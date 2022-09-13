Read full article on original website
UMD football looking to bounce back in week 3
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team is looking for a bounce-back game against Upper Iowa this week after falling short in Saturday’s road opener at MSU-Mankato. UMD’s offense only registered 61 passing yards in the 17-10 loss. Due to the injury of one of their more prominent...
Prep Soccer: Denfeld & Duluth Marshall boys earn wins, Esko girls extend win streak
In prep soccer action on Thursday the Duluth Denfeld and Duluth Marshall boys, and Esko girls teams picked up wins. Denfeld boy’s soccer would top Superior 1-0 on the road behind a Brayden Rock game-winning goal in the second half. Duluth Marshall downed Proctor boy’s soccer 5-1 thanks to...
Duluth East, Denfeld girl’s soccer win on Tuesday
On Tuesday both the Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld girls soccer teams picked up home wins. Denfeld was riding a four game win streak into their match against Hermantown. Caddy Taylor open the scoring for the Hunters with Alyssa Doyle adding another in the first half helping Denfeld win 4-0.
UWS to build new stadium
The University of Wisconsin-Superior is partnering with Superior Choice Credit Union to announce the construction of a new sports stadium on the UW-Superior campus. The stadium will serve as a home for the Yellowjacket men’s and women’s soccer and outdoor track and field teams. In addition, it will host UW- Superior’s campus intramurals, academic courses and the superior community as a whole. Construction will begin in the spring of 2023 and because of their generous gift to the Yellowjackets, Superior Choice Credit Union will hold the naming rights to the stadium.
Duluth Pack’s first annual Minnesota Maker event
Duluth Pack hosted their first annual Minnesota Maker event at their legendary retail store in Canal Park Thursday evening. The flagship retail store partnered with several different local vendors including Mike & Jen’s Cocoa, Duluth Candy Co., Fitz Craft Creations, SJ Neilson, and Faribault Mills. People who attended were able to enjoy event-only specials such as 50% off clearance items and double punches on in-store purchases. Raffle prizes and gift giveaways were also available for attendees.
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports walked off the...
What’s Brewing: Vikre and Wild State collaboration
Two Duluth favorites have dreamed up a brandy-based collaboration. Allison Longley from Wild State Cider said they’d been wanting to collaborate with Vikre Distillery for a long time. “We actually had a batch of pear cider that didn’t quite meet our quality standards. So instead of just throwing it...
Weather Sketch: Carter Jutlid
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for September 13th, 2022: Carter Jutlid. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
Duluth Hillside fire contained
Wednesday night at 5:37pm fire crews were on scene of a fire in Duluth’s Hillside neighborhood. The fire took place on the inside the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on E Fourth Street. Authorities say The City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire...
GMN Birthdays: 9/16/22 – 9/18/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
Music video has message for men about violence against women
Music can send such a message. And there is a powerful one in the new, original song called “Do You Think You Can Protect Me?”. Duluth native Emily Haavik wrote the piece. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever share it. It’s a pretty heavy song, and wrote it in a more cathartic and artistic way. I had been wanting to write a song about violence against women for a long time.”
Food Truck Festival returning on Saturday in downtown Virginia
Head downtown to historic Chestnut Street on Saturday, September 17 from 11-7 to celebrate the annual Food Truck Festival! Almost 30 vendors will have something to tempt you. Pep’s Bake Shop is excited to see all the people return. “It’s just so fun, it brings so many people around,” shared Laura Collins.
New housing options are in the works
Internet searches, “For Rent” signs, Word of mouth…the ways to find a home are changing — and so are the options for affordability. “A couple of years ago, the city council passed the kind of Cottage Park ordinance. It was a way to start looking at how we can build houses with a smaller footprint and situate them in such a way that they would be like their own little community. The idea of these houses is that they will face inward and there will be green space in the middle, and they will be connected by trail systems. It is a way for the community to have this nice sense of belonging with each other,” said The Housing and Redevelopment Executive Director Jill Keeper.
Man found dead at gravel pit in Industrial Township
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, and local emergency medical services were dispatched to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township on a report of a death on Wednesday. Authorities say Brad L. Wojtysiak, 40 of Culver, Minnesota died at the scene. Wojtysiak,...
