AP High School Football Rankings (Updated 9/12)

(Sioux City, IA) — High schools in western Iowa are cracking down on some athletes who are using racial slurs during games. Both parents and school districts have issued statements saying changes have to be made. KMEG/TV reports they say players and coaches have to understand the need for players to be educated about sportsmanship. One parent says trash talk is often a part of sports but the situation has reached a level that isn’t appropriate.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO