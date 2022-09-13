ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sheryl Lee Ralph Breaks Into Song After Receiving Her First-Ever Emmy Award

By Lauren Crawford
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If there were an award show for acceptance speeches, Sheryl Lee Ralph would win the highest honor of the show.

After winning her first-ever Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, the Abbott Elementary star blew the roof off the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles with her inspiring and unforgettable acceptance speech that began with her singing Dianne Reeves ' hit song "Endangered Species."

"I am an endangered species, but I sing all victims song. I am a woman. I am an artist, and I know where my voice belongs," Ralph belted as the Emmy audience gave her a standing ovation.

The Hollywood vet went on to deliver her speech, in which she thanked Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson, her husband , Pennsylvania State Senator Vincent Hughes , her children, and more.

"To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't, couldn't come true," Ralph began. "I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me... thank you, thank you thank you!"

See reactions to Sheryl Lee Ralph's incredible acceptance speech below.

musictimes.com

Jennifer Hudson Welcomes Talk Show Debut: 'I'm Ready To Talk'

Multi-hyphenated artist Jennifer Hudson is adding a new job description to her lengthy resume-talk show host. It seems like 2022 is a big year for Hudson, as she just received her EGOT status a few months ago, and now she just achieved one of her life-long goals of hosting her own show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show."
CELEBRITIES
