Read full article on original website
Related
wutc.org
On The Trail Of Ambling Armadillos In Southeast Tennessee
Let’s talk about armadillos. Average rising temperatures here in the South are spurring the scaly creatures to crawl north - from Texas and Florida to North Carolina and here in Tennessee. Carissa Turner has been keeping tabs on the armadillos. She’s a grad student in environmental science on our...
cityscopemag.com
Fall Fairs, Festivals, & Special Events 2022
WHAT / This festival, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb, and flower starts for a fall garden, as well as seeds for fall vegetables best sown directly. Music, arts and crafts vendors, food, and children’s activities round out the event. A plant sale guide is listed on the Crabtree Farms website.
caringmagazine.org
A Healing Brew: Drinking coffee and doing good in Cleveland, Tennessee
“I just found a massive disparity between the life and actions of Jesus Christ, and the church institutions that I’ve grown up around.”. In Cleveland, Tennessee, a small town of 40,000, there are headquarters of 7 Christian Denominations and over 300 churches – but less than 20% of the people there actually attend church. A common issue reported is ‘church hurt’ – pain stemming from experiences within a church community.
theutcecho.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: A Homecoming Celebration
UTC’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Office of Student and Family Engagement kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month today with button-making, candy, and information on Hispanic and Latino culture. Throughout the next month, organizations will be sponsoring events such as Latin Dance Night, Fiesta Fridays, and networking events allowing students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Brainerd High School removed from Tennessee schools priority list
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — It’s been more than a decade, but they finally did it. Brainerd High School officially worked its way off the state’s priority list of struggling schools, and they’re not slowing down any time soon. The state of Tennessee recently named 13 Hamilton County...
leeuniversity.edu
Five New Faculty Welcomed to Campus
Lee University welcomes five new faculty to its campus this year: three in the Communication Arts Department, one in the School of Theology & Ministry, and one in the Helen Devos College of Education. Dr. Drew Brown joins the Communication Arts Department as an assistant professor of public relations. Brown...
wutc.org
Black Culinary Excellence, Blended With Tennessee Whiskey
Here in Chattanooga, 4 Courses and Supper Club has brought celebrated Black chefs to this city - for food, conversation and to benefit local students in the culinary arts. Next week, 4 Courses again teams up with the Tennessee Whiskey Festival to present the 4 Courses and Whiskey Supper - next Friday, September 23rd, starting at 6 PM, at Waterhouse Pavilion.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Antique District Hosting ‘Fall Festival’
The East Ridge Antique District (ERAD) is promoting a “Fall Festival” event going on each Saturday during the month of October. The events are free to the public and all are welcome. The schedule for the events follows:. October 1: The Green Gardinia Artisans Sidewalk Sale/Cousins Maine Lobster...
RELATED PEOPLE
Government Technology
Hamilton County Schools Brings eLabs to Elementary
(TNS) — Hamilton County elementary schools are now the first elementary schools in Tennessee with onsite digital fabrication spaces or eLabs. To commemorate, officials held a ribbon-cutting Monday at Hardy Elementary in Chattanooga, where they formally announced the expansion of 12 new eLabs, including the first nine in the state to be integrated into elementary schools. They join 24 other eLabs in the Hamilton County school district, comprising the largest network in the world.
leeclarion.com
Stephen Carter’s journey from student manager to assistant coach
Lee men’s basketball graduate assistant Stephen Carter’s love for the game of basketball has never wavered. “I fell in love with the game in 4th grade, and I just kept working to get better from there,” said Stephen Carter, Lee men’s basketball graduate assistant. Basketball is...
Northeastern Georgian
Hospital location system is just another CON
Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
mymix1041.com
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics opens new Sports Therapy Clinic in Cleveland
Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics has opened its second C4 Sports Therapy location inside the newly developed PIE Center located on Parker Street in Cleveland, TN. The new location elevates CSMO’s regional presence – with 10 locations that include orthopaedic clinics, physical and occupational therapy, sports therapy and elite performance training, as well surgical services in the company’s wholly owned ambulatory surgery center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
utc.edu
Service Awards Luncheon to recognize 193 faculty and staff
Every year, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga honors staff and faculty with service awards recognizing employees for reaching milestones in five-year increments. This year, 193 faculty and staff will be recognized for reaching significant service totals at the UTC Service Awards Annual Luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The honorees...
WDEF
State names 13 Reward Schools, 13 Level 5 Schools, removes Brainerd High from Priority List.
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (Press Release) – The latest release of Hamilton County. student testing data from the Tenn. Department of Education shows 13 local schools. that earned Reward School status, one school that exited the state’s Priority List, and. an overall rating of Satisfactory for the District’s accountability efforts....
WTVCFOX
How it started, how it's going: CFD shares adorable photos of future & current firefighter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a rare thing to capture a moment on film showing a child staring down their future career. Fortunately the Chattanooga Fire Department has a new firefighter whose mother snapped the right shots at the right time. The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) shared some adorable photos...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tobin Smith talks about the Eastgate Branch of the Chattanooga Public Library offers many important services, like the Family Justice Center. There is also a new book club for adults called Eastgate Readers Chatt that meets on the 3rd Saturday of each month. For kids, we have story times for babies and toddlers in the mornings on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. They also have a large teen area with a 3D printer and an anime club for tweens and teens, plus we'll have elementary and middle school STEAM classes coming in October. You can also find them at the Brainerd Farmers Market on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month.
WTVCFOX
Woman rescued on Lookout Mountain after crashing bicycle on remote trail
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters rescued a woman who crashed her bike and fell on a remote trail on Lookout Mountain Friday afternoon. CFD spokeswoman Lindsey Rogers says the woman crashed at about 1 p.m. on Guild Trail, in the vicinity of Ruby Falls. Firefighters were told the woman...
Decatur woman struggles to leave and enter home after surgery
A blind woman in Meigs County maneuvers around her home and is asking for assistance in receiving a ramp to help her get out safely.
Comments / 0