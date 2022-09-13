ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/12)

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
8-Player

  1. St. Mary’s, Remsen
  2. WACO
  3. Don Bosco
  4. Newell-Fonda
  5. Easton Valley
  6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  7. Central City
  8. Lenox
  9. West Harrison
  10. Baxter
  1. T-10. CAM

Others Receiving Votes: West Central Maynard, Tripoli, GTRA, Montezuma, Fremont-Mills, Exira-EHK, BGM, West Bend-Mallard, Iowa Valley

Class A

  1. West Hancock
  2. Grundy Center
  3. Woodbury Central
  4. Lynnville-Sully
  5. Mount Ayr
  6. Alburnett
  7. AHSTW
  8. North Linn
  9. T-8. St. Ansgar
  10. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

Others Receiving Votes: Columbus Junction, AGWSR, Gehlen Catholic, East Buchanan, Wapsie Valley

Class 1A

  1. Van Meter
  2. Pella Christian
  3. West Sioux
  4. West Branch
  5. Beckman Catholic
  6. Underwood
  7. T-6. Dike-New Hartford
  8. Durant
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Kuemper Catholic

Others Receiving Votes: Mediapolis, Western Christian, Wilton, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Iowa City Regina

Class 2A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Central Lyon/GLR
  3. OABCIG
  4. West Marshall
  5. Spirit Lake
  6. North Fayette Valley
  7. New Hampton
  8. West Lyon
  9. Dubuque Wahlert
  10. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
  1. T-10. Pocahontas Area
  1. T-10. Red Oak

Others Receiving Votes: Osage, SE Valley, Clarke, Crestwood

Class 3A

  1. ADM
  2. T-1. Humboldt
  3. Harlan
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Algona
  6. North Polk
  7. MOC-Floyd Valley
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. Hampton-Dumont
  10. Idependence

Others Receiving Votes: Creston, Nevada, Benton Community, Solon, Assumption

Class 4A

  1. Lewis Central
  2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  3. North Scott
  4. Waverly-Shell Rock
  5. Indianola
  6. Bondurant-Farrar
  7. Carlisle
  8. Newton
  9. Iowa City Liberty
  10. Norwalk

Others Receiving Votes: Fort Madison, Clear Creek-Amana, CR Washington, LeMars

Class 5A

  1. SE Polk
  2. Pleasant Valley
  3. Dowling Catholic
  4. CR Kennedy
  5. Ankeny
  6. Johnston
  7. Urbandale
  8. SC East
  9. CR Prairie
  10. Iowa City High

Others Receiving Votes: Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, Valley, Iowa City West, Davenport West

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa High Schools Cracking Down On Athletes Using Racial Slurs

(Sioux City, IA) — High schools in western Iowa are cracking down on some athletes who are using racial slurs during games. Both parents and school districts have issued statements saying changes have to be made. KMEG/TV reports they say players and coaches have to understand the need for players to be educated about sportsmanship. One parent says trash talk is often a part of sports but the situation has reached a level that isn’t appropriate.
SIOUX CITY, IA
