SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO