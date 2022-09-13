Effective: 2022-09-16 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...Boundary and Bonner counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM Friday September 16th. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. This statement is issued by the Idaho DEQ. For more information, contact DEQ`s Coeur d`Alene Regional Office at (208) 769-1422.

