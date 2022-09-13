Read full article on original website
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Oakland police handcuff Black man after couple wrongfully accuses him of stealing their truck
The man's wife says Oakland police put him in handcuffs before he was even asked for his license or registration. If they did, they would have seen he was the rightful owner of the truck.
KTVU FOX 2
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
KTVU FOX 2
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
thesfnews.com
Arrest Made In Bayview District Fatal Stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect in connected to a homicide that occurred in the Bayview District on September 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:24 a.m., officers assigned to Bayview Station responded to the 4700 block of 3rd Street to meet with San Francisco Fire Department Paramedics regarding a victim of a possible stabbing incident.
Man detained in rightfully owned truck, family suspects racial profiling
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A man sitting inside his own vehicle was stopped by a couple in Oakland who believed it was theirs. The couple explained their truck had been stolen, but after he insisted it was his, police were called out and he was handcuffed. The frustrated wife of the man told KRON4 she […]
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Several marked San Francisco police vehicles were struck by thieves who stole their catalytic converters, the police department said. According to police, on Monday at around 1 p.m. an officer discovered that a marked police truck parked in the area of 16th Street and De Haro Street was missing its catalytic converter.
SFPD investigating 2 overnight shootings
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were shot early Wednesday morning in separate instances in San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed. Both of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with injuries. The first shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. in the Tenderloin District at Fulton Street and Hyde Street. A 32-year-old victim was approached and […]
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
Suspect arrested in stabbing death of woman in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman in East Oakland last week.On September 7, officers were called to the 9700 block of D Street where they found 22-year-old Vanessa Rodriguez-Cermeno on the street suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.On Tuesday Oakland police said in a press statement that officers arrested Jose Guardadolara for the homicide. The 21-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested that same day less than half a mile away on the 1200 block of 90th Ave. The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and Guardadolara was charged with Rodriguez-Cermeno's murder.Oakland police said the suspect and the victim knew one another. No additional information was immediately available.
Man shot and killed in Pinole parking lot
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was shot and killed in a Pinole parking lot Wednesday morning, the Pinole Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random attack. PPD responded to the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road at 9:14 a.m. for reports of […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: The First San Mateo police officer killed in the line of duty
The secretary of the pharmaceutical company was suspicious. A man called and said he was from Stanford Medical School and wanted to purchase 100 pounds of a particular starch used to produce pills for medical use. But he refused to leave a phone number or address and said he would pick up the starch in person one week later. The secretary called the San Mateo Police Department, which then assigned one of their officers, 34-year-old Gordon Joinville, to intercept the anonymous man at the pick up time.
Man wanted for exposing himself to woman at Mountain View Walgreens
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Walgreens, it said in a press release Wednesday. The incident happened Sept. 4 at the Walgreens located at 121 East El Camino Real. Officers responded to the location at 5:40 p.m. and […]
2 women arrested in South San Francisco after one was found passed out in car with drugs
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested for various drug charges Tuesday night, the South San Francisco Police Department (SSFPD) announced in a Facebook post. Officers found the two in a parking lot on Gellert Boulevard where one of them passed out in a car with drugs and drug paraphernalia in her […]
NBC Bay Area
‘It's an Act': Father of Woman Beheaded in San Carlos Calls Out Suspect's Court Behavior
The father of a San Carlos woman who police believe was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend spoke exclusively with NBC Bay Area on Thursday, sharing more about his grief, his daughter and the suspect's courtroom behavior. Martin Castro Jr. has been in constant torment since his daughter, 27-year-old Karina Castro, a...
Several injured after driver accidentally crashes 50 feet into Castro Valley Trader Joe's, CHP says
Authorities say a man drove the 2005 Toyota Avalon about 50 feet into the store, which they don't believe was intentional.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner
The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton. Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
KTVU FOX 2
Boy struck by car near San Jose elementary school; life-threatening injuries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A boy was struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said. The boy, whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and...
Stray bullets wound Oakland couple as they slept in their home
OAKLAND -- A late-night rolling gun battle between shooters in two separate vehicles sent stray bullets into an Oakland home, wounding a couple as they slept in their bedroom.Oakland police told the East Bay Times the incident took place at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of 92nd Ave.Officers responded to reports of shots fired and found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a gunfight -- multiple shell casings scattered in the street, parked vehicles with bullet holes and at least on home hit by stray bullets in the quiet residential neighborhood.Investigators told the paper that the...
Vacaville police looking for man peeking into windows of homes
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for a man who has been recently caught “acting strangely” and peering into residents’ windows, the Vacaville Police Department announced Wednesday in a social media post. Detectives are trying to locate the man seen on home security cameras lurking outside residential homes. Video obtained by Vacaville police (above) […]
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
