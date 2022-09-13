Titillation: Albemarle County Public Schools secretly moving to mixed-sex “family life” instruction

Read full article on original website
Related
'Insulting' | Parents, teachers angry after Spotsylvania School Board selects man with no education experience to be new superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The Spotsylvania School District has gone back and forth over all kinds of big issues, from mask mandates to LGBTQIA literature in the library. But this time, parents who might otherwise be in different political camps, say they are united against the school board and the selection of a new superintendent they think isn't fit for the job.
WJLA
Spotsylvania County schools' superintendent nominee addresses social media accusations
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Much of the controversy surrounding Spotsylvania County Public Schools' superintendent nominee focuses on his lack of experience in education, but parents say they also have concerns about what they believe to be Mark Taylor's social media posts. "They are racist, homophobic, jokes about school...
WJLA
Virginia Board of Education votes to approve Mark Taylor's superintendent's license
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Board of Education voted Thursday to approve Mark Taylor for a superintendent's license in Spotsylvania County. Taylor is a controversial superintendent candidate in the Spotsylvania County school system. The decision came after hours of public comments from frustrated Spotsylvania County parents at...
WHSV
Rockingham County School Board set to consider two policy changes later this month
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board met on Monday night and during the meeting heard two proposed policy changes that will be considered at the board’s next meeting on September 26. The first of the policies comes from board member Matt Cross and was introduced...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
‘A great day for education’: Augusta County celebrates construction of two new middle schools
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Ceremonies were held Monday and Tuesday to recognize the construction of two new schools in the Augusta County Schools system which will assist teachers and staff in providing a longer instructional day. Riverheads Middle School and Buffalo...
NBC Washington
Virginia Board Clears Way for Controversial Spotsylvania Superintendent Candidate Mark Taylor
The Virginia Board of Education cleared the way Thursday for a controversial candidate to become Spotsylvania County’s next school superintendent. The board voted 6-2 to give Mark Taylor a superintendent’s license, setting the stage for him to potentially become the next head of Spotsylvania County Public Schools. The...
WSET
'They could care less:' residents frustrated after meeting with James Crossing management
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Dozens of people who lived at James Crossing Apartments are fighting against the clock, still trying to find a place to live after their building was shut down Sunday night. Management paid for a hotel for 48 hours, but that time is up. "I'm numb....
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Jail renovation, Brackney out of retirement, and more
A multi-million dollar renovation project for the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail will upgrade aging utilities and add new resources like classrooms. Photo: Skylcad Aerial. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home
A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said the duo had apparent gunshot wounds and law enforcement is not looking for any persons of interest.
WHSV
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, Virginia Organizing is calling for solidarity among renters. A petition is circulating, asking city council to consider a rental inspection program. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, unsafe living conditions and neighborhood decline. “We’re seeing a lot property neglect on the landlord’s side,...
WSLS
Amherst County man honors late brother through special gift for residents with intellectual & developmental disabilities
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – One Amherst County man honored his late brother by giving a special gift to Horizon Behavioral Health caregivers and their patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities. On Monday, Jeff Crickenberger donated a gazebo to Horizon’s home in Madison Heights, where his brother, David, lived in...
WSET
'I'm homeless now:' Lynchburg residents given 48 hours to find new living arrangements
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, dozens of people have no place to live after building 828 at James Crossing apartment was shut down for safety reasons. "They're treating us like we did something wrong. We've done nothing wrong. We've been living in hell," said Theresa Bryant, building 828 resident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City. And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes. When they opened their new business venture on August 24,...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One person shot, police talking to persons of interest
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Albemarle County Police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Cedar Hill Road Wednesday at 5:39 p.m. When units responded, they found one person with a gunshot wound who was transported to UVA Hospital. Their condition...
cbs19news
Testing continues to find unsafe bacteria levels in parts of Lake Anna
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Parts of Lake Anna remain under a harmful algae bloom advisory. The Virginia Department of Health says parts of the lake in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties are still being impacted by the bloom. According to a release, people should continue to avoid contact with...
WHSV
The Little Grill Collective in Harrisonburg closing down temporarily with its future uncertain
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A beloved Harrisonburg restaurant is closing at least for the near future and possibly for good. The Little Grill Collective on North Main Street will not be opening up this week as its future is uncertain. The Collective is unique in that it has been employee-owned...
cbs19news
UVA protestors gathered at Homer statue following recent hate crime on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Students, demonstrators, and activists spoke out about a recent incident that is being investigated as a hate crime on Grounds at the University of Virginia. Someone placed a noose on the Homer statue around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday along the 100 block of Ruppel Drive.
WHSV
Augusta County housing woes latest: non-congregate housing coming to an end
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - One funding stream for housing aid is coming to an end, and many people will be making arrangements, so they don’t end up without a roof over their head. The change could come for many as soon as next week. Valley Mission, WARM and Valley...
NBC 29 News
Person shot in area of Cedar Hills Rd. and N. Berkshire Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday, September 14. Officers with Albemarle County and Charlottesville responded to the area of Cedar Hill Road and North Berkshire Road around 5:40 p.m. yesterday. A gunshot victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center. Their condition has not been released to the public.
Comments / 0