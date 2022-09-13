Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph confirms Nebraska defenders are starting with a 'clean slate' in regards to Blackshirt status
Mickey Joseph – Nebraska’s interim coach – making a few changes following the firing of Scott Frost. One of the biggest? The “re-earning” of the Blackshirts for every defensive player. The Blackshirts, a tradition started in 1964 when then-coach Bob Devaney differentiated the defensive starters...
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph is ‘like a father figure’ to Malachi Coleman
If the Nebraska football team doesn’t eventually make Mickey Joseph the official head coach, the Huskers better do everything they can to keep him as a member of the staff. Since he was promoted to Interim Head Coach after the firing of Scott Frost, one thing has been clear. Mickey is quite popular with the current and potential future members of the Cornhuskers.
Jim Naveau: Nebraska pays price once again
Nebraska fired Scott Frost two games into his fifth season as its football coach on Sunday because his teams were much below average at winning games as often as Cornhuskers Nation expects. In firing Frost, Nebraska made itself above average in another way. But it wasn’t a good way.
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph says removal of Blackshirts is about a 'clean slate'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska's interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thursday that he took away the Blackshirts this week. Joseph said it has more to do with a fresh start than what happened this past week with the firing of coach Scott Frost. "Not to be negative, clean slate,...
Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired
Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
Mickey Joseph reveals key change to Nebraska practices during Week 3
Mickey Joseph is assuming the task of trying to turn things around at Nebraska. After stepping into the interim role following Scott Frost’s firing, Joseph has already made some changes to how the Huskers do things. Earlier in the week, Joseph revealed he was making some tweaks to the...
Morning Mash: The growing case for making the move when Nebraska did
Welcome to the Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. Brand management is always crucial and especially so in those moments where you're stuck on the high point of the teeter-totter, legs dangling, a giant rock (I picture the Bill Callahan rock) on the seat opposite of you.
Bob Stoops weighs in on head coaching vacancy at Nebraska
Who will be the next coach at Nebraska? Will former Bob Stoops be a front-runner for the position following his success in Norman?. Stoops, 62, might be considered a favorite given the fact he’s been coaching in the XFL and looks to remain active. For now, that’s all he hopes to accomplish in his coaching career until further notice (Via 247 Sports).
ESPN analyst Matt Barrie says Oklahoma 'needs to be careful' for Week 3 road trip to Lincoln
The Scott Frost era is over in Lincoln. Should that worry Oklahoma fans entering Saturday’s showdown?. Frost was fired by Nebraska Sunday following a 1-2 start to the new season. Despite winning in the transfer portal and adding in one of the top offensive minds from 2021 in Pitt coordinator Mark Whipple, the Huskers never found their footing, losing to Northwestern in Ireland and Georgia Southern at home.
Nebraska vs. Oklahoma: Final thoughts and a prediction
Scott Frost is no longer head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After 4 seasons plus 3 games — 47 games in total — Nebraska vice chancellor for athletics Trev Albert decided to make a move away from the quarterback who once led the program to a national championship.
Urban Meyer weighs in with explanation for Nebraska's recent football woes
Nebraska’s season got off to a shaky start, going 1-2 with losses to Northwestern and Georgia Southern. Add the firing of former head coach Scott Frost, and the Cornhuskers have been on a roller coaster already this season. Like most analysts, Urban Meyer has thoughts on what was at...
Brent Venables shares his thoughts on Nebraska while growing up: 'Obviously I wasn't good enough'
Brent Venables gave his thoughts on watching Nebraska football throughout his childhood and realizing that he was not good enough to play for Nebraska. Venables’ Oklahoma team will be playing against Nebraska on Saturday. He will be facing a Nebraska team that is in a much different place than the program he watched growing up. Nebraska recently fired head coach Scott Frost and will look to find a permanent replacement.
Ex-Oklahoma QB Thompson's son to lead Nebraska vs Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Charles Thompson will return to the site of what he calls his greatest college victory but in a very different role. Thompson, one of masters of Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense, led the second-ranked Sooners to a 17-7 win at No. 1 Nebraska back in 1987 in what was dubbed the “Game of the Century II.” He will be back at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday to cheer as his son, Casey, plays quarterback for Nebraska against No. 6 Oklahoma. The game has special meaning for Charles because it’s a series he grew up watching. Nebraska and Oklahoma were powers in the Big 8 and Big 12 for decades before the Huskers left for the Big Ten, and the programs often played late-season games that affected the national title race. “To be a part of it in this aspect it’s a little bit different for me,” Charles said. “Obviously, my son being the quarterback for the University of Nebraska and having a chance to go play against the Sooners is one of those deals — you can never say never.”
Ex-U.S. Education Secretary's Nebraska Football Opinion Goes Viral
Arne Duncan, who served as United States Secretary of Education from 2009-2016, went viral this week due to his comments about Nebraska's football team. Duncan was baffled by the fact that Scott Frost will receive $15 million in severance from Nebraska. He believes that money should be invested in other resources.
Nebraska job has become hot seat
Body The big news in college football circles this past weekend had to do with teams like Notre Dame, Baylor, Nebraska and Texas A&M losing games they were supposed to win. Appalachian State (Texas A&M), Marshall (Notre Dame), BYU (Baylor) and Georgia Southern (Nebraska), looked like champions. In addition to these games, No. 1 Alabama had to kick a last second field goal to top unranked Texas. It was a strange weekend.
ESPN's FPI predicts Oklahoma-Nebraska matchup in Week 3
ESPN’s FPI is back for Week 3. Nebraska will be taking on Oklahoma in Lincoln. There is a new coach in Lincoln following Scott Frost’s firing on Sunday. Former WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the interim head coach for the rest of the season. Joseph has already made some changes to the coaching staff as well.
Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction
Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths. Oklahoma is at the ...
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
Stanford hands Nebraska their First Loss of the Season
Nebraska 1 vs Stanford 3- 25-27, 22-25, 25-19, 25-27 Nebraska was rolling right along in set one. Whitney Lauenstein was getting kills, Lexi Rodriguez getting digs, Kaitlyn Hord producing blocks. Then Stanford starting serving better and the set slipped from the Husker’s hands. Nebraska was up by six in...
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
