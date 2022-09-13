Read full article on original website
Rec. & Road Report
Recreation and Road Report for September 14 – 21 The road shoulder on the way to Middle Ridge Cabin has been repaired. On Zarembo Island, there is a large washout on the FS 6590 “Middle” Road, between mile post 34 and 35 on Zarembo island. This closes the entire road at that spot and the public needs to exercise caution in that area.
After 20 years without, Wrangell moves to revitalize community theater productions
It’s been more than two decades since the last community theater productions in Wrangell: local shows fizzled out after “The Music Man,” and “Bye Bye Birdie” in the late 1990s. But the Southeast island’s community center has issued a casting call for a classic musical they hope will revitalize the town’s thespian spirit.
