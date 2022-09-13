ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WCIA

Man shot after an argument

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men got into an argument, ending with one shot. Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., Champaign Police went to the intersection of Elm and West Washington Street following reports of a shooting. Officials report they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Law enforcement officials said 35-year-old David […]
newschannel20.com

Police investigating after Urbana home hit by bullets

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Urbana police are searching for the culprits in a shots fired incident that left a home riddled with bullets. Around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road for a report of shots heard. Officers arrived and discovered...
WAND TV

Police: Man accused of shooting his roommate after a fight

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested and accused of shooting his roommate after a fight. Thursday around 8:15 p.m. Champaign Police were called to the 500 block of Elm Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officers found a 42-year-old Champaign man with a non-life-threatening...
newschannel20.com

Student arrested for stealing 23 exit signs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested for stealing exit signs and fire extinguishers from a dorm. Police say, William T. Turk, 18, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at his residence at Scott Hall, Champaign, for criminal damage to state-supported property. University housing staff...
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office: Gilman fugitive arrested

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday evening that the search for a fugitive in Gilman is over. Sergeant Eric Starkey said Joel Smith was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, ending a search that lasted 36 hours and involved over 75 members of law enforcement. The search started […]
WCIA

Urbana Police: Three hurt in drive-by shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a drive-by shooting and car crash that left three people hurt on Sunday. The shooting happened at the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue at 5:10 a.m. Officers said they received several calls of shots being heard and found an overturned car in a house’s front […]
WCIA

Man on the run from police

GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
newschannel20.com

Police: Repeat offenders involved in Champaign-Urbana car, foot chase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign Police on Tuesday initiated a traffic stop near the city border of Urbana, as officers approached the car fled the scene, according to police. Officers said the incident quickly escalated when the car crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Vine and Washington...
newschannel20.com

'She sang like an angel:' Friend remembers fatal shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — An arrest has been made in a July 14th shooting death on the 400 block of East Beardsley. The suspect, Raymond Gwin, 69, is accused of killing his own daughter, LaToya Gwin, 34. Resident, Keisha C., sang with Latoya Gwin in the choir at the...
WCIA

2 arrested, guns seized after police chase

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people are in custody, but authorities are trying to find another suspect after a driver took off during a traffic stop. Officers with the Champaign Police Department pulled over a driver at 4:34 p.m. near University and Goodwin in Urbana, but then the driver fled. The suspect vehicle was then […]
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
WCIA

Man accused of killing daughter in domestic dispute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his own daughter. 69-year-old Raymond Gwin was arrested by Champaign Police on Monday and charged with four counts of murder by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz. The arrest comes after police uncovered new evidence in a July […]
WCIA

Police: Burglar caught red-handed

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
WCIA

Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
WAND TV

Arrest made in July shooting death investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Police Department has made an arrest in a July 14, 2022, shooting death investigation, officially ruling it a Homicide. According to police, on July 14, 2022, at approximately 5:14 a.m., Champaign Police responded to the 400 block of E. Beardsley Avenue for a report of a shooting with injury.
WAND TV

ISP needs help locating man

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
newschannel20.com

Police need help identifying suspects

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying the subjects pictured below. Police say that they are part of a theft investigation. If you have any information on them you're asked to contact Detective Jedlicka at 217-424-1334 with any information.
WCIA

Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested

Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
