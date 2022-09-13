The Casper Police Department announced on Thursday that Kenneth Marion, the primary suspect in a North Casper shooting that occurred on September 2, 2022, has died. Marion was a "person of interest" in the North Casper shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 3:20 A.M., the Public Safety Communications Center received a call from a female, who stated that she had been shot.

