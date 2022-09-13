ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegocountynews.com

Police, SWAT team called to Oceanside neighborhood

Oceanside, CA–Several police units and a SWAT team were called to an Oceanside neighborhood Monday prompting the closure of Fireside and Warner Street near Mission Avenue, according to authorities. The streets were closed due to an active police investigation on Fireside Street. Further details of the investigation were not...
OCEANSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Pedestrian Collision on Broadway [Chula Vista, CA]

Jaywalking Accident near E Street Left One Casualty. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., near E Street, per Chula Vista authorities. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle struck a 63-year-old man who was walking in the area. Responding medical personnel transported the pedestrian to a hospital for non-life-threatening...
CHULA VISTA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Encinitas Boulevard [Encinitas, CA]

ENCINITAS, CA (September 15, 2022) – Monday morning, a pedestrian accident on Encinitas Boulevard claimed the life of a 79-year-old man. The incident happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the 1300 block of Encinitas Boulevard. According to reports, the pedestrian was crossing the street when he was struck by...
ENCINITAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Valley Roadrunner

Drunk driver temporarily closes E•’lo•te stand

The E•’lo•te stand in Valley Center closed last month after an early-morning run-in with a drunk driver. The Rodriguez family, who own the business, are hoping to reopen soon. According to Sheriff’s Lt. James Emig: “The damage was caused during a vehicle pursuit on July 25, 2022,...
VALLEY CENTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Hospitalized after Car Crash on College Avenue [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident near Cresita Drive Left One Woman Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 2nd, at around 11:02 p.m., near the 4900 block of College Avenue. According to initial reports, a Toyota Camry, driven by a 21-year-old woman, made a U-turn causing a police vehicle in the area to strike its left front. The police vehicle then struck two parked vehicles in the area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Public#Swat#Warner Street#Media Relations#Nbc
L.A. Weekly

Man Dies in Pedestrian Crash on Rancho Bernardo [San Diego, CA]

Traffic Accident on Bernardo Center Drive Left One Dead. The fatal accident happened at the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive. According to the investigators, a white minivan hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk with a light-up sign. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries after being transported to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Beaumont, CA: Medical transport helicopter makes an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue.

Sources: CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department (Information) Beaumont, California: A medical transport helicopter has made an emergency landing in the area of North Highland Springs Avenue near Brookside Avenue on Thursday, September 15th, 2022. According to CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department, at 12:25 a.m. PT, medical...
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS 8

Watch Live | Police activity in Lomita neighborhood centers around one home

SAN DIEGO — A fugitive holed up in a Lomita-area home Tuesday and refused to surrender when federal agents tried to contact him, prompting a law enforcement standoff. U.S. Marshals Service personnel tracked down the man, who was believed to be armed, at the residence in the 100 block of Royal Oak Drive in the mid-afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTLA.com

Fairview Fire evacuees return home, some have lost everything

Fire crews continue to make progress on the Fairview Fire, which remains at 28,307 acres but is now at 84% containment. With full containment of the blaze near Hemet expected on Saturday, some evacuees have been allowed to return home, though with 22 structures destroyed and five damaged, some don’t have a home to return to.
HEMET, CA
NBC San Diego

Inmate Dies at County Jail in Otay Mesa

A 56-year-old male inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell at the George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa, officials said Wednesday. The man was found unresponsive by his cellmate, who used an intercom to report the incident to deputies on Tuesday afternoon, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy