, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Hacks. It even included Kate McKinnon, who has already won two Emmys. Yet in a category filled with streaming services, known names, and established powerhouses, the Emmys chose the deserved underdog. We’re not crying, you are.

If you were looking for a sign to rewatch Abbott Elementary, this is undoubtably it. You can see Ralph’s full speech above.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Abruptly Cancels Taping For Season 3 Premiere Of Her Struggling Daytime Talk Show

Call her Drew Barry-LESS: according to reports, The Drew Barrymore Show has abruptly canceled the show’s taping for the Season 3 premiere, as the show works through unspecified “production changes.” Guests for the show’s Sept. 8 morning taping were allegedly told filming would be “canceled” due to “production changes,” per The Sun. Those who had planned on joining the audience were given the opportunity to apply for two of the Sept. 15 tapings instead, or another day should they not be able to attend then. The email read, “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience that this may cause to you and...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Dianne Reeves
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Acceptance Speech#Down House#Emmys#Abc
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Decider.com

Decider.com

37K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy