ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Signal Mountain Middle High School student arrested for false report

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tennessee (WDEF) -A student at Signal Mountain Middle High School has been arrested after a shooting threat that was recently made against the school. The student is being charged with false reports. Officials say the School Resource Deputy assigned to Signal Mountain Middle High School reported a shooting...
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tennessee#Norwood#Violent Crime
WTVC

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged

On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
WTVCFOX

Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI

LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
wgnsradio.com

Driver of Fatal Labor Day Crash Arrested

(MURFREESBORO) Remember the fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred around 1:00 o'clock Labor Day (9/5/2022) morning at the corner of East Clark and Tennessee Boulevard? Jamir Johnson, the driver of the vehicle, has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. The 24-year old Perry, Georgia...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Police investigate shooting on busy section of Gunbarrel road

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A shooting this evening has caused the traffic snarl along Gunbarrel Road below Hamilton Place Mall. Chattanooga Police responded to a call of multiple parties shot in the 1700 around 5:30. They say a 23 year old male walked into the Emergency Room with a gunshot...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hixson Pike

Soddy Daisy and Hamilton County authorities are investigating a traffic incident that left one person dead. It happened shortly before 10 P.M. last night in the 11200 block of Hixson Pike. Officials received information that a pedestrian had been struck at the scene. Hamilton County EMS personnel arrived and pronounced...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County

Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Mother, son haven't returned home since going to Rutherford Co. Jail to pick up boyfriend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- A Murfreesboro mother and her son are reported missing after she went to pick up her boyfriend from jail. Family of Stephanie Whittenberg filed a missing persons report for her and her juvenile son on September 8. The Murfreesboro Police Department says she never returned after borrowing her mother's car to get her boyfriend from the Rutherford County Jail.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTVCFOX

Fire at mobile home in Hixson displaces family Wednesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A family in Chattanooga is getting help after fire heavily damaged a mobile home Wednesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). No one was hurt. A post on CFD's Facebook page says the fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA
WDEF

Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tractor-trailer fire causes hazardous spill on I-24 in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple agencies responded to a tractor-trailer fire in Rutherford County on Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Murfreesboro Fire and Rutherford County Sheriff deputies were at the scene on I-24 West for a semi-truck on fire. The trailer caught fire while in motion, forcing the driver to pull off the interstate and onto the Old Fort Parkway offramp.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy