Effective: 2022-09-16 09:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-16 11:15:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Clearwater; Idaho AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Clearwater and Idaho Counties has been lifted. * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke has been lifted. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Moderate. * WHERE...Clearwater and Idaho Counties off the Nez Perce Reservation. * IMPACTS...Air Quality is acceptable; however, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those sensitive to air pollution. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Lewiston Regional Office at (208) 799-4370

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 4 HOURS AGO