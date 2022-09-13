ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton wins Emmy for 'Dopesick'

By Michael Guise
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's own Michael Keaton is now an Emmy Award-winning actor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Michael Keaton accepts Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie for "Dopesick onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

The Kennedy Township native won the award on Monday for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or a movie for his role in "Dopesick." It was Keaton's first Emmy nomination and win for an acting role, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Dopesick" is based on a book of the same title and deals with the nation's opioid crisis. Keaton plays the role of a doctor who becomes the victim of a pharmaceutical company's advertising tactics before becoming addicted himself.

Keaton also won a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for his role in the series.

