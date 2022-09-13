AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/12)
8-Player
- St. Mary’s, Remsen
- WACO
- Don Bosco
- Newell-Fonda
- Easton Valley
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Central City
- Lenox
- West Harrison
- Baxter
- T-10. CAM
Others Receiving Votes: West Central Maynard, Tripoli, GTRA, Montezuma, Fremont-Mills, Exira-EHK, BGM, West Bend-Mallard, Iowa Valley
Class A
- West Hancock
- Grundy Center
- Woodbury Central
- Lynnville-Sully
- Mount Ayr
- Alburnett
- AHSTW
- North Linn
- T-8. St. Ansgar
- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn
Others Receiving Votes: Columbus Junction, AGWSR, Gehlen Catholic, East Buchanan, Wapsie Valley
Class 1A
- Van Meter
- Pella Christian
- West Sioux
- West Branch
- Beckman Catholic
- Underwood
- T-6. Dike-New Hartford
- Durant
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Kuemper Catholic
Others Receiving Votes: Mediapolis, Western Christian, Wilton, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Iowa City Regina
Class 2A
- Williamsburg
- Central Lyon/GLR
- OABCIG
- West Marshall
- Spirit Lake
- North Fayette Valley
- New Hampton
- West Lyon
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
- T-10. Pocahontas Area
- T-10. Red Oak
Others Receiving Votes: Osage, SE Valley, Clarke, Crestwood
Class 3A
- ADM
- T-1. Humboldt
- Harlan
- Mount Vernon
- Algona
- North Polk
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Central DeWitt
- Hampton-Dumont
- Idependence
Others Receiving Votes: Creston, Nevada, Benton Community, Solon, Assumption
Class 4A
- Lewis Central
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- North Scott
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Indianola
- Bondurant-Farrar
- Carlisle
- Newton
- Iowa City Liberty
- Norwalk
Others Receiving Votes: Fort Madison, Clear Creek-Amana, CR Washington, LeMars
Class 5A
- SE Polk
- Pleasant Valley
- Dowling Catholic
- CR Kennedy
- Ankeny
- Johnston
- Urbandale
- SC East
- CR Prairie
- Iowa City High
Others Receiving Votes: Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, Valley, Iowa City West, Davenport West
