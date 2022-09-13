Read full article on original website
Douglas Budget
Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line
A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
Public Notice: City of Mills Consider Grant for Fire Hydrant Placement Project
The Mills City Council will hold a public hearing at the 7 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 at 704 Fourth St., in the Mills City Council Chambers to consider a Grant for Fire Hydrant Placement Project, City of Mills, Wyoming. Information regarding the request is available at the...
Man recently out of state custody faces felony fraud, forgery charges in Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man recently released from state custody now faces felony charges of check fraud and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court. In March 2019, police say Austin Scott Lee McClain knowingly wrote a check to Fremont Motors for $98,133 from an account that had had in it, at most, $117.15, according to the charging document filed by Casper police.
Wyoming wildlife crossing project gets $500K to help reduce animal–vehicle crashes
CASPER, Wyo. — During its September meeting in Buffalo, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission voted to invest $500,000 toward the Kemmerer wildlife crossing project along U.S. Highway 189. The multi-phase project involves adding underpasses, an overpass and game fencing in order to help reduce collisions between vehicles and...
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported
At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/14/22–9/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Shooting Suspect Shot by Casper Police During Pursuit Has Died
The Casper Police Department announced on Thursday that Kenneth Marion, the primary suspect in a North Casper shooting that occurred on September 2, 2022, has died. Marion was a "person of interest" in the North Casper shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 3:20 A.M., the Public Safety Communications Center received a call from a female, who stated that she had been shot.
Heads Up, Natrona County: Outdoor Warning Siren Tests Later This Month
On Friday, September 30th, Natrona County Emergency Management will be conducting a county wide LIVE test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens system and Konexus Notifications, according to a recent press release. The Outdoor Warning Sirens system is a series of 36 “Siren Towers” located within Natrona County. On September 30th,...
Casper parent disheartened after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Crime Clips: Trooper arrests man with .272% BAC on I-25; 2 unattended vehicles stolen
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details from recent law enforcement activities in Natrona County based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, the Casper Police Department, and the Wyoming Highway Patrol. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and CPD Lt. Jeff Bullard provided this information...
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (9/7/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Sept. 7 through Sept. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
LOOK INSIDE: Casper’s Own Ecto-1, Complete With an Emergency Twinkie
Ghost-busting is a hard job. It's not for just anybody. Long hours. Crawling into attics and under houses. But you can rest easy knowing that Wyoming has a Ghost Busting Team!. On call 24/7. No haunting too big or small. 🎶 WHO YA GONNA CALL 🎶
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
Casper, Natrona County to See Showers and Thunderstorms
Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 63 in Natrona County. Tonight's forecast includes isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, and isolated showers after 3 am with a low around 47. Going into the weekend there's a 30% chance of...
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
The Science Zone Announces 2022 Trick or Treat Trail for October 30 at Ford Wyoming Center
Luckily, The Science Zone doesn't need the mystical-yet-angelic voice of a Sanderson sister to gather children for the Trick or Treat Trail; the kiddos want to come all by themselves, of their own accord. And they'll be able to do just that, as The Science Zone has announced that its...
Utah driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-25 between Casper and Glenrock
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old Utah resident died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 between Casper and Glenrock on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Troopers say a Toyota was headed southbound on I-25 around 12:30 a.m. when the vehicle exited the roadway...
