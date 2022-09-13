ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Emmy Awards: See The Complete List Of Winners

By Kelly Fisher
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kenan Thompson hosted the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Monday evening (September 12). The iconic show honors the best actors, personalities and shows in television .

Some of the most notable nominations of the year include Succession , with the most nominations (followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus , Hacks and Only Murders in the Building , and Euphoria ). It was also a notable year for women, with nearly half of the directors nominated in scripted directing categories were women. Women also received nearly 40% of the nominations in scripted categories, according to a press release when the nominations were announced earlier this year.

“Television continues to keep the world entertained, informed, and connected. With production at a historic high, the Academy has received a record number of Emmy submissions this season,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said in the release. “As we prepare for the entertainment industry’s biggest night, we are thrilled to honor the innovators, creators, performers and storytellers who are propelling this platinum age of television.”

See the list of winners here:

Outstanding Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"Euphoria"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"Squid Game"

"Stranger Things"

"Succession"

"Yellowjackets"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Hacks"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Dopesick"

"The Dropout"

"Inventing Anna"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Young-soo, "Squid Game"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

Outstanding Competition Program

"The Amazing Race"

"Top Chef"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"

"The Voice"

"Nailed It!"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Late Night with Seth Meyers"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
