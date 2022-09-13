‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Furious as Rhea Seehorn Snubbed Again at Emmys: “There’s a Mistake”

‘s 2022 Emmys loss lit up Twitter with heated takes from disappointed fans after the Better Call Saul actress lost out in the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama category. Seehorn, who stars on the AMC Breaking Bad prequel as Kim Wexler beside Bob Odenkirk, was a fan favorite to win tonight, and her loss stung especially hard for very online TV fanatics.

As Seehorn and her fellow nominees — HoYeon Jung, Patricia Arquette, Sarah Snook, Christina Ricci, J. Smith-Cameron and Sydney Sweeney — lost to Julia Garner, hot takes poured in on Twitter from disappointed Better Call Saul fans.

SlashFilm critic Chris Evangelista tweeted, “Emmys continually snubbing Rhea Seehorn is all the proof you need that award doesn’t matter.”

Rolling Stone TV critic Alan Sepinwall provided a sliver of relief, tweeting, “As a reminder, the final six episodes of Better Call Saul — including the one with that gif — will be eligible at next year’s Emmys. At which there will be no damn excuse not to give awards to Rhea, Bob, etc.”

And Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg echoed Sepinwall’s message, sharing, “Yes, Emmy voters have ONE MORE CHANCE TO GIVE AN EMMY TO RHEA SEEHORN next year. Sigh. #Emmys.”

Seehorn has starred on Better Call Saul since the series premiere in 2015. The show, which tells the story of Breaking Bad‘s sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman, is a critical darling and has been nominated for nearly 50 Emmys over its six-season run.

Better Call Saul has gotten plenty of attention, but Seehorn only got Emmy recognition for her role on the drama this year, much to the frustration of fans. Still, as Sepinwall and others pointed out, there’s still a chance she could get the win she deserves next year, when the Emmys can consider the second half of Better Call Saul‘s series finale.

Fingers crossed!