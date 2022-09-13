Read full article on original website
Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Poised To Make Waves In Del Mar.Symphony ScienceDel Mar, CA
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Attorney Sentenced For Wild $500,000 Tax Fraud Scheme Involving RabbiTaxBuzzSan Diego, CA
Related
sandiegocountynews.com
Police, SWAT team called to Oceanside neighborhood
Oceanside, CA–Several police units and a SWAT team were called to an Oceanside neighborhood Monday prompting the closure of Fireside and Warner Street near Mission Avenue, according to authorities. The streets were closed due to an active police investigation on Fireside Street. Further details of the investigation were not...
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Pedestrian Collision on Broadway [Chula Vista, CA]
Jaywalking Accident near E Street Left One Casualty. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., near E Street, per Chula Vista authorities. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a 63-year-old man who was walking in the area. Responding medical personnel transported the pedestrian to a hospital for non-life-threatening...
Motorcyclist survives grisly hit-and-run crash in Mira Mesa
A motorcyclist is sharing his story after a hit-and-run collision in Mira Mesa led to him being wedged in the rear windshield of a moving SUV.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]
ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley Roadrunner
Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand
The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
20-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Plowing Vehicle into Pedestrians at Carlsbad Strip Mall
A 20-year-old Washington state man pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count Tuesday for plowing a vehicle into a crowd of pedestrians at a Carlsbad strip mall earlier this year. John Martinez-Gutierrez, of Spokane, was charged with striking multiple people with his vehicle just after 2 a.m. May 15 at...
L.A. Weekly
One Hospitalized after Car Crash on College Avenue [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident near Cresita Drive Left One Woman Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 2nd, at around 11:02 p.m., near the 4900 block of College Avenue. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry, driven by a 21-year-old woman, made a U-turn causing a police vehicle in the area to strike its left front. The police vehicle then struck two parked vehicles in the area.
Police arrest man in fatal shooting of mom in Pacific Beach
San Diego Police said Daniel Caldera was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 65-year-old mother in Pacific Beach.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]
Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.
Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home
SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oceanside mobile home community says fire insurance went up 800%
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Imagine receiving an insurance letter that says your policy is being canceled due to fire risk and the only place you can find coverage will cost you 800%. That’s what is happening at the Pilgrim Creek Estates in Oceanside. A mobile home community made up of...
Bogus Active Shooter Threat Prompts Lockdowns at Two Chula Vista Schools
A school-shooting hoax prompted brief lockdowns Wednesday at a private Chula Vista high school and a nearby primary-school campus, with the threat occurring nearly simultaneously with similar reports that prompted searches of two other California high schools. The bogus threat of campus gun violence at Mater Dei Catholic High School...
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Skyline
A man wanted by the United States Marshals Service is under arrest after a standoff with SWAT Tuesday evening.
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon K-9 Who Survived Stabbing While On-Duty is Given Sendoff for Retirement
A K-9 with an impressive resume that includes responding to more than 1,000 radio calls and surviving a stabbing earlier this year was given a sendoff fit for a hero as he retires from the El Cajon Police Department. K-9 Jester has a lifetime of belly rubs and treats to...
Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Fatal El Cerrito Apartment Shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, was found guilty by a San Diego jury earlier this year for the Dec. 26,...
KTLA.com
Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything
Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
NBC San Diego
Inmate Dies at County Jail in Otay Mesa
A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday. The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
