Recreation and Road Report for September 14 – 21 The road shoulder on the way to Middle Ridge Cabin has been repaired. On Zarembo Island, there is a large washout on the FS 6590 “Middle” Road, between mile post 34 and 35 on Zarembo island. This closes the entire road at that spot and the public needs to exercise caution in that area.

WRANGELL, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO