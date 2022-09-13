BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Myles Garrett keeps a daily journal, dutifully jotting down notes on life, football and his many outside interests. The Browns are about to write his name into their record book. Garrett enters Sunday’s game against the New York Jets needing just two sacks to surpass linebacker Clay Matthews as Cleveland’s career leader. Matthews, who played 16 seasons for the Browns, was credited with 62 sacks, although he had 13 more before the NFL began recognizing them as an official stat in 1982. The 26-year-old Garrett has a deep reverence for the game’s history, but the All-Pro defensive end isn’t making the record a priority.

