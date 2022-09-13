ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Croswell, MI

The Oakland Press

Walled Lake Central and Walled Lake Northern to host annual ‘Salute to Service’ game

Walled Lake Central and Walled Lake Northern High Schools to host the 9th annual “Salute to Service” game on Oct. 14. Since 2014, the Walled Lake Central and Walled Lake Northern High School Football teams have been honoring United States Military personnel, veterans, and first-responders during their game each year. This year, the game will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Walled Lake Central, 1600 Oakley Park Road. There will be activities and sites to see around the field starting at 6 p.m.
WALLED LAKE, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Surreal Light’ exhibition opens at KickstART Gallery

A new exhibition by photographer Lesa Ferencz opened this week at the KickstART Gallery in downtown Farmington. “Surreal Light: Our World Through the Infrared Photography of Lesa Ferencz” opened Sept. 14, with a reception with the artist planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Ferencz has worked...
FARMINGTON, MI
MLive.com

Top Metro Detroit high school football stadiums worth visiting in 2022

There is nothing that quite hits the vein of hometown Americana like a Friday night high school football game. While college and the pros offer over-the-top and extravagant gameday experiences, there’s something special and nostalgic about walking into a local stadium as neighbors rally together in support of their favorite school.
DETROIT, MI
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
NEW HAVEN, MI
secondwavemedia.com

An expanded Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights with food, performances, and more

What’s happening: The Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights and now, in its sixth year, the festival is bigger than ever. While fans of the annual event still have the opportunity to sample food from different regions of Thailand, organizers of the festival have invited representatives from other Asian communities to join in on the festivities, as well.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Banana 101.5

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Host, a multi-use restaurant concept, to open this month in Utica

The owner of a new business coming to downtown Utica hopes to make the multi-faceted concept a win-win for the developing area. Host will be home to a coworking space, a pizzeria, a spot to get daily breakfast and a full-service restaurant with a full bar, coffee service and rotating chef residencies. Founder Michael Ivkov hopes to launch a soft open as early as next week.
UTICA, MI
NewsBreak
The Oakland Press

Big music weekend stretches from the city to the suburbs

Just because it’s not (unofficially) summer anymore doesn’t mean the music stops. In fact, there’s a proverbial earful — and then some — in the metro area this weekend. Two stand out among the plethora:. • In keeping with its new indoor-outdoor setting, the North...
HUNTINGTON WOODS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hutch's Jewelry murder: Michigan attorney believed to be mastermind in murder of Dan Hutchinson

Attorney is a person of interest in murder for hire plot that killed jeweler Dan Hutchinson. Multiple sources tell FOX 2 that the attorney, who we cannot name because he hasn't been charged, is a person of interest in an investigation that started back on June 1 when the 47-year-old shot and killed outside of his jewelry store on Greenfield in Oak Park.
OAK PARK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 16 and beyond

• MotorCity Cage Night XII: Nov. 18, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino, Detroit, $33+. • Maysa: Feb. 9, Sound Board, Detroit, $47+. • Wheel of Fortune: Oct. 22, Fox Theatre, Detroit, $57+. On sale 10 a.m. Sept. 16. • 15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival, Pokey Bear, King George, Calvin...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
GRAND BLANC, MI
HometownLife.com

Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

