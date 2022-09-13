ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

wutc.org

On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee

Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022

WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
caringmagazine.org

A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee

“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
CLEVELAND, TN
theutcecho.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: A Homecoming Celebration

UTC’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Office of Student and Family Engagement kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month today with button-making, candy, and information on Hispanic and Latino culture. Throughout the next month, organizations will be sponsoring events such as Latin Dance Night, Fiesta Fridays, and networking events allowing students...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
leeuniversity.edu

Five New Faculty Welcomed to Campus

Lee University welcomes five new faculty to its campus this year: three in the Communication Arts Department, one in the School of Theology & Ministry, and one in the Helen Devos College of Education. Dr. Drew Brown joins the Communication Arts Department as an assistant professor of public relations. Brown...
CLEVELAND, TN
wutc.org

Black Culinary Excellence, Blended With Tennessee Whiskey

Here in Chattanooga, 4 Courses and Supper Club has brought celebrated Black chefs to this city - for food, conversation and to benefit local students in the culinary arts. Next week, 4 Courses again teams up with the Tennessee Whiskey Festival to present the 4 Courses and Whiskey Supper - next Friday, September 23rd, starting at 6 PM, at Waterhouse Pavilion.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’

The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Government Technology

Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary

(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
leeclarion.com

Stephen Carter’s journey from student manager to assistant coach

Lee men’s basketball graduate assistant Stephen Carter’s love for the game of basketball has never wavered. “I fell in love with the game in 4th grade, and I just kept working to get better from there,” said Stephen Carter, Lee men’s basketball graduate assistant. Basketball is...
CLEVELAND, TN
Northeastern Georgian

Hospital location system is just another CON

Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
mymix1041.com

Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics opens new Sports Therapy Clinic in Cleveland

Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics has opened its second C4 Sports Therapy location inside the newly developed PIE Center located on Parker Street in Cleveland, TN. The new location elevates CSMO’s regional presence – with 10 locations that include orthopaedic clinics, physical and occupational therapy, sports therapy and elite performance training, as well surgical services in the company’s wholly owned ambulatory surgery center.
CLEVELAND, TN
utc.edu

Service Awards Luncheon to recognize 193 faculty and staff

Every year, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga honors staff and faculty with service awards recognizing employees for reaching milestones in five-year increments. This year, 193 faculty and staff will be recognized for reaching significant service totals at the UTC Service Awards Annual Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The honorees...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

