Which Pac-12 head coach has the hottest seat?

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The Pac-12 Conference looks like it belongs to the USC Trojans — and that shouldn’t be a surprise.

On the other hand, there are some teams that are already in trouble just two weeks into the 2022 campaign. The Colorado Buffaloes are one of them, especially after two frustrating performances.

In Week 1, TCU handled the Buffs with ease as JT Shrout and Brendon Lewis split time at quarterback. In Week 2, Air Force ran wild in a Colorado battle , and now there are questions regarding the status of Karl Dorrell’s tenure as head coach.

Dorrell’s name popped up on a hot seat watch.

However, there are some who believe the Pac-12 isn’t a hot seat hotbed.

To be honest, who knows, but David Shaw and Chip Kelly should be safe at their respective jobs for this season. But, you can now take Scott Frost off that list…

Dorrell, on the other hand, wasn’t expected to win very many games this year, so he has zero expectations. But, if Colorado doesn’t at least compete in some of these games, AD Rick George could decide to make another head coaching change.

The clock ticks, and we will see soon enough what happens with Dorrell.

Report Card: Grading Colorado's 41-10 loss at Air Force

