Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Latah; Lewis; Nez Perce An Air Quality Advisory has been lifted by the following agencies: Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in Lewiston Nez Perce Tribe Air quality conditions have improved across Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce counties in Idaho and the Air Quality Advisory has been allowed to end.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Chelan by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 11:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-16 12:15:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Chelan An Air Quality Alert has been lifted by the Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima Air quality conditions have improved across Chelan County and the Air Quality Alert has been allowed to end.
weather.gov
Air Quality Alert issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-16 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bonner; Boundary AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy. * WHERE...Boundary and Bonner counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM Friday September 16th. * IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. This statement is issued by the Idaho DEQ. For more information, contact DEQ`s Coeur d`Alene Regional Office at (208) 769-1422.
Comments / 0