Atlantic Boy’s Fourth at Ballard Cross Country Meet

(Avoca, IA) – There’s still space at the table this weekend in Avoca for the western Iowa community’s annual “Longest Table” event. Decorated tables are placed end-to-end-to-end down the middle of Main Street so everyone can eat at once. The event is designed to celebrate the town’s agricultural heritage, to enhance community fellowship, and to recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market. The event is scheduled for Saturday at Five PM, and tickets are available at AMSlongesttable.brownpapertickets.com.

AVOCA, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO