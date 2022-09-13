ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Douglas Budget

Woman assaulted Tuesday near Converse/Platte County line

A woman was assaulted Sept. 13 at about 1:47 p.m. in a BLM section of land to the east of HWY 319 near the North Platte River and the Converse/Platte County Line, according to a press release issued by the Converse County Sheriff's Office this morning. The assault victim reported...
oilcity.news

Man recently out of state custody faces felony fraud, forgery charges in Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — A 23-year-old man recently released from state custody now faces felony charges of check fraud and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court. In March 2019, police say Austin Scott Lee McClain knowingly wrote a check to Fremont Motors for $98,133 from an account that had had in it, at most, $117.15, according to the charging document filed by Casper police.
Brake failure cited in fatal crash on Bighorn mountain pass in August

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the driver of a commercial vehicle had reported brake problems to his employer before the vehicle rolled and went off a cliff last August. The crash occurred on a steep mountain pass on Highway 16 shortly before noon on Aug. 17,...
Casper Structure Fire — No Injuries Were Reported

At approximately 7:00 PM yesterday evening, the City of Casper Fire-EMS Department was dispatched for a structure fire on the 2500 block of South McKinley Street, according to a post on their Facebook page. When firefighters arrived, they found minor smoke and scorching in the bathroom of one apartment, and...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/14/22–9/15/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Shooting Suspect Shot by Casper Police During Pursuit Has Died

The Casper Police Department announced on Thursday that Kenneth Marion, the primary suspect in a North Casper shooting that occurred on September 2, 2022, has died. Marion was a "person of interest" in the North Casper shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 3:20 A.M., the Public Safety Communications Center received a call from a female, who stated that she had been shot.
Natrona County divorce filings (9/7/22–9/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 7 through Sept. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
Casper, Natrona County to See Showers and Thunderstorms

Scattered showers with thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 63 in Natrona County. Tonight's forecast includes isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, and isolated showers after 3 am with a low around 47. Going into the weekend there's a 30% chance of...
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts, tree...
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

