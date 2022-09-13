Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Recognize him? Person of interest sought for shooting investigation in Catoosa County
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying a person of interest in a recent shooting in Rossville. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Facebook page says the incident happened on September 8th on Nawaka Avenue in Rossville. CCSO says a man was...
Woman killed in wrong-way on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 81 around 4 a.m.
TBI investigating Grundy County fatal officer-involved shooting
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County Wednesday night that ended with a man dead.
WDEF
Signal Mountain Middle High School student arrested for false report
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) -A student at Signal Mountain Middle High School has been arrested after a shooting threat that was recently made against the school. The student is being charged with false reports. Officials say the School Resource Deputy assigned to Signal Mountain Middle High School reported a shooting...
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
WTVC
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
Missing Murfreesboro teen found safe
UPDATE: Murfreesboro police say Esrael was found safe.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged
On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
wgnsradio.com
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
WTVCFOX
Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI
LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
WDEF
Cold Justice on Oxygen profiles Dunlap missing woman case this weekend
DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – A true crime case from our area gets a national airing this weekend. The Cold Justice show profiles the disappearance of Tiffany Holbert in Dunlap in 2018. The last time she was seen was on an ATM security camera. Her story airs Saturday, September 17...
wgnsradio.com
Driver of Fatal Labor Day Crash Arrested
(MURFREESBORO) Remember the fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:00 o'clock Labor Day (9/5/2022) morning at the corner of East Clark and Tennessee Boulevard? Jamir Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The 24-year old Perry, Georgia...
WDEF
Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
WDEF
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hixson Pike
Soddy Daisy and Hamilton County authorities are investigating a traffic incident that left one person dead. It happened shortly before 10 P.M. last night in the 11200 block of Hixson Pike. Officials received information that a pedestrian had been struck at the scene. Hamilton County EMS personnel arrived and pronounced...
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
WTVC
Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
WTVCFOX
Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
WSMV
Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
