Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Tulsa food bank receives refrigerated truck and $52,000 donation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will be able to better serve community members after a generous donation from Darden Restaurants. Ten Feeding America food banks across the country will receive a 26-foot refrigerated vehicle, capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time. Each food bank will also receive $52,000 to use for food and other needs.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Wednesday, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KTUL
Tulsa Day Center asking for bottled water donations
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Day Center is out of water. The organization posted the announcement to Facebook, saying there is bottled water on order but for now it needs help. Water bottle donations can be made to the Tulsa Day Center seven days a week from 8:00...
KTUL
LIST: 918 Day events in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is preparing to host it's fifth annual "918 Day", and the theme this year is celebrating Tulsa's police officers and firefighters. “918 Day is about celebrating what makes our city a special place. The City of Tulsa has some of the best public servants in America,” Mayor Bynum said. “This year’s 918 Day offers a great opportunity to show our gratitude for those who risk their lives every day to keep Tulsans safe.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
City of Tulsa prepares for another excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The 1921 Graves Investigation Committee announced Tuesday that it's preparing for another round of excavations at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the Tulsa Race Massacre. There is no set date yet, but the City of Tulsa says it hopes to start...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
KTUL
Tulsa City Council approves $100,000 in tax dollars for PGA Championship
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council voted to spend $100,000 to help pay for security at this summer's PGA Championship at Southern Hills. The vote was 6-2 in favor. Some councilors said the burden shouldn't fall on taxpayers likening it to corporate welfare. Others said, in the...
KTUL
Rogers County Fair celebrates 108th year in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Fair season is here, and it all starts Thursday with the Rogers County Fair at the Claremore Expo Center. From lawn games to a petting zoo, a horse show, food trucks, and live entertainment, this family-friendly event has something for all ages. Starting today through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Tulsa police make arrest in deadly north Tulsa shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has made an arrest in a north Tulsa shooting that left one man dead. Police say they responded to a home near Admiral and 73rd East Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning for a shooting call. They arrived to find a...
KTUL
Sand Springs police identify three students killed in Sand Springs crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Sand Springs Police Department has identified the three students killed in Thursday afternoon's deadly car accident in Sand Springs. SSPD says 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were the three students killed in the deadly accident. A 16-year-old and...
KTUL
Tulsa Community College pinwheel display helps bring awareness to Alzheimer's disease
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Pinwheels dotted the lawn of Tulsa Community College on Wednesday, raising awareness for Alzheimer's disease. "There's 178 flowers out there, each one represents 100 people; 1,780 people in Oklahoma die every year from dementia in Oklahoma," said Dr. Laura Garrett, assistant professor at TCC. And...
KTUL
Tulsa SPCA partners with 'Reservation Dogs' crew to help animals in Okmulgee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa SPCA partnered with "Reservation Dogs" crew members to help animals in the town of Okmulgee last weekend. The teams provided 211 hours of free animal care for 116 animals, that included spay and neuter surgeries, vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea/tick/heartworm prevention medications, and grooming services like nail trims and hair cuts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest 2 suspected of stealing copper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man and a woman suspected in a recent copper theft. TPD said they have been investigating the issue as copper thefts could affect critical infrastructure in Tulsa. Brian Tash and Heather Walker were arrested after police executed a search warrant at...
KTUL
A New Leaf hosts grand opening of Retail Garden Center in Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A New Leaf is hosting a grand opening of it's new Retail Garden Center in Owasso on Thursday. A variety of plants will be available, including succulents, houseplants and seasonal plants. “The Garden Center supports A New Leaf’s programs that provide resources to people with...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest man who allegedly vandalized Ike's Chili
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a man they say broke out the window's at Ike's Chili in late August. On Aug. 26 a man was captured on surveillance footage breaking out the window at Ike's Chili in midtown Tulsa. Detectives say that man has...
KTUL
TU football supporting Tulsa fire and police departments in friendly competition
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa will be celebrating the City of Tulsa's 918 Day at this Saturday's football game. Fans have the option to support either the Tulsa Firefighters Benevolent Fund or the Tulsa Police Department Foundations with the purchase of a game ticket. In order...
KTUL
Owasso police trying to identify larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is asking for help identifying the people in the images. They are related to an alleged larceny from a local retailer. Anyone with information on these people or situation is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case number 2022-1996.
KTUL
Super-Dodger: Scientists want to study those who haven't contracted COVID-19 yet
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Scientists are looking to study people who have yet to get COVID-19, NewsChannel 8's sister station in Ohio reports. Some researchers are referring to people who have not caught COVID-19 in the last two years as "super-dodgers." "I've been exposed a lot over the last...
KTUL
Owasso police seeking help identifying fraudulent purchase suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the people pictured. They are associated with an alleged fraudulent purchase of a motor vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS and reference case 2022-2001.
KTUL
One-of-a-kind mental health treatment center opens in Bartlesville
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Brief Stay Therapeutic home is the first mental health program of its kind. The concept behind the program is to include family members on a patient’s road to recovery with no cost to the family. “Historically, I’ve worked in inpatient treatment and the...
Comments / 0