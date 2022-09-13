Read full article on original website
Related
Steve Young worries 49ers QB Trey Lance will get injured 'trying to be Superman'
Starting quarterback Trey Lance drew criticism after the San Francisco 49ers blew a second-half lead to fall 19-10 to the Chicago Bears in their season opener. Despite playing through harsh conditions at Soldier Field, the Niners blew a 10-0 second-half lead, dropping to 0-1 in a lackluster fashion. Fair or...
How to Watch the Las Vegas Raiders Games This Season (2022)
It was a busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, picking up free agent stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones
NFL・
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy calls out Kellen Moore, telling the offensive coordinator 'we've got to be a little bit smarter' as life without Dak Prescott begins for Dallas
Tensions are already bubbling in Dallas following Dak Prescott's thumb injury, as head coach Mike McCarthy called out offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday. The Cowboys are 0-1 following a deflating 19-3 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 1, and while Prescott will now miss six to eight weeks, according to ESPN, the offense was not exactly setting the world on fire before Prescott exited the game in the fourth quarter.
NFL・
Comments / 0